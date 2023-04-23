When you need it, you need it. True of financial advice, true of brake repair, true of petsitting, definitely.

Maybe you are the ultimate renaissance woman or DIY guy — or maybe you are like the rest of us.

Professionalism thrives in Colorado Springs, with its enterprising spirit and long history of successful businesses. Get a quote, or three, on whatever task you require. Here, there is an expert for practically every need.

ACCOUNTING FIRM

GOLD: YOUR TAXLADY

401 Windchime Place, 719-249-1241, taxladyllc.com

A multi-year Best of the Springs winner that offers “quick and accurate” tax services, according to one voter. “They do a fabulous job with our taxes getting the most back as possible!” another wrote.

SILVER: NELSON & CO. PC

BRONZE: COLDWELL BANKER BEYOND

AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING

GOLD: OLSON PLUMBING & HEATING CO.

2500 Centennial Blvd., 719-635-3563, olsonph.com

Voters commended this long-standing local company on its reliability, professionalism and expertise. “I’ve used them for several jobs and there is no one else I would consider,” one voter wrote of the multi-year Best of the Springs winner.

SILVER: HOME HEATING SERVICE INC.

BRONZE: SOCO HEATING AND COOLING

AUTO INSURANCE COMPANY

GOLD: USAA FINANCIAL CENTER

1855 Telstar Drive, 719-244-9041, usaa.com

“Superb” customer service is a standout comment among voters, who also have high praise for USAA products and services. “A member for over 54 years. That says it all,” one voter wrote.

SILVER: STATE FARM

BRONZE: AAA COLORADO SPRINGS

BANK/CREDIT UNION

GOLD: ENT CREDIT UNION

ent.com

A multi-year Best of the Springs winner, Ent received voter praise for great customer service and low fees. “Best bank I’ve had. I’ll never switch,” one voter wrote. "They are SO nice,” another wrote.

SILVER: USAA FINANCIAL CENTER

BRONZE: NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

BODY SHOP

GOLD: WILLIAMS BODY & PAINT

6210 Lane Shore Court, 719-638-4849, williamsbodypaint.com

“They do a great job, I would highly recommend them,” said one voter for Williams Body & Paint, which does “great repair and paint” for cars and trucks.

SILVER: KARLE COACHWORK

BRONZE: STATUS SYMBOL AUTO BODY

CAR WASH

GOLD: QUICK QUACK CAR WASH

dontdrivedirty.com

Voters call this multi-year Best of the Springs winner a “No. 1 spot,” with its convenient locations, monthly club membership and light show. “Love this place! Always professional, wash job is great and it’s actually fun to get your car washed!” one voter wrote.

SILVER: MISTER CAR WASH

BRONZE: FREEDOM EXPRESS CAR WASH

CARPET INSTALLATION

GOLD: O’BRIENS CARPET ONE FLOOR & HOME

111 E. Garden of the Gods Rd., 719-203-2917; 6155 N. Academy Blvd., 719-425-8572, obrienscarpetone.com

Voters rave about the selection and “superb attention to detail” from this flooring company. “We visited other flooring stores, but always come back here for selection, price, and service!” one voter wrote.

SILVER: GUY’S FLOOR SERVICE INC.

BRONZE: CARPET EXCHANGE

CLEANING COMPANY

GOLD: BELIEVE THAT CARPETS & UPHOLSTERY CLEANING LLC

6050 Stetson Hills Blvd. Suite 153, 719-266-2777, believethatcarpetsupholstery.com

This company has built trust with their clients through quality carpet cleaning and repair, upholstery cleaning, and tile and grout cleaning services. The results keep customers coming back.

SILVER: BEE-KLEEN PROFESSIONAL CARPET CLEANING & MORE

BRONZE: CLEAN AND PRISTINE COLORADO

COMPUTER REPAIR/IT SERVICES

GOLD: THE MAC CORNER

2950 Janitell Road Suite 113, 719-368-2114, themaccorner.com

This multi-year Best of the Springs winner offers repairs for Apple products with “wonderful results every time” since opening its retail location over 10 years ago. One voter said the shop has “excellent, quality service from technicians we trust.”

SILVER: MENOZZI IT SOLUTIONS

BRONZE: SIMPLEWORKS

CONTRACTORS – COMMERCIAL

GOLD: BRYAN CONSTRUCTION, INC.

5475 Tech Center Drive Suite 300, 719-632-5355, bryanconstruction.com

On time and under budget delivery for projects including commercial builds and renovations keeps Bryan Construction customers happy. “I can’t say enough about the Bryan Construction team. Your folks truly made us feel like partners in the process,” read one testimonial on their website.

SILVER: OLSON PLUMBING & HEATING CO.

BRONZE: GE JOHNSON CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC.

CONTRACTORS – RESIDENTIAL

GOLD: OLSON PLUMBING & HEATING CO.

2500 Centennial Blvd., 719-635-3563, olsonph.com

This multicategory and multi-year winner was praised by voters for their knowledgeable and courteous work. “We have used Olson for 30 years of service at our house. They are experts in their tasks and super friendly,” one voter wrote.

SILVER: ALPINE CONTRACTING

BRONZE: HOMEFIX

CUSTOM HOME BUILDER

GOLD: VANTAGE HOMES

9540 Federal Drive Suite 100, 719-534-0984, vantagehomescolorado.com

With over 40 years of service in the Pikes Peak Region, Vantage Homes builds quality-focused homes from conception to delivery, according to the website. “Great folks who build beautiful homes!!” one voter wrote.

SILVER: CALTON HOMES LLC

BRONZE: CLASSIC HOMES

DAY SPA

GOLD: MATEO’S SALON & DAY SPA

5919 Delmonico Drive, 719-266-9295,

mateosdayspa.com

A regular Best of the Springs winner, Mateo’s, or what one voter called the “best of the best,” is described as beautiful and relaxing. “The best spa I've been to! They will always have my business!” another voter wrote.

SILVER: VEDA SALON & SPA

BRONZE: LUNA FLOAT SPA

DOG TRAINER

GOLD: ALL BREED RESCUE & TRAINING

410½ E. Fillmore St., 719-264-6460, haveanicedog.org

This “top-notch” nonprofit has been rescuing, rehabilitating and finding forever families for “unadoptable” dogs facing euthanasia since 1994, according to their website. “The trainers are great with all temperaments of dogs and have taught me how to provide the best home for my dogs,” wrote one voter of the multi-year Best of the Springs winner.

SILVER: UNDER THE SUN DOG TRAINING AND DAYCARE

BRONZE: SIT MEANS SIT DOG TRAINING COLORADO SPRINGS

DRY CLEANERS

GOLD: EUROPEAN CLEANERS

802 Arcturus Drive, 719-473-7476; 3651 Star Ranch Road, 719-576-0363, eurodrycleaning.com

A multi-year Best of the Springs winner, European Cleaners has been handling your dry cleaning, laundry, dirty household linens and more since 1984. The friendly and professional service keeps customers coming back.

SILVER: SUPER QUALITY CLEANERS

BRONZE: PRESSED4TIME

ELECTRICIAN

GOLD: WIRENUT HOME SERVICES

6395 E. Platte Ave., 719-465-5902, thewirenut.com

Voters say this family-owned company is the place to go for “honest, fast” home services. “Best service. Great techs. Fun commercials. They do nearly everything home service related,” one voter wrote.

SILVER: APACHE ELECTRIC & MAINTENANCE INC.

BRONZE: NO SHOCKS ELECTRIC

EVENT DJ

GOLD: RANDY RODRIGUEZ ENTERTAINMENT

5302 Kissing Camels Drive Suite 1017, 719-310-9290, randysinatra.com

A versatile entertainer with a proven track record. Randy Rodriguez’s website says it all, and voters agree. This frequent Best of the Springs winner puts on “excellent” events. “He really knows how to make an occasion a truly special event,” one voter wrote.

SILVER: MACADOE PRESSPLAYDOE

BRONZE: HEPS DJ & PHOTO BOOTH

FINANCIAL PLANNER

GOLD: 56 CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.

1465 Kelly Johnson Blvd. Suite 320, 719-418-3773, 56capitalpartners.com

Voters say 56 Capital Partners is the place to go for investment advice in Colorado Springs. “Great company, very professional, very ethical,” one voter wrote.

SILVER: ADVENIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

BRONZE: ROBERT EDGIN

FUNERAL SERVICES & CEMETERIES

GOLD: THE SPRINGS FUNERAL SERVICES

3115 E. Platte Ave., 719-207-8811; 6575 Oakwood Blvd., 719-207-8606, tsfs.co

The Springs Funeral Services is described by voters as a compassionate, friendly and beautiful option for saying goodbye to your loved ones. “Very happy with them … did a magnificent job during a tough time!” one voter wrote.

SILVER: SWAN-LAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS

BRONZE: CAPPADONA FUNERAL HOME

GARAGE DOOR CO.

GOLD: OVERHEAD DOOR COMPANY OF COLORADO SPRINGS

1205 Ford Street, 719-596-2171, overheaddoorcoloradosprings.com

The prompt, quality service from Overhead Door Co. has voters raving. “Always quick to help us when needed,” one voter wrote. “Super service!” another said.

SILVER: MOUNTAIN FOX GARAGE DOORS

BRONZE: TRI-LAKES GARAGE DOORS

GUTTERS

GOLD: HOMEFIX

5975 N. Academy Blvd. Suite 208, 719-749-1788, homefixcos.com

Voters say this home remodeling, handyman repair and roofing company is “wonderful” to work with. One said HOMEfix is professional, knowledgeable, dependable and honest. ‘“The only place to get anything done for your house,” another voter wrote.

SILVER: BEST BUY GUTTER

SILVER: SAFE HAVEN GUTTERS

HAIR SALON

GOLD: LIL RAINBOW BARBER LLC

4738 Barnes Road, 719-452-1443, lilrainbowbarber.com

This frequent Best of the Springs winner is run by an over-10-year veteran of doing hair, Kelly, who specializes in fashion colors. “Kelly has done an fabulous job for months at keeping my hair looking absolutely amazing,” according to one testimonial on the Lil Rainbow barber website.

SILVER: TOP KNOT BEAUTY LOUNGE

BRONZE: VEDA SALON & SPA

HAIRCUT

GOLD: PROFORM CUT & SHAVE PLLC

4738 Barnes Road, 719-351-7626, proformbarber.com

This local barber offers years of experience and expert insight into your next haircut in Colorado Springs. “Best mullet-cutting experience around!” one voter wrote.

SILVER: THE CAVERN MEN’S BARBER LOUNGE

BRONZE: SUNDAY BARBER CO.

HOME BUILDER

GOLD: CLASSIC HOMES

3575 Tutt Blvd., 719-888-3363, classichomes.com

A regular Best of the Springs winner, Classic Homes has happy customers among voters, who praise the business for its quality. “We have owned three Classic Homes over the last 20 years. Great work! We have loved them all!” one voter wrote.

SILVER: CHALLENGER HOMES

BRONZE: COVINGTON HOMES

HOME DEVELOPER

GOLD: CLASSIC HOMES

3575 Tutt Blvd., 719-888-3363, classichomes.com

Building and developing homes since 1989, Classic Homes is recognized by voters as a quality local business. “These guys are the best show in town!! There is a reason that that are rated the best. Quality homes, incredible communities ... year after year!!” one voter wrote of the multi-year and multi-category winner of Best of the Springs.

SILVER: CHALLENGER HOMES

BRONZE: OAKWOOD HOMES

HOME INSURANCE

GOLD: USAA

usaa.com

“I count on them and trust them with my insurance needs,” one voter wrote of this frequent Best of the Springs winner’s dependability. Voters said the longtime insurance group is a “mainstay” for generations, in part due to their “great customer support.”

SILVER: STATE FARM

BRONZE: MAIN STREET INSURANCE - PATRICK MURAKAMI AGENCY

HOUSE PAINTERS

GOLD: AMC PAINTING

3923 Maizeland Road, 719-574-3018, amcpainting.com

This “above and beyond” painting company has voter’s hearts for professional work and helpful customer service. “Affordable pricing and always happy to help if there is an issue. We’ve used them multiple times!!” one voter wrote.

SILVER: HERITAGE PAINTING INC.

BRONZE: ACROSS COLORADO RESTORATION

HUMAN RESOURCES SERVICES

GOLD: NORTHEND NOTARY SERVICES LLC

719-440-4843, northendnotaryservices.com

Northend Notary Services offers a variety of quality services in southern Colorado, including loan signing, notarizations and life planning. “Tiffany was very knowledgeable and highly professional,” according to one testimonial on the company’s website.

SILVER: VIDA HR

BRONZE: HR BRANCHES

JUNK REMOVAL

GOLD: COLORADO JUNK REMOVAL

3064 Loot Drive, 719-249-1717, coloradojunkremoval.com

Colorado Junk Removal customers call the company efficient, prompt, friendly and cost-effective. “Best in the junk removal space!” one voter wrote. “They do a great job and are very friendly and easy to work with!” another wrote.

SILVER: DUMPSTOR OF COLORADO SPRINGS

BRONZE: BIN THERE DUMP THAT

LANDSCAPING SERVICES

GOLD: FISK LAWNSCAPES

7135 Templeton Gap Road, 719-495-6300, fisklawnscapes.com

The “awesome” work of Fisk Lawnscapes goes into landscaping both residential and commercial properties. “Dependable, professional and quality landscaping,” one voter wrote.

SILVER: PIKES PEAK FORESTRY & CONSTRUCTION

BRONZE: FREEDOMSCAPE LLC

LAW FIRM

GOLD: STINAR ZENDEJAS BURRELL & WILHELMI PLLC

121 E. Vermijo Ave. Suite 200, 719-635-4200, coloradolawgroup.com

A multi-year Best of the Springs winner, this law firm is committed to serving individuals and companies out of the Colorado Springs area. “These attorneys do a wonderful job, down to earth and kind,” one voter wrote.

SILVER: THE LAW OFFICE OF ANDREW BRYANT

BRONZE: MALNAR INJURY LAW

LAWYER

GOLD: ANDREW BRYANT

805 S. Cascade Ave., 719-634-7353, andrewbryantlaw.com

Andrew Bryant gets the job done for his clients, a testament to his multi-year win in the lawyer category for Best of the Springs. “From our first phone conversation Andrew assured me he could handle my case. His service was excellent,” according to one testimonial on his website.

SILVER: RYAN D. MALNAR

BRONZE: LAW OFFICE OF JEREMY LOEW

MECHANIC/AUTO REPAIR

GOLD: HONEST ACCURATE AUTO SERVICE

426 Nevada Mesa View, 719-598-6306; 3905 Tutt Blvd., 719-426-2698, honestaccurateauto.com

A part of the community for more than 15 years, voters found services to be the hallmark of "good old-fashioned hospitality and professionalism" where "kindness and concern never stops."

SILVER: CHRISTIAN BROTHERS AUTOMOTIVE

BRONZE: MIKEY'S TOTAL CAR CARE

MORTGAGE COMPANY

GOLD: AMERICAN PACIFIC MORTGAGE – CHRIS HODGES NMLS 1146098

13511 Northgate Estates Drive, Suite 200, 719-924-2188, apmortgage.com/chris-hodges

For voters, Hodges was the "best in town" not only because he is "helpful" but a because of his depth of knowledge.

SILVER: SYNERGY ONE LENDING

BRONZE: ZENITH HOME LOANS

MOVERS

GOLD: TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

3220 Fillmore Ridge Heights, 719-602-5735, twomenandatruck.com/movers/co/colorado-springs

The local franchise, which started in 1993, strives to have affordable pricing and customer service worth writing home about. Some voters touted their efficiency. "Sure helped my family during a stressful time when they had to move quickly and get into another home," one voter wrote. "Employees were very helpful in moving boxes and furniture without damages to anything."

SILVER: COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK & MOVING

BRONZE: 5 STAR MOVING & STORAGE

NAIL SALON

GOLD: VEDA SALON & SPA

7443 North Academy Blvd., 719-314-1480; 5182 N. Nevada Ave., 719-265-5660; 100 E. Cheyenne Road, 719-570-8332, coloradoveda.com

Veda, Sanskrit for knowledge and wisdom, lives up to its name with its depth of beauty expertise and staff's talent.

SILVER: BEAUTY BAR

BRONZE: HELEN'S NAILS

NEW HOME COMMUNITY

GOLD: FLYING HORSE

1880 Flying Horse Club Drive, 719-886-4800, flyinghorsecolorado.com

Located east of Interstate 25 near the North Gate Boulevard exit, Flying Horse includes million-dollar homes with views of the front range and a resort-style clubhouse. "Beautifully planned, impeccably landscaped and clean community," one voter wrote.

SILVER: MERIDIAN RANCH

BRONZE: BANNING LEWIS RANCH

PATIO/DECKS

GOLD (TIE): NEW CREATION DECKS, OAK LEAF CONSTRUCTION, LLC

630 W. Vermijo Ave., 719-229-3650, newcreationdecks.com

1907 Van Diest Road, 719-285-3194, oakleafcos.com

New Creation Decks has more than 20 years of local experience building decks with eco-friendly materials that voters know from their customer service and quality work. Also winning gold, Oak Leaf Construction has over 45 years of experience in the business of designing decks, painting and installing doors, among other services, with staff who voters called helpful and skilled.

BRONZE: UPRIGHT OUTDOOR LIVING

PERSONAL INJURY ATTORNEY

GOLD: WARRIOR INJURY LAW

1902 W. Colorado Ave., 719-300-1100; 3455 Briargate Blvd., 719-300-1100, warrior.law

Earning millions in settlements, Warrior Injury Law has represented thousands of clients in its eight years, which one voter recognized as helpful.

SILVER: MCDIVITT LAW FIRM

BRONZE: LAW OFFICE OF JEREMY LOEW

PET BOARDING & DAYCARE

GOLD: CAMP BOW WOW

4295 North Park Drive, 719-260-9247; 1075 Ford Street Unit 120, 719-573-9247 campbowwow.com

Featuring doggie daycare and pet boarding, Camp Bow Wow offers play yards and live webcams, among other amenities, for your cuddly friend. Voters emphasized they trust Camp Bow Wow with their pets. "I won't leave my babies anywhere else," one voter said.

SILVER: UNDER THE SUN DOG TRAINING AND DAYCARE

BRONZE: SUNRISE KENNELS

PET GROOMER

GOLD: WAG N WASH

Multiple locations, wagnwash.com

Wag N Wash gives customers a selection of pet supplies and baked goods for pets as well as dog grooming. Voters lauded various locations noting they offered an array of pet treats, food, care tools and services. "Great business! The staff is always so friendly, and my dog is very comfortable when I bring him here compared to other groomers," one voter wrote.

SILVER: SUNRISE KENNELS

BRONZE: STUBBY'S DOG WASH AND GROOMING SALON

PET RESCUE

GOLD: NATIONAL MILL DOG RESCUE

5335 JD Johnson Road, 719-683-3334, nmdr.org

Founded in 2007, this nonprofit aims to rehabilitate and rehome dogs rescued from the commercial breeding industry through adoptions while simultaneously educating the public. "A wonderful organization," one voter wrote. "Absolutely professional and just all-around THE BEST."

SILVER: HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION

BRONZE: ALL BREED RESCUE & TRAINING

PET SITTING & DOG WALKING

GOLD: PLAYTIME PET SITTERS AND DOG WALKERS OF COLORADO SPRINGS

2137 N Academy Blvd., 719-475-7297, playtimepetsitters.com

This multi-award-winning business, run and owned since 1997 offers customized pet sitting and dog walking. "These folks are the best in Town!! Hands Down!!" one voter wrote. "There is no one else that we would trust to take care of our fur babies. Consistently the best!!"

SILVER: HAPPY CATS HAVEN

BRONZE: ALISHA's PET PLAYCATIONS

"Most professional and knowledgeable piercers in town," a voter wrote.

PLACE TO GET PIERCED

GOLD: THE HIVE BODY PIERCING & FINE JEWELRY

24 E Bijou St., 719-344-4545, thehivepiercing.square.site

This downtown piercing-only shop operates with skilled piercers and quality jewelry. The Hive aims to serve the community with clean and efficient services. "Most professional and knowledgeable piercers in town," a voter wrote.

SILVER: THE HOLEY GRAIL TATTOOING AND EXQUISITE BODY PIERCING

BRONZE: SELF MADE TATOO

PLUMER

GOLD: OLSON PLUMBING & HEATING CO.

2500 Centennial Blvd., 719-635-3563, olsonph.com

Touting its work on some of the region's most distinct landmarks, Olson strives to give prompt and affordable services both residentially and commercially. Olson's over 100-year presence in the city is why some voters said they've been using them for decades. "They are expert in their tasks and super friendly," one voter wrote.

SILVER: BILL'S PLUMBING & DRAIN SERVICE

BRONZE: WIRENUT HOME SERVICES

PORTRAIT PHOTOGRAPHER

GOLD: TINA JOINER PHOTOGRAPHY

8720 Skip Stone Point, 719-964-0168, tinajoinerphotography.com

For 10 years Tina Joiner has focused on wedding photography, capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments with attention to detail. "Not only does she take great photos," one voter wrote. "She is fun, friendly and organized."

SILVER: MANDY PENN PHOTOGRAPHY

BRONZE: LAFAYE PHOTOGRAPHY

PRODUCTION HOME BUILDER

GOLD: CLASSIC HOMES

2138 Flying Horse Club Drive, 719-888-3363, classichomes.com

Locally owned and driving for excellence, Classic Homes' mission is to build the best homes at the best prices. Voters noted the beautiful layout and design of homes as well as quality customer service. "Still VERY HAPPY with my Classic Home purchased in 1994!" one voter wrote.

SILVER: OAKWOOD HOMES

BRONZE: CHALLENGER HOMES

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY

GOLD: GALVAN & GARDNER REAL ESTATE GROUP INC.

913 S. 8th St., 719-284-4334, galvangardnerrealestategroup.com

Galvan & Gardner Real Estate Group Inc. aids landlords in managing properties, help buyers find the best value, finds tenants safe housing and helps sellers sell at an optimal price.

SILVER: BIJOU PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

BRONZE: KENNEY & COMPANY

REAL ESTATE OFFICE – FRANCHISED

GOLD: COLDWELL BANKER BEYOND

2702 W Colorado Ave. Suite A, 719-577-4300, cbbeyond.com

Coldwell Banker Beyond seeks to provide education and help and focuses on clients' needs in a home sale. "My absolute favorite!" one voter wrote.

SILVER: EXIT Realty Mountain View

BRONZE: RE/MAX Real Estate Group

REAL ESTATE OFFICE – INDEPENDENT

GOLD: GALVAN & GARDNER REAL ESTATE GROUP INC.

913 S. 8th St., 719-284-4334, galvangardnerrealestategroup.com

Galvan & Gardner Real Estate Group aids landlords in managing properties, help buyers find the best value, find tenants safe housing, and helps sellers sell at an optimal price.

SILVER: THE CUTTING EDGE, REALTORS

BRONZE: THE PLATINUM GROUP, REALTORS

REAL ESTATE RELOCATION

GOLD: PCS BY VETS REAL ESTATE TEAM

913 South 8th St., 719-960-6808, pcsbyvets.com

A locally owned business designed to help VA and military members relocate. "Sold my house fast for the amount I wanted," one voter wrote.

SILVER: THE O'BRIEN HOME TEAM AT KELLER WILLIAMS FREEDOM

BRONZE: THE PLATINUM GROUP, REALTORS

REALTOR

GOLD: JESSICA ALA

913 S. 8th St., 719-900-2770, galvanandgardner.com/agent/jessica-ala'

Ala is a co-lead and Realtor and broker associate at Galvan & Gardner Real Estate Group Inc.

SILVER: AMY KUNCE-MARTINEZ, THE CUTTING EDGE

BRONZE: BAYLEE CARTER, COLDWELL BANKER BEYOND

RESIDENTIAL REMODELING

GOLD: ALPINE CONTRACTING

5482 Tomah Drive, 719-574-9676, alpine-contracting.com

Alpine Contracting tackles remodel projects from fireplaces to outdoor kitchens and everything in between. "This is the best reliable remodeling/repair company," one voter wrote. "Work is quality and completed on time! I trust them completely."

SILVER: HOMEFIX

BRONZE: HOLLOWAY CUSTOMS LLC

RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

GOLD: MORNINGSTAR ASSISTED LIVING

5355 Centennial Blvd., 719-220-3808; 2450 Lower Gold Camp Rd., 719-419-5821 morningstarseniorliving.com

MorningStar's senior living features high-end amenities and wellness programs and offers specialized memory care for residents. "I was impressed at visiting a patient here," one voter wrote. "Very clean and a place that has adequate staff for patients."

SILVER: THE INN AT GARDEN PLAZA

BRONZE: REGENCY TOWERS

ROOFING

GOLD: TRITON ROOFING

5170 N Union Blvd., 719-322-3673, tritonroofing.com

Triton Roofing's goal is 100% customer satisfaction on all projects from commercial to residential roofing. "Great caring, ethical, professional company," one voter wrote.

SILVER: OLD WORLD ROOFING

BRONZE: STORM GUARD ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION OF COLORADO SPRINGS

SECURITY COMPANY

GOLD: BAKER & KING SECURITY SERVICES

19 N. Tejon St., 719-358-1458, bakerandkingsecurity.com

Founded in 2014, this veteran-owned business provides services from alarm systems to uniformed armed guards for local establishments and companies.

SILVER: BEX SECURITY

BRONZE: DAY LOCKS LLC

SPECIAL EVENT CATERING

GOLD: PICNIC BASKET CATERING COLLECTIVE

1701 S. 8th St., 719-635-0200, pbcatering.com

In operation since 1989, the company incorporates three brands or "flavors" of catering including casual contemporary cuisine, Santa Maria barbecue and custom chef catering. "They do a great job on events — have used them on many occasions and I have never been disappointed," a voter wrote.

SILVER: SUMMIT CATERING

BRONZE: YOU AND I CATERERS INC.

STORAGE

GOLD: PUBLIC STORAGE

Multiple locations, publicstorage.com

Public storage is one of the largest landlords with 170 million net rentable square feet of real estate operating for over 50 years. "We have had things in storage for a long time," one voter wrote. " Love the customer service."

SILVER: 5 STAR MOVING & STORAGE

BRONZE: ARROW MOVING & STORAGE

TAILOR & ALTERATIONS

GOLD (TIE): JEANETTE SPARKS, MADE BY TERI LLC

719-963-0749, facebook.com/JeanettesEmbroideryAndMore

719-623-771, madebyterillc.com

From stitching stockings to wedding dress alterations, Sparks' service includes embroidery, tailoring, alterations, wedding gown design, customization and repairs. Made by Teri focuses on alterations, custom shirts, custom dog clothes and sewing classes.

BRONZE: MARIA'S TAILOR SHOP

TATTOO SHOP

GOLD: FALLEN HEROES TATTOO // ART

524 W. Colorado Ave., 719-635-7431, fallenheroestattoo.com

Emphasizing the importance of the community's military, veterans, police officers, firefighters, first responders and teachers, Fallen Heroes Tattoo // Art gives discounts to all of these professions. The business offers tattoos, piercings and cosmetic tattoos. "Great artists, fun atmosphere," one voter wrote.

SILVER: WEST SIDE TATTOO

BRONZE: R U TATTOOED

TAX PREPARER

GOLD: YOUR TAXLADY

401 Windchime Place, 719-249-241, taxladyllc.com

A hub for tax resources and help, Your TaxLady also offers business services and QuickBooks services. "Quick and accurate tax service-best tax service I've ever had," one voter wrote.

SILVER: NELSON & CO. PC

BRONZE: COLDWELL BANKER BEYOND

TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

GOLD: THE MAC CORNER

2950 Janitell Road, 719-368-2114, themaccorner.com

Helping fix iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, The Mac Corner also sells Mac products and accessories. "Great repairs and used apple products," one voter wrote. "I've used (The) Mac Corner for both personal and business needs with wonderful results every time."

SILVER: MENOZZI IT SOLUTIONS

BRONZE: SIMPLEWORKS

TIRE SHOP

GOLD: DISCOUNT TIRE

Multiple locations, discounttire.com

Started in an old plumbing supply building in Ann Arbor, Mich., during the 1960s; Discount Tire has since grown nationwide. "Discount Tire helped me get back on the road by providing a loaner tire as my specific tire had to be shipped," one voter wrote. "Thanks to Discount I was able to have a car to drive around for the weekend with a really short wait."

SILVER: H & H TIRE

BRONZE: BIG O TIRES

TITLE COMPANY

GOLD: EMPIRE TITLE OF COLORADO SPRINGS

Multiple Locations, etcos.com

Empire Title strives to solve title issues and close deals. "Best title company in town," one voter wrote. "Always serving buyers, sellers and Realtors with the highest level of closing services."

SILVER: LAND TITLE GUARANTEE CO.

BRONZE: UNIFIED TITLE CO.

TRASH COMPANY

GOLD: INFINITE DISPOSAL

1809 N Circle Drive, 719-999-0500, infinitedisposal.com

Serving Teller, Chaffee, Park and Lake counties since 1994, Infinite Disposal expanded to Colorado Springs with residential and commercial trash services. "Best trash service I have ever had in my over 40 years living in Colorado Springs," one voter wrote.

SILVER: GFL COLORADO SPRINGS

BRONZE: SOCO WASTE

VETERINARIAN/ANIMAL HOSPITAL

GOLD: BIJOU ANIMAL HOSPTIAL PC

123 Swope Ave., 719-471-4457, bijouanimalhospital.com

Serving Colorado Springs since 1959 for all sorts of animals and breeds, voters found the staff skilled and caring. "They’re affordable and truly care about your pets!" one voter wrote.

SILVER: TIMBERVIEW ANIMAL HOSPITAL

BRONZE: BANFIELD PET HOSPITAL

WEDDING CAKES

GOLD: BOONZAAIJER'S DUTCH BAKERY

610 E. Fillmore St., 719-264-0177, dutchpastry.com

Voters raved about their delicious desserts and baked goods. "I love Boonzaaijer’s bakery because everything that is made is always fresh and beautifully presented," one voter wrote.

SILVER: SUGARPLUM CAKE SHOPPE

BRONZE: ICING ON THE CAKE

WEDDING CATERING

GOLD: PICNIC BASKET CATERING COLLECTIVE

1701 S. 8th St., 719-635-0200, pbcatering.com

In operation since 1989, the company incorporates three flavors of catering including casual contemporary cuisine, Santa Maria barbecue and custom chef catering. "They do a great job on events — have used them on many occasions and I have never been disappointed," a voter wrote.

SILVER: SALT OF THE EARTH CATERING

BRONZE: MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY

WEDDING DJ

GOLD: RANDY RODRIGUEZ ENTERTAINMENT

719-310-9290, randysinatra.com

From music selection to choreography, Rodriguez is attuned to detail and voters noticed. "He really knows how to make an occasion a truly special event," one voter wrote.

SILVER: HEPS DJ & PHOTO BOOTH

BRONZE: MACADOE PRESSPLAYDOE

WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER

GOLD: TINA JOINER PHOTOGRAPHY

8720 Skip Stone Point, 719-964-0168, tinajoinerphotography.com

For 10 years Tina Joiner has focused on wedding photography, capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments with attention to detail. "Not only does she take great photos," one voter wrote. "She is fun, friendly and organized."

SILVER: MANDY PENN PHOTOGRAPHY

BRONZE: MELANIE & TYLER

WEDDING PLANNER

GOLD: WAKEFIELD EVENT CO

wakefieldeventco.com

As a Colorado Springs native with a background in event planning and a degree in business administration, Paige seeks to make every plan possible no matter its scope. "Great event planning services," one voter wrote. "Highly recommend."

SILVER: ERIKA WEEKS - WED WITH ERIKA

BRONZE: J'LOREN & CO. EVENTS

WEDDING VENUE

GOLD: HILLSIDE GARDENS

1006 S. Institute St., 719-520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com

Once a dairy farm, Hillside Gardens sits on four acres with views of the Front Range and seats up to 150 people. "This is a beautiful venue," one voter wrote. "The grounds are well maintained and breathtaking. The Pikes Peak backdrop adds to the beauty of these gardens. This is a top choice for a wedding."

SILVER: THE CLUB AT FLYING HORSE

BRONZE: CLAY VENUES

WEIGHT LOSS MANAGEMENT

GOLD: TRAIN WITH JOE

4835 Barnes Road, 719-229-2639, trainwithjoe.com

A personal trainer with a private studio that helps clients lose weight or get in shape. "He kicks butt," one voter wrote, "But is very friendly, and supportive."

SILVER: FARRELL'S EXTREME BODYSHAPING

BRONZE: METABOLIC RESEARCH CENTER

WINDOW WELLS

GOLD: ALL SEASON DOOR AND GLASS

Focusing on doors, glass and other repair work for commercial and residential clients, this family-owned company has been in business since 1995.

5967 Omaha Blvd., 719-574-2256, asdoorandglass.com

SILVER: WINDOWS FOR LESS

BRONZE: COLORADO CUSTOM WELDING