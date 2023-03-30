"Most professional and knowledgeable piercers in town," a voter wrote.
PLACE TO GET PIERCED
GOLD: THE HIVE BODY PIERCING & FINE JEWELRY
24 E Bijou St., 719-344-4545, thehivepiercing.square.site
This downtown piercing-only shop operates with skilled piercers and quality jewelry. The Hive aims to serve the community with clean and efficient services. "Most professional and knowledgeable piercers in town," a voter wrote.
SILVER: THE HOLEY GRAIL TATTOOING AND EXQUISITE BODY PIERCING
BRONZE: SELF MADE TATOO
PLUMER
GOLD: OLSON PLUMBING & HEATING CO.
2500 Centennial Blvd., 719-635-3563, olsonph.com
Touting its work on some of the region's most distinct landmarks, Olson strives to give prompt and affordable services both residentially and commercially. Olson's over 100-year presence in the city is why some voters said they've been using them for decades. "They are expert in their tasks and super friendly," one voter wrote.
SILVER: BILL'S PLUMBING & DRAIN SERVICE
BRONZE: WIRENUT HOME SERVICES
PORTRAIT PHOTOGRAPHER
GOLD: TINA JOINER PHOTOGRAPHY
8720 Skip Stone Point, 719-964-0168, tinajoinerphotography.com
For 10 years Tina Joiner has focused on wedding photography, capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments with attention to detail. "Not only does she take great photos," one voter wrote. "She is fun, friendly and organized."
SILVER: MANDY PENN PHOTOGRAPHY
BRONZE: LAFAYE PHOTOGRAPHY
PRODUCTION HOME BUILDER
GOLD: CLASSIC HOMES
2138 Flying Horse Club Drive, 719-888-3363, classichomes.com
Locally owned and driving for excellence, Classic Homes' mission is to build the best homes at the best prices. Voters noted the beautiful layout and design of homes as well as quality customer service. "Still VERY HAPPY with my Classic Home purchased in 1994!" one voter wrote.
SILVER: OAKWOOD HOMES
BRONZE: CHALLENGER HOMES
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY
GOLD: GALVAN & GARDNER REAL ESTATE GROUP INC.
913 S. 8th St., 719-284-4334, galvangardnerrealestategroup.com
Galvan & Gardner Real Estate Group Inc. aids landlords in managing properties, help buyers find the best value, finds tenants safe housing and helps sellers sell at an optimal price.
SILVER: BIJOU PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
BRONZE: KENNEY & COMPANY
REAL ESTATE OFFICE – FRANCHISED
GOLD: COLDWELL BANKER BEYOND
2702 W Colorado Ave. Suite A, 719-577-4300, cbbeyond.com
Coldwell Banker Beyond seeks to provide education and help and focuses on clients' needs in a home sale. "My absolute favorite!" one voter wrote.
SILVER: EXIT Realty Mountain View
BRONZE: RE/MAX Real Estate Group
REAL ESTATE OFFICE – INDEPENDENT
GOLD: GALVAN & GARDNER REAL ESTATE GROUP INC.
913 S. 8th St., 719-284-4334, galvangardnerrealestategroup.com
SILVER: THE CUTTING EDGE, REALTORS
BRONZE: THE PLATINUM GROUP, REALTORS
REAL ESTATE RELOCATION
GOLD: PCS BY VETS REAL ESTATE TEAM
913 South 8th St., 719-960-6808, pcsbyvets.com
A locally owned business designed to help VA and military members relocate. "Sold my house fast for the amount I wanted," one voter wrote.
SILVER: THE O'BRIEN HOME TEAM AT KELLER WILLIAMS FREEDOM
BRONZE: THE PLATINUM GROUP, REALTORS
REALTOR
GOLD: JESSICA ALA
913 S. 8th St., 719-900-2770, galvanandgardner.com/agent/jessica-ala'
Ala is a co-lead and Realtor and broker associate at Galvan & Gardner Real Estate Group Inc.
SILVER: AMY KUNCE-MARTINEZ, THE CUTTING EDGE
BRONZE: BAYLEE CARTER, COLDWELL BANKER BEYOND
RESIDENTIAL REMODELING
GOLD: ALPINE CONTRACTING
5482 Tomah Drive, 719-574-9676, alpine-contracting.com
Alpine Contracting tackles remodel projects from fireplaces to outdoor kitchens and everything in between. "This is the best reliable remodeling/repair company," one voter wrote. "Work is quality and completed on time! I trust them completely."
SILVER: HOMEFIX
BRONZE: HOLLOWAY CUSTOMS LLC
RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
GOLD: MORNINGSTAR ASSISTED LIVING
5355 Centennial Blvd., 719-220-3808; 2450 Lower Gold Camp Rd., 719-419-5821 morningstarseniorliving.com
MorningStar's senior living features high-end amenities and wellness programs and offers specialized memory care for residents. "I was impressed at visiting a patient here," one voter wrote. "Very clean and a place that has adequate staff for patients."
SILVER: THE INN AT GARDEN PLAZA
BRONZE: REGENCY TOWERS
ROOFING
GOLD: TRITON ROOFING
5170 N Union Blvd., 719-322-3673, tritonroofing.com
Triton Roofing's goal is 100% customer satisfaction on all projects from commercial to residential roofing. "Great caring, ethical, professional company," one voter wrote.
SILVER: OLD WORLD ROOFING
BRONZE: STORM GUARD ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION OF COLORADO SPRINGS
SECURITY COMPANY
GOLD: BAKER & KING SECURITY SERVICES
19 N. Tejon St., 719-358-1458, bakerandkingsecurity.com
Founded in 2014, this veteran-owned business provides services from alarm systems to uniformed armed guards for local establishments and companies.
SILVER: BEX SECURITY
BRONZE: DAY LOCKS LLC
SPECIAL EVENT CATERING
GOLD: PICNIC BASKET CATERING COLLECTIVE
1701 S. 8th St., 719-635-0200, pbcatering.com
In operation since 1989, the company incorporates three brands or "flavors" of catering including casual contemporary cuisine, Santa Maria barbecue and custom chef catering. "They do a great job on events — have used them on many occasions and I have never been disappointed," a voter wrote.
SILVER: SUMMIT CATERING
BRONZE: YOU AND I CATERERS INC.
STORAGE
GOLD: PUBLIC STORAGE
Multiple locations, publicstorage.com
Public storage is one of the largest landlords with 170 million net rentable square feet of real estate operating for over 50 years. "We have had things in storage for a long time," one voter wrote. " Love the customer service."
SILVER: 5 STAR MOVING & STORAGE
BRONZE: ARROW MOVING & STORAGE
TAILOR & ALTERATIONS
GOLD (TIE): JEANETTE SPARKS, MADE BY TERI LLC
719-963-0749, facebook.com/JeanettesEmbroideryAndMore
719-623-771, madebyterillc.com
From stitching stockings to wedding dress alterations, Sparks' service includes embroidery, tailoring, alterations, wedding gown design, customization and repairs. Made by Teri focuses on alterations, custom shirts, custom dog clothes and sewing classes.
BRONZE: MARIA'S TAILOR SHOP
TATTOO SHOP
GOLD: FALLEN HEROES TATTOO // ART
524 W. Colorado Ave., 719-635-7431, fallenheroestattoo.com
Emphasizing the importance of the community's military, veterans, police officers, firefighters, first responders and teachers, Fallen Heroes Tattoo // Art gives discounts to all of these professions. The business offers tattoos, piercings and cosmetic tattoos. "Great artists, fun atmosphere," one voter wrote.
SILVER: WEST SIDE TATTOO
BRONZE: R U TATTOOED
TAX PREPARER
GOLD: YOUR TAXLADY
401 Windchime Place, 719-249-241, taxladyllc.com
A hub for tax resources and help, Your TaxLady also offers business services and QuickBooks services. "Quick and accurate tax service-best tax service I've ever had," one voter wrote.
SILVER: NELSON & CO. PC
BRONZE: COLDWELL BANKER BEYOND
TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
GOLD: THE MAC CORNER
2950 Janitell Road, 719-368-2114, themaccorner.com
Helping fix iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, The Mac Corner also sells Mac products and accessories. "Great repairs and used apple products," one voter wrote. "I've used (The) Mac Corner for both personal and business needs with wonderful results every time."
SILVER: MENOZZI IT SOLUTIONS
BRONZE: SIMPLEWORKS
TIRE SHOP
GOLD: DISCOUNT TIRE
Multiple locations, discounttire.com
Started in an old plumbing supply building in Ann Arbor, Mich., during the 1960s; Discount Tire has since grown nationwide. "Discount Tire helped me get back on the road by providing a loaner tire as my specific tire had to be shipped," one voter wrote. "Thanks to Discount I was able to have a car to drive around for the weekend with a really short wait."
SILVER: H & H TIRE
BRONZE: BIG O TIRES
TITLE COMPANY
GOLD: EMPIRE TITLE OF COLORADO SPRINGS
Multiple Locations, etcos.com
Empire Title strives to solve title issues and close deals. "Best title company in town," one voter wrote. "Always serving buyers, sellers and Realtors with the highest level of closing services."
SILVER: LAND TITLE GUARANTEE CO.
BRONZE: UNIFIED TITLE CO.
TRASH COMPANY
GOLD: INFINITE DISPOSAL
1809 N Circle Drive, 719-999-0500, infinitedisposal.com
Serving Teller, Chaffee, Park and Lake counties since 1994, Infinite Disposal expanded to Colorado Springs with residential and commercial trash services. "Best trash service I have ever had in my over 40 years living in Colorado Springs," one voter wrote.
SILVER: GFL COLORADO SPRINGS
BRONZE: SOCO WASTE
VETERINARIAN/ANIMAL HOSPITAL
GOLD: BIJOU ANIMAL HOSPTIAL PC
123 Swope Ave., 719-471-4457, bijouanimalhospital.com
Serving Colorado Springs since 1959 for all sorts of animals and breeds, voters found the staff skilled and caring. "They’re affordable and truly care about your pets!" one voter wrote.
SILVER: TIMBERVIEW ANIMAL HOSPITAL
BRONZE: BANFIELD PET HOSPITAL
WEDDING CAKES
GOLD: BOONZAAIJER'S DUTCH BAKERY
610 E. Fillmore St., 719-264-0177, dutchpastry.com
Voters raved about their delicious desserts and baked goods. "I love Boonzaaijer’s bakery because everything that is made is always fresh and beautifully presented," one voter wrote.
SILVER: SUGARPLUM CAKE SHOPPE
BRONZE: ICING ON THE CAKE
WEDDING CATERING
GOLD: PICNIC BASKET CATERING COLLECTIVE
1701 S. 8th St., 719-635-0200, pbcatering.com
SILVER: SALT OF THE EARTH CATERING
BRONZE: MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY
WEDDING DJ
GOLD: RANDY RODRIGUEZ ENTERTAINMENT
719-310-9290, randysinatra.com
From music selection to choreography, Rodriguez is attuned to detail and voters noticed. "He really knows how to make an occasion a truly special event," one voter wrote.
SILVER: HEPS DJ & PHOTO BOOTH
BRONZE: MACADOE PRESSPLAYDOE
WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER
GOLD: TINA JOINER PHOTOGRAPHY
8720 Skip Stone Point, 719-964-0168, tinajoinerphotography.com
SILVER: MANDY PENN PHOTOGRAPHY
BRONZE: MELANIE & TYLER
WEDDING PLANNER
GOLD: WAKEFIELD EVENT CO
As a Colorado Springs native with a background in event planning and a degree in business administration, Paige seeks to make every plan possible no matter its scope. "Great event planning services," one voter wrote. "Highly recommend."
SILVER: ERIKA WEEKS - WED WITH ERIKA
BRONZE: J'LOREN & CO. EVENTS
WEDDING VENUE
GOLD: HILLSIDE GARDENS
1006 S. Institute St., 719-520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com
Once a dairy farm, Hillside Gardens sits on four acres with views of the Front Range and seats up to 150 people. "This is a beautiful venue," one voter wrote. "The grounds are well maintained and breathtaking. The Pikes Peak backdrop adds to the beauty of these gardens. This is a top choice for a wedding."
SILVER: THE CLUB AT FLYING HORSE
BRONZE: CLAY VENUES
WEIGHT LOSS MANAGEMENT
GOLD: TRAIN WITH JOE
4835 Barnes Road, 719-229-2639, trainwithjoe.com
A personal trainer with a private studio that helps clients lose weight or get in shape. "He kicks butt," one voter wrote, "But is very friendly, and supportive."
SILVER: FARRELL'S EXTREME BODYSHAPING
BRONZE: METABOLIC RESEARCH CENTER
WINDOW WELLS
GOLD: ALL SEASON DOOR AND GLASS
Focusing on doors, glass and other repair work for commercial and residential clients, this family-owned company has been in business since 1995.
5967 Omaha Blvd., 719-574-2256, asdoorandglass.com
SILVER: WINDOWS FOR LESS
BRONZE: COLORADO CUSTOM WELDING