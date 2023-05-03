Community service is at the heart of everything that Cheyenne Mountain High School senior Garrett Wellens does. In May 2021, Wellens and a group of peers founded the “Interact Club.” The group has since grown to the point that it now donates hundreds of pounds of uneaten fruit to local farms for livestock feed, works with Project Imagine in Kenya to provide menstrual products and education for girls and has raised $4,000 for libraries in underserved communities.

Wellens also served on the Young Men’s Service League with his mother, Kristin Guggenhime.

“We have worked with Care and Share, served meals to the homeless at Marian House, created bags and delivered meals for Project Angel Heart and generally made a positive impact together on our community,” Wellens said. “We are all given gifts and it is our responsibility to use those gifts and give back.”

Although Wellens grew up without a father, he has been surrounded by male role models who have taught him the “importance of integrity, honesty, respect and love.” The outpouring of support from the men in his family, his “community of fathers,” has driven Wellens to be a positive influence not only on others in the community through his volunteer efforts but for his sister, Charlotte — who Wellens calls his best friend — as well.

When he was in the third grade, Guggenhime signed Wellens up for the John D. Williams Cotillion where he was taught ballroom dancing and manners. Wellens participated as a student through the eighth grade when he was asked by the organization to become a student instructor.

“I never expected it to affect me in the substantial way it did,” Wellens said. “I am proud that I have been able to act as a role model for the younger kids for the past four years.”

In 2022, Wellens, who is a member of the Chickasaw Nation through his maternal grandmother’s family, spent over three weeks on tribal lands to connect with a part of his culture. He spent time practicing beading and flint knocking, performing stomp-dances and playing stickball.

“I learned from some of the most knowledgeable and passionate people I have ever met,” Wellens said. “This experience gave me a connection to a community I had never even considered, and I will always be grateful for the relationships that I made there.”

Because of his academic success, Wellens earned the Chickasaw Nation Outstanding Achievement Award for 2021-2022.

“In Garret’s life, he demonstrates his hunger for knowledge by making an effort to learn something new every day,” said CMHS Counselor Ellen Hinkley. “He has a true passion for life and seeks advanced knowledge in every aspect he experiences, while also recognizing there is always more to learn.”

Wellens cites his AP Physics C: Mechanics as his greatest academic achievement as much for the difficulty, “rumored to be impossible,” as the courage it took to take the class.

“Something my friends and I often say when life gets hard is: Ain’t nothing but a peanut,’” Wellens quipped. What started as a lighthearted teenage joke quickly morphed into a reminder for Wellens that he has managed all of the adversities life has thrown at him so far and while circumstances may be at times overwhelming, by changing one’s perspective troubles become just "peanuts."

Wellens will be attending Dartmouth College in the fall where he will double-major in computer science and mathematical data science.

“There are many ways my future could go, and I am equally excited about all of them,” Wellens said, “but what I know for sure is that I will make my community a better place through my love for learning and tenacious attitude.”