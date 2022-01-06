Editor’s note: Welcome to the Best of Insights feature, highlighting senior writer Joey Bunch’s best work. This extended version of Insights originally ran in September 2021 and includes as much as possible from the governor’s responses about issues bound to be part of his reelection campaign next year, seasoned with a well-sourced veteran’s insights.
Jared Polis has accomplished most of what he promised from when he applied for a first term as governor four years ago: saving people money on health care, greening up our energy supply, cracking down on air quality (lack of net gain notwithstanding) and, of course, funding universal full-day kindergarten.
Republicans could argue that he doesn’t need a second term, because he did enough in one.
Polis knows how to fly the flags of victory when he thinks he’s scored one. Picture a mountain in the background on a crisp March day when he christens a state park. Expect a crowd of affiliated politicos and beneficiaries to show up and assemble under big signs with bold messages about the governor’s big, bold agenda. It’s a template.
But if the political universe doesn’t bend to Polis, he won’t bend over backward to find the middle. Republicans who talk to Colorado Politics say that right now they’re sizing up the governor’s glass jaw. Moreover, Polis hasn’t been adequately tested by the press on his biggest weaknesses.
I asked Polis to answer some of those questions. He’s probably going to hear them on the campaign trail next year, assuming Republicans field a competitive candidate:
COVID-19 troubles
While Colorado has one of the lowest per-capita death rates from the virus, 10th in the nation, Polis has politically stepped in it more than once.
Next year will be all about last year. Mask mandates, of course, are still deeply unpopular in quarters of the electorate Polis likely would never win over.
He suspended the license of a restaurant in Castle Rock where the owner defied the governor’s order to close. That drew a strong outpouring of support for the small business owner hurt by the governor’s fiat.
There have been two recall attempts.
Polis told me he would stand on his record, and, measured against other states, “Colorado has a great story to tell.”
I asked him about the the state’s $89.2 million boondoggle over testing with a politically connected 25-year-old from California, a story uncovered by investigative ace Chris Osher at the Colorado Springs Gazette.
Polis conceded the state could have done better.
“I don’t choose the contractors,” he said.
The governor didn’t seem well-aware of the test fiasco, which the state pulled out of because the tests it got weren’t the tests it needed.
“We were certainly doing a lot of things right,” Polis said, countering the question. “I’m sure anybody can play Monday-night quarterback. You can complain about what every state did.”
He said that at times during the crisis, decision-makers were left to make a best guess at what would work, without next week’s data. Some things didn’t work out.
“I absolutely wanted to see risk-taking, and I wanted to make sure we were aggressive, bringing in folks to buy massive PPE ourselves and entering into testing contracts early on,” he said.
Justice reform = soft on crime
More progressive Democrats in the legislature, such as Rep. Leslie Herod and Sen. Pete Lee, have pushed hard to pass criminal justice reforms, capitalizing on the tide of the times, rankling the law enforcement community in the process.
The same legislators and governor who ended Colorado’s death penalty last year, this past session changed the felony murder statute from a sentence of life in prison without parole to a maximum of 48 years.
Next year, Republicans nationally will try to put rising crime rates at centerstage. Polis will have the klieg lights on him, for sure.
Shortchanging highways
Polis talked about the mega-impact Senate Bill 260, which enacts nearly $4 billion in new fees to pay over 10 years for his vision.
“First of all, over 70% of the money, over $5 billion, goes to roads and bridges and hard-core infrastructure,” he said. “And they can attack that other 30% if they want. But first of all, you understand, of course, why it’s part of the political equation and getting it done with a Democratic legislature.
For at least a year now, as Polis crafted his administration’s transportation plan, Republicans have questioned more intently how existing money gets spent, whether the state is efficient before it asks taxpayers to cough up more.
Osher, in another scoop, found that CDOT spent at least $3.2 billion on projects handed out through an “alternative delivery” program. Vendors who can handle all the aspects of the job, such as drafting and environmental hurdles, take on the full load.
The problem is not many firms are big enough to take on the most lucrative projects. Osher found that about 80% of that money goes to projects involving two out-of-state contractors.
Steering clear of traditional low-bid competition and seemingly casting aside taxpaying Colorado employers could carry a heavy political price.
Polis, as a businessman and politician, follows the numbers; if he thought the state could save money for the same quality a different way, he would be doing that. In other words: Trust him.
