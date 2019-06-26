ACCOUNTANT/FIRM
GOLD: Bill Nein, William A. Nein, CPA, LLC
333 W. Lake St., Suite 1W, Woodland Park, 687-1925, waneincpa.com
Nein has been an accountant for nearly 40 years, and in 1994 started his accounting firm in Woodland Park. He has planned, reviewed and supervised accounting staff on numerous audits and as the controller for a medium-sized manufacturing company. Bill and his wife, Mary, moved to the Woodland Park area in 1980. He has worked with local youths through his church, coaching sports teams and as a member of the Woodland Park School Board.
SILVER: Kelley and Chulick, CPAs
ANIMAL HOSPITAL
GOLD: The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park
801 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-9406, facebook.com/pg/animalclinicofwoodlandpark
The team at The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park takes pride in providing quality pet and wildlife health care for our furry, feathered and four-legged friends. They even partner with the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide and Colorado Parks and Wildlife's animal rehab program.
SILVER: Animal Medical Center of Woodland Park
ATTORNEY/LAW FIRM
GOLD: Meg E. Goblet, Law Office of Meg Elizabeth Goblet, P.C.
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 201, Woodland Park, 686-9700, estateplanningcolorado.com
Goblet is committed to helping her clients plan and execute estate plans that are right for them, serving with integrity, professionalism and sensitivity. She works with individual goals in mind, making sure each client receives the best opportunities available.
SILVER: Moller Law Group
AUTO BODY REPAIR
GOLD: Pikes Peak Auto Body Specialists Inc.
815 W. Lorraine Ave., Woodland Park, 687-9539
Since 1991, Pikes Peak Auto Body Specialists Inc. has led the county in auto body paint and repair services. Wrote Yelp user Steve M., who had two vehicles repaired at Pikes Peak Auto Body: "Both vehicles came back exactly as promised at the quoted price. The quality of work is excellent and turn around time on both was fast, the staff was friendly and easy to deal with."
SILVER: Divide Collision Center
AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES
GOLD: Vahsholtz Automotive
116 N. Pine St., Woodland Park, 687-0842
In Teller County, the Vahsholtz name is synonymous with cars. Leonard and Barb Vahsholtz opened their business in 1970 and the rest is history. From engine builds to basic auto services, the Vahsholtz crew can fix just about anything you need done in a vehicle. In 2008, after 19 victories, Leonard retired from the annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb event, but his son, Clint, and now grandson, Codie, have carried on his legacy. They have nearly 30 championships between them.
SILVER: Home Town Garage
BANK/CREDIT UNION
GOLD: Ent Credit Union
920 Paradise Lodge Lane, Woodland Park, 574-1100, ent.com/about-us/our-team/woodland-park-service-center
A good bank means convenience and peace of mind. With a 24-hour walk-up and drive-up ATM, instate issue debit cards, coin counter, safe boxes and a range of business hours each week, Ent Credit Union in Woodland Park gives you both.
SILVER: Park State Bank and Trust
BEAUTY SALON
GOLD: A Wild Hair Salon & Day Spa
11115 U.S. 24, Divide, 687-4449, facebook.com/a-wild-hair-salon-and-day-spa-465269626909262
Magic is in the air at A Wild Hair Salon & Day Spa! Client Tom-Dolly Mihelich Schley wrote on Facebook: "Everyone at the salon is fun and friendly. The saying, 'I'm a beautician, not a magician' is incorrect for this salon. To me they are talented and fun-loving magicians when it comes to making me look and feel good!" This full-service beauty spot now offers tanning services.
SILVER: Capelli Salon & More
BEST SPOT TO MEET THE LOCALS
GOLD: Historic Ute Inn
204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 687-1465, facebook.com/uteinn
Head to the Historic Ute Inn to enjoy the food, drinks and good company. Owner Elijah Murphy, known around town as simply "Murph," makes sure this veteran-owned, downtown Woodland Park spot stays true to its roots. Even the Brits know it's the best place to meet true locals: "Came from the U.K. to see family for Christmas, found an awesome bar with great staff and food," wrote Adam Rowe this spring in a Facebook review.
SILVER: Russ' Place Sports Bar and Grill
CARPET CLEANERS
GOLD: Peak Cleaning, LLC
685-6073, pikespeakcleaningl.wixsite.com/ppcllc
A locally-owned and operated business, Peak Cleaning offers professional, reliable cleaning services for residential, medical and commercial spaces, in addition to quality carpet cleaning packages. Their estimates are free and they use only professional-grade equipment and chemicals. Wrote customer Bears Katrina in a Facebook review: "What a wonderful experience! My house was needing some deep cleaning and Peak Cleaning did everything I asked. I won't get cleaning done by anyone else."
SILVER: Premium Carpet Care
CHIROPRACTOR
GOLD: Dr. James R. Wiley, Ute Pass Chiropractic
509 S. Scott Ave., Suite 2D, Woodland Park, 687-6683, woodlandparkdoctor.com/our-chiropractic-team
Wiley is a graduate of Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas and believes in the body’s ability to heal itself. The techniques he utilizes include myofascial release, flexion distraction, applied kinesiology and arthrostim. He is certified in neuromuscular re-education, representing a series of therapeutic techniques to restore normal function of nerves and muscles, including movement, balance and coordination.
SILVER: Dr. Scott Little
CLEANING COMPANY
GOLD: Neverland Cleaning
220-0718, neverlandcleaning.com
Neverland Cleaning is a full-service cleaning company whose team will "do the grown-up work so you don't have to," according to its website. Neverland has been in business for more than six years and specializes in residential, commercial, new construction/remodel, and moving cleans. Quotes are free and rates are affordable.
SILVER: Peak Cleaning, LLC
COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER
GOLD: Laura Ross
Ross showed up to her first volunteer event with Focus on the Forest in October 2016 with coffee for everyone, and she's been hooked on the organization ever since. "It's funny how it can start out so simply," said Ross, an active, vital member of the Focus on the Forest team. She does everything from digging up donations to recruiting volunteers.
SILVER: Lori Wollaston
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
GOLD: Andersen Enterprises, Inc.
750 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-1179, andersenent.net
Established in Teller County in 2004, Andersen Enterprises, Inc. has served numerous local customers and businesses with excellence and attention to fine detail. From decks and remodels to complete office rebuilds, their commitment to the highest building standards and ability to listen to their clients continues to set Andersen apart.
SILVER: McCracken Professional Builders
CONTRACTOR
GOLD: Dave Wollaston, American Pride Carpentry
492-8556, facebook.com/americanpridecarpentry
Wollaston established American Pride Carpentry in 2001 and has worked to make homes and spaces more beautiful and functional in Teller County for more than 25 years. His projects include decks, tile, trim and cabinets. He is licensed and insured and offers his potential clients free estimates.
DENTIST
GOLD: Dr. Brent K. Morrill, Rampart Family Dental Center
451 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, 687-3131, rampartdental.com
A trip to the dentist isn't typically high on the to-do list, but when you find the right dentist, it makes all the difference. Our readers seem to agree that Dr. Morrill is just the cure for the dental blues. He is dedicated to staying on top of the latest diagnostic tools and treatments to give his patients healthy smiles of which they can be proud.
SILVER: Dr. Stephenie Kaufmann, Kaufmann Family Dentistry
ELECTRICAL COMPANY
GOLD: Ace Electric
1760 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 686-0043, aceelectriccolorado.com
With 36 years of experience and more than 10 years in business serving the county, our readers count on Ace Electric to provide accurate estimates, friendly service and a willingness to get in, get a job done, and get going.
SILVER: Woodland Park Electric
EXCAVATING CONTRACTOR
GOLD: Mallett Excavating
930 W. Bowman Ave., Woodland Park, 687-6920, mallettexcavating.com
Whether you're new to Teller County or have been here for decades, Mallett Excavating will take your project "generations deep," ensuring your home or commercial site lasts a lifetime. Mallett Excavating is a woman and family-owned local business founded in 1999. Mallett's mission is to provide customers with the highest quality work, on time and on budget, no exceptions.
SILVER: Affordable Excavating
EYE CARE
GOLD: Woodland Vision Source
101 Sundial Drive C, Woodland Park, 687-3937, woodlandvisionsource.com
Since 1993, Woodland Vision Source has been the leader and preferred provider of quality vision care products and personalized optometric services to Woodland Park and Teller County. Their experienced doctors and staff offer comprehensive vision examinations and specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of a range of eye diseases, conditions and problems.
SILVER: Colorado Eye Institute
FINANCIAL ADVISOR
GOLD: Lee F. Taylor at Edward Jones
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 125, Woodland Park, 687-9541, edwardjones.com/lee-taylor
Our readers rely on Taylor to give them the most bang for their literal buck. "I believe it's important to invest my time to understand what you're working toward before you invest your money," Taylor wrote on his website.
SILVER: Damon Lane at Aware Investing
GYM/WORKOUT FACILITY
GOLD: Woodland Fitness Center
950 Tamarac Parkway, Woodland Park, 686-8800, woodlandfitness.com
Husband-and-wife team Ryan and Ryan Baade (yes, they have the same name!) have lived and worked in Woodland Park since 2012. The pair signed up as members of Woodland Fitness shortly after moving to the area, and in 2018, had the chance to purchase the gym and take over its day-to-day operations. From fitness classes to personal training and a fully stocked juice bar, Woodland Fitness Center has it all!
SILVER: Kenpo Karate of Woodland Park
HANDYMAN
GOLD: Ronnie Martin, owner of Martin's Cureall
P.O. Box 7038, Woodland Park, 306-9935
"We do everything, from handyman services to remodels, flooring and new construction," says Ronnie Martin. In business for a decade, the firm's motto is "No job too small."
SILVER: G&G Handyman Service LLC
HEALTH & BEAUTY SPA
A Wild Hair Salon and Day Spa
11115 U.S. 24, Divide, 687-4449
Whether you need your hair trimmed, highlighted, permed or styled, A Wild Hair Salon and Day Spa has you covered. The spa also offers full nail services, body waxing, facials and monthly tanning. Readers praised their reasonable pricing and skilled stylists and estheticians.
SILVER: Studio West Aveda
HEARING SERVICES
GOLD: A Better Hearing Center
316 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, 686-6800, abetterhearingcenter.com
With offices in Woodland Park, Buena Vista and Salida, A Better Hearing Center offers the latest ear-health treatment options. Jim and Tammy Stobaugh have focused on exceptional patient care at the Woodland Park office for more than four decades.
HOLISTIC SUPPLY SHOP
GOLD: Mountain Naturals Community Market
720 Red Feather Lane, Woodland Park, 687-9851, facebook.com/pg/mtnnaturals
Your one-stop family-owned shop for organic foods, local produce, gluten-free items, supplements, crafts, gift items, gardening supplies, grass-fed beef and natural pet food. Voters raved about the helpful staff and great selection.
SILVER: Whole in the Wall Herb Shoppe
HOME BUILDER
GOLD: Andersen Enterprises Inc.
750 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-1179, andersenent.net
Carl Andersen and his team bring years of expertise and attention to detail to home-building, remodeling and building rehab projects. "We build more than bricks and mortar ... we build dreams," is their catch-phrase.
SILVER: Terra Verde Homes
HOUSE PAINTER
GOLD: Owen Custom Painting
178 Elfin Glen Drive, Divide, 314-6529
In business for nearly two decades, this family-owned interior/exterior commercial and residential painting business offers free job estimates. Voters praised their reliability and meticulous work.
SILVER: Colorado's Quality Services LLC
HVAC CONTRACTOR
GOLD: Hardcastle Heating & Air
1212 1/2 W. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 686-6742, hardcastleheat.com
Whether you're due for air conditioning and heating service, or need installation, a reliable repair or replacement, Hardcastle Heating & Air, "The King of Comfort," is ready to take your call. The company also provides gas piping and water heater servicing. "Very friendly and professional," said one customer.
SILVER: Powell Mechanical Inc
INSURANCE AGENCY
GOLD: The Insurance Center
105 Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 687-3094, wpinsurancecenter.com
Since 1985 this independent agency has helped clients find the best deals for auto, motorcycle, home, business, life and health insurance. Voters commented on the team's experience and professionalism.
SILVER: American Family Insurance - Frank W Gundy Agency, Inc.
INTERNET PROVIDER
GOLD: Peak Internet
740 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 686-0250, peakinter.net
Specializing in fast, reliable high-speed broadband internet service, Peak Internet prides itself on being the only local internet provider. They also offer a 100% "uptime" guarantee.
SILVER: CenturyLink
LANDSCAPE SERVICES
GOLD: Bantly's Landscape & Design
645 Sunnywood Loop, Woodland Park,748-8600, bantlyslandscape.com
Owner/Operator Dave Bantly of Bantly's Landscape & Design has more than three decades of experience creating unique landscape designs in Teller, El Paso and Park counties. "Transforming a yard from ugly duckling to beautiful swan is Dave Bantly's business," wrote the Courier's Pat Hill.
SILVER: It's a tie!
Ground Control Inc.
Mountain High Creations
LODGING
GOLD: Country Lodge
730 Country Drive, Woodland Park, 687-6277, woodlandcountrylodge.com
Country Lodge, the Best of Teller's 2018 honorable mention in this category, swoops in for the win this year. Voters love the lodge's comfortable rooms, indoor pool and hot tub, patio with mountain view, and continental breakfast. "Come for the scenery and stay for the hospitality" is their motto.
SILVER: Eagle Fire Lodge & Cabins
MASSAGE THERAPIST
GOLD: Leah Wilson-Felis, White Lotus Therapies LLC
Woodland Park, 332-0508
Wilson-Felis, who won honorable mention in last year's contest, topped the competition for best massage therapist this year. The Colorado native studied at Colorado Institute of Massage Therapy, where she's now an instructor. She also facilitates yoga classes around the Pikes Peak region.
SILVER: Katelyn Beevers, KB Therapeutic Massage
MEDICAL PRACTITIONER
GOLD: Dr. Casie L. Chen, Davita Medical Group
700 W. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 522-1133, cshp.net/providers/chenc
For the second year running, Dr. Chen received the highest number of votes from our readers. The family medicine specialist has been with Colorado Springs Health Partners since 2002.
SILVER: James Lehman, NP-C, Thrive Primary Care
NONPROFIT
GOLD: Focus on the Forest
400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 226, Woodland Park, 286-0077, focusontheforest.org
A repeat winner, Focus on the Forest works with community volunteers, law enforcement and national forest teams to help clean up and preserve the beauty of our national forests.
SILVER: Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
OPTOMETRIST
Dr. Thomas W. Cummings, Woodland Vision Source
101C Sundial Drive, Woodland Park, 687-3937, woodlandvisionsource.com
Dr. Cummings is a one-man show in this category. He also won it last year! In private optometry practice in Woodland Park since 1993, he especially "enjoys specialty contact lens fitting, ocular disease management, and refractive surgery co-management," states the Vision Source website.
PET GROOMING
GOLD: Barking Dogs Mobile Grooming
627-1708, facebook.com/Barking-Dogs-Mobile-Grooming-2005970219712142
Two sisters own and operate this grooming operation that travels to its clients with availability seven days a week. Voters loved their caring and gentle approach and convenience of scheduling.
SILVER: Woofland Park
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
GOLD: SERC Rehabilitation Center
406 E. Grace Ave., Woodland Park, 687-3767, sercrehab.com
Back this year for another win, SERC gets props from voters for its knowledgeable and friendly staff. The acronym stands for Spine Extremity Rehabilitation Center.
SILVER: Justine Calderwood, The Healing Spot Physical Therapy LLC
REAL ESTATE AGENT
GOLD: Kellie Case, Keller Williams Clients' Choice Realty
686-9100, kw.com/kw/agent/kelliecase
A Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and Keller Williams Luxury International Division and Institute for Luxury Home Marketing member, Case is available to assist clients with home-buying and selling and has the experience to also help luxury/estate buyers.
SILVER: Shawn Keehn, Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty, Dave Brown Team
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
GOLD: Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty
18401 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-0900, coldwellbanker.com
The company has been helping clients buy and sell properties in the Pikes Peak region since 1989. Their staff of experienced sales associates are dedicated to serving customers in a caring and professional manner, says their website.
SILVER: Keller Williams Clients' Choice Realty
SENIOR SERVICE ORGANIZATION/CENTER
GOLD: Daybreak — An Adult Day Program
404 N. Colorado 67, P.O. Box 4777, Woodland Park, 687-3000, daybreakadp.com
Opened in May 2015, this adult day care program exists to give caregivers a break of a day or two. DayBreak is the first and only program to provide adult day services to Teller County residents, focusing on providing individual growth and tailored socialization for participants on a regular basis, giving caregivers the opportunity to rest, regroup and refresh while their loved ones live a full and active life in the program's "home away from home" setting, says the DayBreak website.
SILVER: Teller Senior Coalition
SHIPPING/PRINT COMPANY
GOLD: The UPS Store
1067 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-3023, theupsstore.com
Your destination for printing, mailbox and shipping services in Woodland Park. Voters praised the friendly staff.
SILVER: Andersen Pack N Ship
SNOW REMOVAL SERVICE
GOLD: Tip Top Tree Cultivation LLC
P.O. Box 1014, Woodland Park, 646-8818, tiptoptreecultivationllc.pro
"At TipTop Tree Cultivation, when the leaves drop from the trees, it is time to shift focus to snow removal," states the website. This firm offers tree trimming and pruning, hazard tree removal, mitigation services and fireworks. They give free estimates and assessments.
SILVER: Ground Control Inc.
THERAPY/COACHING
GOLD: Lisa Lima, My Life Unleashed Counseling & Animal Assisted Therapy
By appointment at Lima's home/office in Divide (call for address) or at 7710 N. Union Blvd., Suite 100H, Colorado Springs, 623-3090, mylifeunldeashed.biz
Using animal-assisted therapy, Lima works with clients of all ages and with all types of issues, including addiction, trauma and PTSD. She offers a free, 30-minute consultation for prospective clients.
SILVER: Marilyn Dougall, LCSW
TITLE COMPANY
GOLD: Empire Title of Woodland Park
350 N. Pine St., Woodland Park, 686-9888, etcos.com
Empire Title won this category in 2018, too. Founded in 2003, they specialize in solving title problems and "maximizing opportunities for transactions to close," states the website.
SILVER: Unified Title Company
VETERINARIAN
GOLD: Dr. David Volz, The Animal Clinic of Woodland Park
801 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, 687-9406, facebook.com/animalclinicofwoodlandpark
Repeat winner Dr. Volz received high marks from readers for his compassionate care of pets and "amazing" staff.
SILVER: Dr. Kevin Conrad, Woodland Veterinary Clinic
WALK-IN CLINIC
GOLD: Penrose Mountain Urgent Care
41 Colorado 67, Woodland Park, 686-0551, centura.org/locations/penrose-mountain-urgent-care
For the second year running, Penrose Mountain Urgent Care has been top-ranked by our readers. "Getting the care you need, when you need it, is a priority," states their website.
SILVER: UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
WASTE REMOVAL COMPANY
GOLD: Teller County Waste
1000 S. West St., Woodland Park, 686-7517, tellercountywaste.com
Started in 1994 with just one truck, this waste business has grown into a full-service operation and has expanded into Chaffee, Park and Lake counties. They also offer portable toilet services through Mr. Pots.
SILVER: Waste Management