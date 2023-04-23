ANTIQUES

GOLD: AMERICAN CLASSICS MARKETPLACE

1815 N. Academy Blvd., 719-596-8585, americanclassicsmarketplace.com

Perusing the entire repertoire of items is a daylong affair, according to voters. Find antique furniture, jewelry, home décor, collectibles and more offered by more than 300 vendors at Colorado’s largest antique mall. No two visits are exactly the same as selections rotate often. One voter called it a “fun to get lost in,” while another praised the variety of selection. “Good place for all your high-end junk needs!” they said.

SILVER: SWEET WILLIAM ANTIQUE MALL

BRONZE: TROUVAILLE VENDOR MARKET

AUCTION

GOLD: ROSS AUCTION

3709 E. Platte Ave., 719-632-6693, rossauction.com

Ross offers appraisal, consignment, estate sales and, of course, auction services with the goal of helping their clients find the best market values. Voters say it’s a great place to find “exceptional pieces of antique furniture” and puts on a great show even for non-buyers who have never been to an auction before.

SILVER: SCHUR SUCCESS GROUP

BRONZE: AUCTION HOUSE 360

BABY SHOP

GOLD: TERRA VERDE BOUTIQUE

208 N. Tejon St., 719-444-8621, terraverdestyle.com

Terra Verde tops voters’ lists in several ways: boutiques, women’s fashion and, of course, baby items. The shop offers something for women of every age, according to one voter. “Terra Verde is a gem and should not be missed!” notes another.

SILVER: PARIS MARKET VINTAGE

BRONZE: ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF COLORADO SPRINGS BARGAIN BOX

BEER SELECTION

GOLD: CHEERS LIQUOR MART

1105 N. Circle Drive, 719-574-2244, cheersliquormart.com

Exceptional selection, friendly staff and reasonable prices make this spot a favorite among Springs voters. ” Tons of selections and great sales, one voter notes of the largest liquor store in southern Colorado and one of the biggest in the country.

SILVER: COALTRAIN FINE WINE, CRAFT BEER & SPIRITS

BRONZE: APPLEJACK WINE & SPIRITS

BOOKSTORE

GOLD: POOR RICHARD’S BOOKSTORE

320 N. Tejon St., 719-578-5549, poorrichardsdowntown.com

Poor Richard’s Bookstore has been a local staple for nearly a half-century. Known of course for its books — it is, after all, a bookstore — voters say it’s also a great spot to peruse an array of eclectic trinkets and gifts. The shop sports a “cozy, quirky” vibe, according to one voter, and is “old fashioned and modern all at the same time.”

SILVER: TATTERED COVER BOOK STORE

BRONZE: HOOKED ON BOOKS

BIKE SHOP

GOLD: CRITERIUM BICYCLES

6150 Corporate Drive, 719-599-0419, criterium.com

“THE BEST staff and service ... second to none!!!!” one voter wrote of this “go-to business for all things bicycle.” Now in its 50th year in business, customers keep coming back for Criterium’s “knowledgeable and excellent customer service.”

SILVER: TED’S BICYCLES

BRONZE: OLD TOWN BIKE SHOP

BOUTIQUE

GOLD: BLACK FOREST BOUTIQUE

970-629-5463, blackforestboutiqueco.com

Black Forest Boutique began in 2016 as a way for the owner to connect with the community, other women and herself. Now, voters say she’s part of the reason they choose Black Forest over other boutiques, in addition to the variety of clothes and accessories on sale. “Excellent service,” one voter said. “Owner enjoys making customers feel like her family and close friends.”

SILVER: TERRA VERDE BOUTIQUE

BRONZE: SPARKLES & LACE BOUTIQUE

BUTCHER

GOLD: RANCH FOODS DIRECT

1228 E. Fillmore St., 719-623-2980; 4635 Town Center Drive, 719-559-0873, ranchfoodsdirect.com

Ranch foods has been around since 2000, and voters cite its “deep local connections” within the community and quality meat as part of the draw. According to one voter, it’s the “go-to place for best quality meats and hard-to-get items.” Put more succinctly by another: “Good beef!”

SILVER: KING SOOPERS

BRONZE: WHOLE FOODS MARKET

CAR DEALER — NEW

GOLD: HEUBERGER SUBARU

1080 Motor City Drive, 719-500-4951, bestbuysubaru.com

Great customer service and a complementary coffee bar are among voters’ favorite aspects of Heuberger Subaru, while others highlighted the low-pressure salesmanship. “The whole process was comfortable, easy and stress free,” according to one customer. “Great coffee!” said another. “Oh — and cars!”

SILVER: PHIL LONG DEALERSHIPS

BRONZE: GROOVE HONDA

CAR DEALER — USED

GOLD: SPRINGS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

3499 E. Platte Ave.; 925 N. Powers Blvd., 719-477-0900, springsautomotivegroup.com

Buyers at Springs Automotive Group don’t need to leave the comfort of their own home to find their next pre-owned vehicle. Browse current inventory and schedule a test drive online. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Use their car finder tool and Springs Automotive will contact you when it adds vehicles matching your search to their inventory.

SILVER: CARMAX

BRONZE: PHIL LONG DEALERSHIPS

CARPET

GOLD: O’BRIENS CARPET ONE FLOOR & HOME

111 E. Garden of the Gods Road, 719-203-2917; 6155 N. Academy Blvd., 719-425-8572, obrienscarpetone.com

O’Briens Carpet One Floor & Home is a locally owned and operated business spanning three decades in Colorado Springs, and in that time it has racked up a solid reputation and devoted customer base. Voters praise the people behind the business in addition to their products.

SILVER: FLOOR CRAFT LLC

BRONZE: THE HOME DEPOT

CHILDREN’S CLOTHING

GOLD: ONCE UPON A CHILD

6948 N. Academy Blvd., 719-599-5966, onceuponachild.com

Buy or sell gently used kids’ clothes, shoes, toys and baby gear at an affordable price. Voters love the wide selection and low costs. “Love this place for price and selection as kids grow SO FAST!” one shopper said.

SILVER: ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF COLORADO SPRINGS BARGAIN BOX

BRONZE: SCHEELS

CUSTOM FRAMING

GOLD: HOBBY LOBBY

hobbylobby.com

Voters love Hobby Lobby for all things crafts and home, including custom frames that will make your photos and artwork pop on display. “I always find what I am looking for here,” said one voter, “and sometimes I come out with extra stuff.”

SILVER: ACADEMY ART & FRAMING COMPANY

BRONZE: MIKE’S CAMERA

DEPARTMENT STORE

GOLD: SCHEELS

1226 InterQuest Parkway, 719-220-6444, scheels.com

Scheels is “like a mall within one store,” covering just about anything and everything a shopper could imagine. As one voter put it, it’s “fantastic for having fun, feeling country, and being a proud American.” Another adds, “If you can’t find it here then it’s not made.”

SILVER: TARGET

BRONZE: KOHLS

EYEGLASSES

GOLD: COSTCO WHOLESALE

5050 N. Nevada Ave., 719-264-5010; 5885 Barnes Road, 719-591-3002, costco.com

A multi-year winner, Costco is known for selling quality products across the board. As one voter notes, it’s “The best store ever for anything you could possibly need” — and that includes eyeglasses. Voters said, “Some days I realize everything I am wearing and everything I am eating came from Costco,” while another said, “When you need a vat of mayo and a case of red wine and some bulk cheese.”

SILVER: ROCKRIMMON VISION SOURCE

BRONZE: ABBA EYE CARE

FARMERS MARKET

GOLD: OLD COLORADO CITY

2407 W. Colorado Ave., 719-574-1283, facebook.com/oldcoloradocityfarmersmarket

The popular farmers market has captured the hearts and stomachs of Colorado Springs every Saturday for more than 20 years. From June through October, enjoy fresh local produce, baked goods, herbs and spices in a friendly environment. “With a coffee in hand, I could wander here forever,” said one reader. “We love walking there and taking in the sights, sounds and scents. It’s like going back in time, peaceful,” said another.

SILVER: SMITH FARMS

BRONZE: SPENCERS PRODUCE, LAWN & GARDEN CENTER

FLOORING INSTALLATION

GOLD: O’BRIENS CARPET ONE FLOOR & HOME

111 E. Garden of the Gods Road, 719-203-2917; 6155 N. Academy Blvd., 719-425-8572, obrienscarpetone.com

Be it carpet, hardwood, tile, vinyl, laminate or cork, O’Briens has your home covered. One voter said, “Amazing customer service. They also have great products.”

SILVER: G3 HARDWOOD FLOORING

BRONZE: FLOOR COVERINGS INTERNATIONAL

FLOORING RETAILER

GOLD: O’BRIENS CARPET ONE FLOOR & HOME

111 E. Garden of the Gods Road, 719-203-2917; 6155 N. Academy Blvd., 719-425-8572, obrienscarpetone.com

O’Briens swept the flooring game in this year’s Best of the Springs, taking home the gold in three different categories. Voters say its a mixture of stellar customer and products that catch their attention. One voter summarized the store, “Community-involved family. Great people.”

SILVER: G3 HARDWOOD FLOORING

BRONZE (tie): FLOOR COVERINGS INTERNATIONAL, IQ FLOORS

FLORIST

GOLD: SWEETWATER A FLOWER MARKET

2419 W. Colorado Ave., 719-434-1615; 11590 Ridgeline Drive, Unit 120, 719-358-9891, sweetwaterflowermarket.com

Opened in 2021, voters say this shop has made a big impact in a short amount of time. Described as “affordable” and “exquisite,” Sweetwater infuses the charm of a southern-style mercantile store into its customer experience and provides made-to-order arrangements.

SILVER: PLATTE FLORAL

BRONZE: SKYWAY CREATIONS

FURNITURE STORE

GOLD: AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

2805 N. Chestnut St., 719-633-4220, afw.com

American Furniture Warehouse hasn’t budged from its top spot in this Best of the Springs category since 2005, thanks to its customer service and wide variety of “beautiful and affordable” furniture. As one voter rhymed, “Plain and simple they can’t be beat. From the purchase to delivery, totally complete.”

SILVER: PLATTE FURNITURE

BRONZE: WOODLEY’S FINE FURNITURE – COLORADO SPRINGS

gift shop

GOLD: TERRA VERDE BOUTIQUE

208 N. Tejon St., 719-444-8621, terraverdestyle.com

Voters say this is the spot to find a great gift for someone special, guaranteed. “You can’t ever buy a wrong gift at Terra Verde,” one voter wrote. “I could buy one of everything in this store,” another said.

SILVER: GARDEN OF THE GODS TRADING POST

BRONZE: ROCKY MOUNTAIN SOAP MARKET

GUNS/AMMO

GOLD: MAGNUM SHOOTING CENTER

13372 Meadowgrass Drive, 719-487-3193; 2050 Southgate Road, 719-357-5911, magnumshootingcenter.com

Magnum Shooting Center has been a Best of the Springs winner since it opened in 2014. Now operating from two locations, each center is open to the public and includes a range, retail shop and classes. Voters say the facility’s knowledgeable staff and emphasis on safety are among the center’s highlights.

SILVER: SCHEELS

BRONZE: SPRINGS ARMORY

HARDWARE STORE

GOLD: ACE HARDWARE

acecoloradosprings.com

Ace Hardware has a little bit of everything, from the essentials to vintage items to “the best things you didn’t know you needed.” It’s popularity stems it’s fast service and hard-to-find items you won’t find from big box stores. Voters said there is not need for “trying to hunt down an employee who actually knows where things are and is helpful!”

SILVER: LOWE’S HOME IMPROVEMENT

BRONZE: THE HOME DEPOT

HOBBY SHOP

GOLD: HOBBY LOBBY

hobbylobby.com

True to its name, Hobby Lobby’s reputation as “THE resource for decorating and hobbies” never wavers. Readers said it’s a “great company with every craft under the sun,” and “I love that the staff are always patient and know that making decisions is hard in a big store.”

SILVER: THE IRON LION

BRONZE: DUNGEONS & JAVAS

HUNTING SUPPLIES

GOLD: SCHEELS

1226 InterQuest Parkway, 719-220-6444, scheels.com

Hunting supplies are just the tip of the iceberg at this massive store. Voters say it covers just about all of their shopping needs, save for groceries, but some don’t even go for the merchandise at all. “This is a fun morning for our family,” said one voter.

SILVER: SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE

BRONZE: MAGNUM SHOOTING CENTER

JEWELER

GOLD: LUISA GRAFF JEWELERS

5901 N. Nevada Ave., 719-822-0691,

luisagraffjewelers.com

The local jeweler has diamonds of all shapes, sizes and colors to choose from and, should something happen, even offers repair services. Voters describe the shop as a “wish list” location with great pieces at great prices. “Everyone at Luisa Graff Jewelers is so kind,” said one voter, “from the security man at the entrance to the people selling jewelry.”

SILVER: REVOLUTION JEWELRY WORKS

BRONZE: JARED

JEWELRY, custom made

GOLD: LUISA GRAFF JEWELERS

5901 N. Nevada Ave, 719-822-0691, luisagraffjewelers.com

Luisa Graff Jewelers doesn’t only sell a “beautiful selection” of items, but it also repairs them. Voters say the staff made them “feel special and important” and always head to the shop when their jewelry needs to be fixed for the friendly and knowledgeable staff.

SILVER: REVOLUTION JEWELRY WORKS

BRONZE: LANE MIRCHELL JEWELERS MANITOU SPRINGS

KITCHEN STORE

GOLD: SPARROW HAWK GOURMET COOKWARE

120 N. Tejon St., 719-471-3235, sparrowhawkcookware.com

This downtown Colorado Springs gem is “a treasure for your household needs,” according to one voter. The locally-owned store is known for unique cookware and kitchen gadgets that are hard to find anywhere else. “If you love to cook,” said one voter, “Sparrow Hawk is your store.”

SILVER: WILLIAMS-SONOMA

BRONZE: ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF COLORADO SPRINGS BARGAIN BOX

LIQUOR STORE

GOLD: CHEERS LIQUOR

1105 N. Circle Drive, 719-574-2244, cheersliquormart.com

Cheers is a perennial favorite among Springs voters for its vast selection at reasonable prices. Put simply by one voter: “Cheers has to be the best liquor store in CS … They have great deals and are always pleasant when you check out.”

SILVER: COALTRAIN FINE WINE, CRAFT BEER & SPIRITS

BRONZE: APPLEJACK WINE & SPIRITS

MATTRESS STORE

GOLD: DENVER MATTRESS

6320 Corporate Centre Circle, 719-266-8383; 4331 Integrity Center Point, 719-380-7541, denvermattress.furniturerow.com

Denver Mattress has consistently topped its competition since 2007. Voters say the customer service is stellar, whether that be a free exchange or a smooth delivery and assembly. “I like that they are really there to help you through the process & for as long as it takes to make sure you are happy,” one said.

SILVER: BOB’S DISCOUNT MATTRESSES

BRONZE: AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

MEN’S FASHION

GOLD: THE MEN’S XCHANGE

409 N. Tejon St., 719-418-3372, themensxchange.com

Voters love the variety of suits, shirts, jackets and ties, but what truly sets Men’s XChange apart is its mission: Every dollar spent goes toward assisting men with affordable professional work attire. The store accepts gently used donations and mentor or style consultant volunteers. One voter said, “They take the time to teach you how to wear a suit and make sure you get the perfect fit.”

SILVER: SCHEELS

BRONZE: ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF COLORADO SPRINGS BARGAIN BOX

MILITARY FRIENDLY CAR DEALER

GOLD: PHIL LONG DEALERSHIPS

phillong.com

Described on its websites as the “premier Colorado Springs automotive dealer group,” Phil Long Dealerships has been in business since 1945 with an extensive inventory of cars new and used. Voters say they enjoy the consistency of the experience: good, reliable service from kind people.

SILVER: MCCLOSKEY DEALERSHIPS

BRONZE: SPRINGS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

MOTORCYCLE/OFF ROAD

GOLD: PIKES PEAK HARLEY-DAVIDSON

5867 N. Nevada Ave., 866-638-7908, pikespeakharleydavidson.com

The state’s Voters continue to choose Pikes Peak Harley Davidson as their top choice for new and pre-owned motorcycles. The “super friendly staff” have not gone unnoticed by voters, who treasure the dealer’s superior customer service.

SILVER: ROCKY MOUNTAIN CYCLE PLAZA

BRONZE: APEX SPORTS

MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

GOLD: MEEKER MUSIC INC.

meekermusic.com

Meeker Music is one of the oldest music stores in town. The family-owned shop offers rentals, lessons and quality instrument sales at affordable prices. One voter said, “Fully stocked music supply store that always has what I need.”

SILVER: GRANER SCHOOL OF MUSIC

BRONZE: GUITAR CENTER

NATURAL & ORGANIC MARKET

GOLD: SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET

sprouts.com

With hundreds of locations across the country, Sprouts Farmers Market offers great deals on high-quality produce. Shoppers can find recipes and digital coupons at the shop’s website and will be greeted in-store by a friendly and knowledgeable staff. The market is “less pretentious” than other competitors, according to one voter, while another said, “If the grocery store doesn’t have your gourmet ingredient, you’re bound to find it at Sprouts.”

SILVER: TRADER JOE’S

BRONZE: MOUNTAIN MAMAS

NEW STORE (OPENED IN 2022)

GOLD: THE BROOM CIRCLE HOLISTIC HEALING AND TEA ROOM

112 Iowa Ave., Suite 1, 719-662-2057, linktr.ee/thebroomcircle

The herbalism and holistic healing journey began for owner Shay Koloff after a high-risk pregnancy in 2016. Now, she’s helping other find healing with her own business dedicated to as much. The Broom Circle sells herbs, tea and holistic body services as well as a small selection of metaphysical items like crystals and jewelry.

SILVER: MATCHBOX CANDLE CO.

BRONZE: MAGGIE M BOUTIQUE

NURSERY/GARDENING CENTER

GOLD: PHELAN GARDENS

4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-574-8058, phelangardens.com

Shoppers can find indoor and outdoor plants at Phelan Gardens year-round. The shop is a greenhouse, nursery, gift shop and garden center all rolled into one. Its helpful staff can offer tips and tricks for successful gardening, whether you’re green to the hobby or a veteran looking to troubleshoot firsttime plant problems. One voter said, “Always hard to stay within budget at this store — they have so many beautiful plants it’s hard to not buy everything!”

SILVER: RICK’S GARDEN CENTER

BRONZE: SPENCER’S LAWN & GARDEN CENTERS

ORGANIC MEAT SELECTION

GOLD: RANCH FOODS DIRECT

1228 E. Fillmore St., 719-623-2980; 4635 Town Center Drive, 719-559-0873, ranchfoodsdirect.com

A winner since 2004, ranching culture and selection of healthful meats — that is, naturally raised beef from small farmers and artisanal food producers — keep customers coming back. “I know where my food is coming from,” said one voter,” and that’s important!”

SILVER: WHOLE FOODS MARKET

BRONZE: COSTCO

ORTHOPEDIC SHOES

GOLD: FLEET FEET — BOULDER RUNNING COMPANY — COLORADO SPRINGS

3659 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-278-3535, fleetfeet.com

People of all ages can find comfort and confidence amid this store’s offerings, which cater not just to runners but movers of all kinds. Voters said, “My go-to store for my Hokas. These folks are always helpful for this senior ‘walker’!” and, “I love that they fit you to your shoes — made a big difference in my running.”

SILVER: BROWN’S SHOE FIT CO.

BRONZE: VALENTINE COMFORT SHOES

OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT

GOLD: REI

1376 E. Woodmen Road, 719-260-1455, REI.com

As one voter asks, “What’s Colorado without an REI?” The national chain is known for having quality items to supply outdoors enthusiasts of all sorts with the apparel and equipment they need for their respective hobbies. Voters recommend becoming a member for extra deals, adding, “Really the gold standard for outdoor retailers.”

SILVER: SCHEELS

BRONZE: MOUNTAIN CHALET

OUTFITTER

GOLD: ROUTES OUTFITTER

3131 W. Colorado Ave., 719-358-9790, routesoutfitter.com

The store’s leadership team loves the outdoors, according to its website, and it loves people. Routes gets to the heart of those passions by connecting Colorado Springs residents with the outdoor hobbies they love. Cyclists, mountain bikers, runners, skiers and more turn to the outfitter for equipment, apparel and services.

SILVER: MOUNTAIN CHALET

BRONZE: SCHEELS

PET STORE

GOLD: PETSMART

petsmart.com

A regular Best of the Springs winner, this chain sells more than just supplies. It’s your fur-baby’s one-stop-shop for grooming, training, veterinary care, boarding and, of course, the pets themselves. Voters say PetSmart’s vast offerings keep them coming back, and being able to take a mid-shopping-trip break to gawk at the selection of adorable animals is also a plus.

SILVER: WAG N’ WASH NATURAL PET FOOD & GROOMING

BRONZE: FURRY FRIENDS INC.

PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO STORE

GOLD: MIKE’S CAMERA

5420 N. Academy Blvd., 719-597-1575, mikescamera.com

Mike’s Camera is a longtime favorite among Best of the Springs voters. The store offers photography supplies, educational courses and rental equipment. One voter said, “It’s so nice to see and handle things in person versus trying to buy online. Their rental system is also super!”

SILVER: DAWN CHRISTINE PHOTOGRAPHY

BRONZE: FLYHI PHOTOGRAPHY

PLACE FOR RECORDS/VINYL

GOLD: INDEPENDENT RECORDS & VIDEO

195 N. Academy Blvd., 719-473-0882, beindependent.com

Voters say they love the vibe of this nostalgic spot, where old school methods of entertainment like DVDs and records still have a place, as they have for decades. “I have enjoyed strolling the aisles of music here since I was a kid,” said one voter. “Always and forever the best place to get the album you’ve wanted,” said another.

SILVER: THE LEECHPIT RECORDS AND VINTAGE

BRONZE: EARTH PIG MUSIC

RESALE/CONSIGNMENT SHOP

GOLD: ASHLEY’S ATTIC

708 N. Weber St., 719-237-1323, ashleysatticconsignmentshop.com

Ashley’s Attic is a mother-daughter duo-run women’s resale boutique full of “wonderfully curated” styles. One voter raves, “I can always find fantastic pieces in this store!” Another says, “The owner, Ashley, is so amazing and friendly! She procures quality products and has such a great eye for fashion.

SILVER: ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF COLORADO SPRINGS BARGAIN BOX

BRONZE: WHO GIVES A SCRAP

SHOE STORE

GOLD: FLEET FEET — BOULDER RUNNING COMPANY — COLORADO SPRINGS

3659 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-278-3535, fleetfeet.com

Runners and walkers alike can browse a curated selection of shoes and apparel at this location. Readers said it “made a big difference in my running,” and “I left feeling confident and comfortable in my new running shoes.”

SILVER: BROWN’S SHOE FIT CO.

BRONZE: DSW DESIGNER SHOE WAREHOUSE

SHOPPING CENTER

GOLD: THE PROMENADE SHOPS AT BRIARGATE

1605-1925 Briargate Parkway, 719-265-6264, thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com

Families can browse a wide selection of stores as they stroll through the outdoor shopping mall, speakers playing music along the walk. One shopper commented, “It is so dangerous for us to live only a few miles away from these shops because I could literally spend so much money at many of the shops.”

SILVER: UNIVERSITY VILLAGE COLORADO SHOPPING CENTER

BRONZE: FIRST & MAIN TOWN CENTER

SKI SHOP

GOLD: THE SKI SHOP INC.

1422 S. Tejon St., 719-427-4740, theskishopinc.com

Voters praise this family-owned and operated shop for its friendly and professional staff who “enjoy hearing and sharing adventure details.” Another voter said, “Wonderful people, great service, excellent selection, all in a 2nd-generation family owned business.”

SILVER: EPIC MOUNTAIN GEAR

BRONZE: CHRISTY SPORTS SKI & PATIO

SPICE STORE

GOLD: SAVORY SPICE SHOP

110 N. Tejon St., 719-633-8803, savoryspiceshop.com

Passersby can smell the shop’s inventory from outside its Tejon Street location. The shelves are stocked with flavors from around the world, and the knowledgeable staff is ready and willing to help shoppers of all culinary levels navigate new flavors. Voters said, “You can’t walk by this place and not stop in. The aroma is very inviting,” and “The quality and selection is unmatched.”

SILVER: PENZEYS (Closed)

BRONZE: MOUNTAIN MAMA NATURAL FOODS

SPORTING GOODS

GOLD: SCHEELS

1226 InterQuest Parkway, 719-220-6444, scheels.com

New to Colorado Springs in 2021, the employee-owned store quickly made a positive impression on shoppers. From sports and outdoor recreation to puzzles, games and pets, and even a Ferris wheel, Scheels has just about everything a shopper could need. “It’s a fun place to just hangout even if you don’t buy anything,” one voter said. “Puts all other sports stores to shame,” said another. “

SILVER: MAGNUM SHOOTING CENTER

BRONZE: ALL AMERICAN SPORTS

SUPERMARKET

GOLD: KING SOOPERS

kingsoopers.com

A winner since 2006, this “national chain that feels local” continues to impress voters with an easy-to-use app, digital coupons and some of the freshest produce around. With 11 locations in the Colorado Springs area, shoppers agree King Soopers has the best prices and variety in town. One voter said it has a “Neighborhood feel with big store selection,” and another said, “An old standby where shoppers are certain to find just about anything.”

SILVER: TRADER JOE’S

BRONZE: SAFEWAY

TACKLE SHOP

GOLD: ANGLER’S COVEY

295 21st St., 719-471-2984, anglerscovey.com

Voters agree Angler’s Covey is the best spot in town for fly fishing aficionados. Readers said: “I’ve bought a couple of gift cards for my husband, otherwise he would spend too much money there,” and “This is the perfect spot to pick up your fishing license and all the extras you need before heading up Hwy24 to your favorite fishing hole.”

SILVER: BASS PRO SHOPS

BRONZE: SCHEELS

THRIFT STORE

GOLD: ARC THRIFT STORE

arcthrift.com

The Colorado chain is a trusted source for quality upcycled goods, where voters say they enjoy shopping and volunteering alike. Shoppers also praise weekly specials, like 50% off Saturdays and senior discount Tuesdays. “I love the deals and the many, many, many clothes that are practically new that I can get for a lesser price,” said one voter. “Never know the treasures that you may find,” notes another.

SILVER: WHO GIVES A SCRAP

BRONZE: GOODWILL

TOY STORE

GOLD: LITTLE RICHARD’S TOYSTORE

324 N. Tejon St., 719-578-5549, littlerichardstoystore.com

Little Richard’s is part of Poor Richard’s, a multiple-shops-in-one Colorado Springs treasure. The family-owned store offers new and used books, toys and multicultural items. Voters said, “The kids love the toy store and the kid’s section of the bookstore,” and “I love being able to enjoy a glass of wine while shopping for books and funky gifts.”

SILVER: TOY STATION

BRONZE: SCHEELS

VAPE SHOP

GOLD: CHIEF VAPOR

Multiple locations, chiefvapor.com

The team is dedicated to helping customers stop smoking with a smooth, easy and cheaper alternative. Patrons love the friendly staff. “Great selection, great prices,” said one voter.

SILVER: ABSOLUTE VAPOR

BRONZE: LA DULCE VAPOR LABS

WINDOW COVERINGS/BLINDS

GOLD: BUDGET BLINDS OF GREATER COLORADO SPRINGS

384 Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 160, 719-301-7171, budgetblinds.com

Budget Blinds’ reputation for outstanding merchandise, installation and service precedes it: The store regularly tops its Best of the Springs category. “Always competitive pricing with so many options to choose from, custom drapery, blinds, wovens and more,” one voter said. “They’ve done almost my entire home.”

SILVER: GOTCHA COVERED COLORADO SPRINGS

BRONZE: COLORADO CUSTOM BLINDS SHADES & SHUTTERS

WINE STORE

GOLD: COALTRAIN FINE WINE, CRAFT BEER & SPIRITS

330 W. Uintah St., 719-475-9700, coaltrainwine.com

Located near the intersection of Uintah Street and I-25, Coaltrain has been a Best of the Springs award-winner since 1995. The locally owned shop boasts a “well-curated selection of wine” and a knowledgeable staff. One customer said it’s “The most classy wine shop in town!”

SILVER: CHEERS LIQUOR MART

BRONZE: APPLEJACK WINE & SPIRITS

WOMEN’S FASHION

GOLD: TERRA VERDE BOUTIQUE

208 N. Tejon St., 719-444-8621, terraverdestyle.com

“Superior quality” women’s shoes, jewelry, purses and, yes, clothing draw shoppers’ attention to this boutique in the heart of downtown. Voters describe the shop as a “fun” and “eclectic” spot to shop for others, too. “You can’t ever buy a wrong gift at Terra Verde,” one said.

SILVER: SPARKLES & LACE BOUTIQUE

BRONZE: KOHLS