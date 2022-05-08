When Maggie Brooks was asked to teach English to a large family of Afghan refugees, she at first agreed, then hesitated.
Although Maggie was confident in her English skills, she lacked teaching experience and knew nothing about the Afghan culture. However, once Maggie stepped out of her comfort zone, she discovered that she and the Afghan family had learned much from each other.
“My insecurity was soon left behind as we inched along in our tutoring lessons and built a strong bond. I gained more than I could have ever expected in relationships, cultural learning, grace and confidence,” Maggie said.
Tutoring is natural for the Air Academy High School senior who holds a 4.6 grade-point average, boasts an extensive community background, and has been accepted to Lawrence University in Wisconsin, College of Wooster in Ohio and Iowa's Grinnell and Minnesota's St. Olaf colleges.
“To me, this recognition is an affirmation of my dedicated service and involvement in my community. It is encouraging to see people feel I am having a positive impact on others that is worthy of recognition,” said Maggie, who is the daughter of Roger Brooks and Patricia Walker.
Maggie’s high accomplishments include honor student, Principal’s Scholar Award, and Academic Letter from 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. From 2019-2022, she was a National Honor Society member, and in 2021 earned a Colorado High School Activities Association Individual Academic All-State First Team Award.
Leadership-wise, Maggie volunteered as a Danceability Class Volunteer to assist a dance class for children with disabilities, and from September 2017 to June 2019 provided companionship and assistance to dancers with autism, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.
From June to September 2021, Maggie served as an Independence Center intern, researching and developing possibilities for a new American Sign Language interpretation service. The center provided the service to aid deaf individuals with their independence and society involvement.
Ever a community enthusiast, Maggie served on a panel of teens to sentence juvenile defendants through a restorative justice program. Also, she worked with Teen Court’s mission to provide alternative, youth-centered sentencing options to repair damages caused by current offenses and deter future criminal behavior.
Also, Maggie serves as a volunteer counselor at a day camp designed for children with disabilities through Colorado Springs' parks and recreation department. She recalled an incident in which she and a young boy, Theo, blew soap bubbles with other children and discussed their favorite soda.
However, Theo unexpectedly threw a bucket of soapy water at Maggie and screamed “I hate you!” Later, Theo told Maggie he was excited to build a spaceship with her. Despite the child’s outburst, Maggie believed she had connected with the youngster.
In a letter of recommendation, AAHS Principal Dan Olson said Maggie brings an empathetic attitude that helps foster an open-minded and supportive community. “I know she will be an asset to whatever academic community she joins. I will miss her at Air Academy, but I look forward to watching her soar,” Olson said.