It’s not unusual for an incoming high school freshman in a new community to feel shy and lonely. For Edwin Flores-Caballero, the feelings were compounded since he’d recently arrived from Honduras and spoke no English.
Initially, Flores-Caballero did little to engage with others because he was self-conscious about his inability to speak or understand a new language.
Nonetheless, Lewis-Palmer High School English and ceramics teacher Brian Barkey, who is also the soccer coach at the school in Monument, recognized several qualities in the young man.
“First, he was incredibly humble and grateful for the opportunity to be away from the trauma he experienced in Honduras. As part of that, he worked exceptionally hard to learn to speak English. … The second thing we learned is how much Edwin loves soccer.”
Four years later, his English has improved, and he had a major role in helping the soccer team make it to the state playoffs two years in a row. This year, because of a Colorado High School Activities Association rule related to his age, he was no longer eligible to play on the squad, but served as the team manager.
In this role, he led team drills, assisted the coaches, and took game notes.
Barkey said Flores-Caballero mentored a new student who contributed to the team’s success.
Flores Caballero’s grade-point average is 3.98. This combined with his skills on the soccer pitch earned him a spot two years running on the Academic All State First Team.
He also manages the school wrestling team, works as a pet sitter, and helps new Spanish-speaking students with their classes and translation.
“Growing up in Honduras,” he wrote in his Best & Brightest application, “education was not highly valued.” As a consequence he started working when he was 6 years old.
According to Barkey, Flores-Caballero is diligent, dependable and demonstrates talent as a ceramicist.
“His work is exemplary, reflecting care and the same type of passion he shows on the soccer field.”
Flores-Caballero plans to attend college because, he said, “My dream has always been to help my family … and to be that motivation for my relatives, to teach them that nothing in this life is impossible, all we need is to have goals and dreams.”