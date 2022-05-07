Failure is not something most people like to admit, yet Katherine Twede acknowledges it as a good way to learn.
The Cheyenne Mountain High School senior applies this philosophy in her quest to summit the highest 50 peaks in the U.S. with her family.
They’ve reached 48. In her Best & Brightest application, Twede didn’t write of her climbing conquests, but of those that tested her fortitude and intelligence. “After three separate attempts to climb Mount Elbert (Colorado’s highest peak),” she wrote, “I finally made it to the summit with no regrets because each failure taught me something new about mountaineering and my own mental toughness.”
Twede doesn’t limit her passion for new heights to the outdoors. She has numerous attained academic achievements and excelled in four sports, including being named to the Academic All-State teams for cross-country and track for the past four years and tennis in 2021.
Since age 16, Twede has spent summers as a medical assistant for a Mohs surgeon. Among several notable outcomes of this experience was being the lead author on an article on shave-biopsy techniques, which is pending publication in the Journal of American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
She explained, “The first time I performed the simple procedure of a shave biopsy, it was painstakingly slow, there was copious amounts of blood, and I was shaking through the procedure. I was not satisfied with my performance or the outcome and not only went home and studied the proper technique, but I also requested that I perform shave biopsies on as many patients as possible. …Over time, not only did I become proficient, but I ended up collaborating with my teammates to develop a technique that preemptively minimized bleeding. Shave biopsies began as my weakness and now are my strength.”
Twede wrote of her parents as role models. Her father is a physician whose demonstrations of care and hard work inspire her. “He makes me want to strive to be the kind of doctor that is a master at surgery and finds happiness in helping others.”
She described her mother as someone who has taught her about unconditional love and to find the good in people. “Life is constantly changing,” Twede wrote, “and the one thing that stays constant is my mom will always love me.”