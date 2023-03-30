"Most professional and knowledgeable piercers in town," a voter wrote.

PLACE TO GET PIERCED

GOLD: THE HIVE BODY PIERCING & FINE JEWELRY

24 E Bijou St., 719-344-4545, thehivepiercing.square.site

This downtown piercing-only shop operates with skilled piercers and quality jewelry. The Hive aims to serve the community with clean and efficient services. "Most professional and knowledgeable piercers in town," a voter wrote.

SILVER: THE HOLEY GRAIL TATTOOING AND EXQUISITE BODY PIERCING

BRONZE: SELF MADE TATOO

PLUMER

GOLD: OLSON PLUMBING & HEATING CO.

2500 Centennial Blvd., 719-635-3563, olsonph.com

Touting its work on some of the region's most distinct landmarks, Olson strives to give prompt and affordable services both residentially and commercially. Olson's over 100-year presence in the city is why some voters said they've been using them for decades. "They are expert in their tasks and super friendly," one voter wrote.

SILVER: BILL'S PLUMBING & DRAIN SERVICE

BRONZE: WIRENUT HOME SERVICES

PORTRAIT PHOTOGRAPHER

GOLD: TINA JOINER PHOTOGRAPHY

8720 Skip Stone Point, 719-964-0168, tinajoinerphotography.com

For 10 years Tina Joiner has focused on wedding photography, capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments with attention to detail. "Not only does she take great photos," one voter wrote. "She is fun, friendly and organized."

SILVER: MANDY PENN PHOTOGRAPHY

BRONZE: LAFAYE PHOTOGRAPHY

PRODUCTION HOME BUILDER

GOLD: CLASSIC HOMES

2138 Flying Horse Club Drive, 719-888-3363, classichomes.com

Locally owned and driving for excellence, Classic Homes' mission is to build the best homes at the best prices. Voters noted the beautiful layout and design of homes as well as quality customer service. "Still VERY HAPPY with my Classic Home purchased in 1994!" one voter wrote.

SILVER: OAKWOOD HOMES

BRONZE: CHALLENGER HOMES

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY

GOLD: GALVAN & GARDNER REAL ESTATE GROUP INC.

913 S. 8th St., 719-284-4334, galvangardnerrealestategroup.com

Galvan & Gardner Real Estate Group Inc. aids landlords in managing properties, help buyers find the best value, finds tenants safe housing and helps sellers sell at an optimal price.

SILVER: BIJOU PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

BRONZE: KENNEY & COMPANY

REAL ESTATE OFFICE – FRANCHISED

GOLD: COLDWELL BANKER BEYOND

2702 W Colorado Ave. Suite A, 719-577-4300, cbbeyond.com

Coldwell Banker Beyond seeks to provide education and help and focuses on clients' needs in a home sale. "My absolute favorite!" one voter wrote.

SILVER: EXIT Realty Mountain View

BRONZE: RE/MAX Real Estate Group

REAL ESTATE OFFICE – INDEPENDENT

GOLD: GALVAN & GARDNER REAL ESTATE GROUP INC.

913 S. 8th St., 719-284-4334, galvangardnerrealestategroup.com

Galvan & Gardner Real Estate Group aids landlords in managing properties, help buyers find the best value, find tenants safe housing, and helps sellers sell at an optimal price.

SILVER: THE CUTTING EDGE, REALTORS

BRONZE: THE PLATINUM GROUP, REALTORS

REAL ESTATE RELOCATION

GOLD: PCS BY VETS REAL ESTATE TEAM

913 South 8th St., 719-960-6808, pcsbyvets.com

A locally owned business designed to help VA and military members relocate. "Sold my house fast for the amount I wanted," one voter wrote.

SILVER: THE O'BRIEN HOME TEAM AT KELLER WILLIAMS FREEDOM

BRONZE: THE PLATINUM GROUP, REALTORS

REALTOR

GOLD: JESSICA ALA

913 S. 8th St., 719-900-2770, galvanandgardner.com/agent/jessica-ala'

Ala is a co-lead and Realtor and broker associate at Galvan & Gardner Real Estate Group Inc.

SILVER: AMY KUNCE-MARTINEZ, THE CUTTING EDGE

BRONZE: BAYLEE CARTER, COLDWELL BANKER BEYOND

RESIDENTIAL REMODELING

GOLD: ALPINE CONTRACTING

5482 Tomah Drive, 719-574-9676, alpine-contracting.com

Alpine Contracting tackles remodel projects from fireplaces to outdoor kitchens and everything in between. "This is the best reliable remodeling/repair company," one voter wrote. "Work is quality and completed on time! I trust them completely."

SILVER: HOMEFIX

BRONZE: HOLLOWAY CUSTOMS LLC

RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

GOLD: MORNINGSTAR ASSISTED LIVING

5355 Centennial Blvd., 719-220-3808; 2450 Lower Gold Camp Rd., 719-419-5821 morningstarseniorliving.com

MorningStar's senior living features high-end amenities and wellness programs and offers specialized memory care for residents. "I was impressed at visiting a patient here," one voter wrote. "Very clean and a place that has adequate staff for patients."

SILVER: THE INN AT GARDEN PLAZA

BRONZE: REGENCY TOWERS

ROOFING

GOLD: TRITON ROOFING

5170 N Union Blvd., 719-322-3673, tritonroofing.com

Triton Roofing's goal is 100% customer satisfaction on all projects from commercial to residential roofing. "Great caring, ethical, professional company," one voter wrote.

SILVER: OLD WORLD ROOFING

BRONZE: STORM GUARD ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION OF COLORADO SPRINGS

SECURITY COMPANY

GOLD: BAKER & KING SECURITY SERVICES

19 N. Tejon St., 719-358-1458, bakerandkingsecurity.com

Founded in 2014, this veteran-owned business provides services from alarm systems to uniformed armed guards for local establishments and companies.

SILVER: BEX SECURITY

BRONZE: DAY LOCKS LLC

SPECIAL EVENT CATERING

GOLD: PICNIC BASKET CATERING COLLECTIVE

1701 S. 8th St., 719-635-0200, pbcatering.com

In operation since 1989, the company incorporates three brands or "flavors" of catering including casual contemporary cuisine, Santa Maria barbecue and custom chef catering. "They do a great job on events — have used them on many occasions and I have never been disappointed," a voter wrote.

SILVER: SUMMIT CATERING

BRONZE: YOU AND I CATERERS INC.

STORAGE

GOLD: PUBLIC STORAGE

Multiple locations, publicstorage.com

Public storage is one of the largest landlords with 170 million net rentable square feet of real estate operating for over 50 years. "We have had things in storage for a long time," one voter wrote. " Love the customer service."

SILVER: 5 STAR MOVING & STORAGE

BRONZE: ARROW MOVING & STORAGE

TAILOR & ALTERATIONS

GOLD (TIE): JEANETTE SPARKS, MADE BY TERI LLC

719-963-0749, facebook.com/JeanettesEmbroideryAndMore

719-623-771, madebyterillc.com

From stitching stockings to wedding dress alterations, Sparks' service includes embroidery, tailoring, alterations, wedding gown design, customization and repairs. Made by Teri focuses on alterations, custom shirts, custom dog clothes and sewing classes.

BRONZE: MARIA'S TAILOR SHOP

TATTOO SHOP

GOLD: FALLEN HEROES TATTOO // ART

524 W. Colorado Ave., 719-635-7431, fallenheroestattoo.com

Emphasizing the importance of the community's military, veterans, police officers, firefighters, first responders and teachers, Fallen Heroes Tattoo // Art gives discounts to all of these professions. The business offers tattoos, piercings and cosmetic tattoos. "Great artists, fun atmosphere," one voter wrote.

SILVER: WEST SIDE TATTOO

BRONZE: R U TATTOOED

TAX PREPARER

GOLD: YOUR TAXLADY

401 Windchime Place, 719-249-241, taxladyllc.com

A hub for tax resources and help, Your TaxLady also offers business services and QuickBooks services. "Quick and accurate tax service-best tax service I've ever had," one voter wrote.

SILVER: NELSON & CO. PC

BRONZE: COLDWELL BANKER BEYOND

TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

GOLD: THE MAC CORNER

2950 Janitell Road, 719-368-2114, themaccorner.com

Helping fix iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, The Mac Corner also sells Mac products and accessories. "Great repairs and used apple products," one voter wrote. "I've used (The) Mac Corner for both personal and business needs with wonderful results every time."

SILVER: MENOZZI IT SOLUTIONS

BRONZE: SIMPLEWORKS

TIRE SHOP

GOLD: DISCOUNT TIRE

Multiple locations, discounttire.com

Started in an old plumbing supply building in Ann Arbor, Mich., during the 1960s; Discount Tire has since grown nationwide. "Discount Tire helped me get back on the road by providing a loaner tire as my specific tire had to be shipped," one voter wrote. "Thanks to Discount I was able to have a car to drive around for the weekend with a really short wait."

SILVER: H & H TIRE

BRONZE: BIG O TIRES

TITLE COMPANY

GOLD: EMPIRE TITLE OF COLORADO SPRINGS

Multiple Locations, etcos.com

Empire Title strives to solve title issues and close deals. "Best title company in town," one voter wrote. "Always serving buyers, sellers and Realtors with the highest level of closing services."

SILVER: LAND TITLE GUARANTEE CO.

BRONZE: UNIFIED TITLE CO.

TRASH COMPANY

GOLD: INFINITE DISPOSAL

1809 N Circle Drive, 719-999-0500, infinitedisposal.com

Serving Teller, Chaffee, Park and Lake counties since 1994, Infinite Disposal expanded to Colorado Springs with residential and commercial trash services. "Best trash service I have ever had in my over 40 years living in Colorado Springs," one voter wrote.

SILVER: GFL COLORADO SPRINGS

BRONZE: SOCO WASTE

VETERINARIAN/ANIMAL HOSPITAL

GOLD: BIJOU ANIMAL HOSPTIAL PC

123 Swope Ave., 719-471-4457, bijouanimalhospital.com

Serving Colorado Springs since 1959 for all sorts of animals and breeds, voters found the staff skilled and caring. "They’re affordable and truly care about your pets!" one voter wrote.

SILVER: TIMBERVIEW ANIMAL HOSPITAL

BRONZE: BANFIELD PET HOSPITAL

WEDDING CAKES

GOLD: BOONZAAIJER'S DUTCH BAKERY

610 E. Fillmore St., 719-264-0177, dutchpastry.com

Voters raved about their delicious desserts and baked goods. "I love Boonzaaijer’s bakery because everything that is made is always fresh and beautifully presented," one voter wrote.

SILVER: SUGARPLUM CAKE SHOPPE

BRONZE: ICING ON THE CAKE

WEDDING CATERING

GOLD: PICNIC BASKET CATERING COLLECTIVE

1701 S. 8th St., 719-635-0200, pbcatering.com

In operation since 1989, the company incorporates three flavors of catering including casual contemporary cuisine, Santa Maria barbecue and custom chef catering. "They do a great job on events — have used them on many occasions and I have never been disappointed," a voter wrote.

SILVER: SALT OF THE EARTH CATERING

BRONZE: MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY

WEDDING DJ

GOLD: RANDY RODRIGUEZ ENTERTAINMENT

719-310-9290, randysinatra.com

From music selection to choreography, Rodriguez is attuned to detail and voters noticed. "He really knows how to make an occasion a truly special event," one voter wrote.

SILVER: HEPS DJ & PHOTO BOOTH

BRONZE: MACADOE PRESSPLAYDOE

WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER

GOLD: TINA JOINER PHOTOGRAPHY

8720 Skip Stone Point, 719-964-0168, tinajoinerphotography.com

For 10 years Tina Joiner has focused on wedding photography, capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments with attention to detail. "Not only does she take great photos," one voter wrote. "She is fun, friendly and organized."

SILVER: MANDY PENN PHOTOGRAPHY

BRONZE: MELANIE & TYLER

WEDDING PLANNER

GOLD: WAKEFIELD EVENT CO

wakefieldeventco.com

As a Colorado Springs native with a background in event planning and a degree in business administration, Paige seeks to make every plan possible no matter its scope. "Great event planning services," one voter wrote. "Highly recommend."

SILVER: ERIKA WEEKS - WED WITH ERIKA

BRONZE: J'LOREN & CO. EVENTS

WEDDING VENUE

GOLD: HILLSIDE GARDENS

1006 S. Institute St., 719-520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com

Once a dairy farm, Hillside Gardens sits on four acres with views of the Front Range and seats up to 150 people. "This is a beautiful venue," one voter wrote. "The grounds are well maintained and breathtaking. The Pikes Peak backdrop adds to the beauty of these gardens. This is a top choice for a wedding."

SILVER: THE CLUB AT FLYING HORSE

BRONZE: CLAY VENUES

WEIGHT LOSS MANAGEMENT

GOLD: TRAIN WITH JOE

4835 Barnes Road, 719-229-2639, trainwithjoe.com

A personal trainer with a private studio that helps clients lose weight or get in shape. "He kicks butt," one voter wrote, "But is very friendly, and supportive."

SILVER: FARRELL'S EXTREME BODYSHAPING

BRONZE: METABOLIC RESEARCH CENTER

WINDOW WELLS

GOLD: ALL SEASON DOOR AND GLASS

Focusing on doors, glass and other repair work for commercial and residential clients, this family-owned company has been in business since 1995.

5967 Omaha Blvd., 719-574-2256, asdoorandglass.com

SILVER: WINDOWS FOR LESS

BRONZE: COLORADO CUSTOM WELDING