People who live in Colorado Springs tend to speak of the city in glowing terms. Seth Lockard does the same with a paintbrush.

Lockard, whose "A Portrait of Colorado Springs" adorns the cover of this year's Best of the Springs, called on his passion for the place that he has called home since moving here as a young teen in 1984.

Lockard talked through a number of concepts that he felt best represented Colorado Springs with The Gazette's Amber Borata. From that conversation, he created thumbnail images that he then expanded into the full-scale illustrations that appear throughout the magazine.

When he's not working as a freelance illustrator, Lockard teaches painting and drawing at Pikes Peak State College, molding future artists and illustrators.

It's the perfect career for someone who, as he says, is awestruck living where Pikes Peak is "right outside my door."

View his work at sethalockard.com.