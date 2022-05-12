Nicolas Villanueva says he has faced plenty of discrimination as a Mexican American. He has been hurt by racial jokes and unkind remarks.
He was born in Colorado Springs after his parents came here seeking a better life. He did not speak English until he was 4 years old. For years, he was often mocked for his accent and ethnicity. Even now he sometimes encounters slurs.
Some students might have fought back physically or avoided school, but Villanueva decided early on to turn his pain into academic success.
“My desire to learn and better myself is stronger than any racial hate I received. I decided to be the best I could be, put my all into my classes, show everyone I was worthy of success,” he said.
During the pandemic last year when many students seemed to give up, Nicolas was one of the few who stayed persistent in his goals, said Katie Moran, lead math teacher at James Irwin Charter High School. He reached out for extra help with algebra. His hard work, critical thinking and increased skills lifted him to rigorous Advanced Placement work this school year, she said
“Nick is always ready to contribute and learn from his peers,” Moran noted. “His hard-working attitude and consistent respect to staff and peers puts him as one of the best and brightest students I have taught.”
His honors include being named a Hispanic scholar by the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program.
His passion for photography led him to become a main contributor to the school yearbook. He attends many school events to capture moments. He even bought a professional camera, noting it is better than using his phone. “I like to tell stories through photos,” he said.
He has taken college classes in history and English while in high school, making him the first in his family to achieve that higher education. That too is a challenge and motivator. He wants to be a role model and a mentor for others who have suffered discrimination, and erase unflattering stereotypes.
The desire for community service was kindled by working in student government on various projects including homecoming planning, cleaning the school, making cookies for first responders, creating greeting cards for the elderly and visiting nursing homes.
He liked volunteering at the Sand Creek Library, where he helped with children’s programs and even disinfected and reorganized the book shelves.
He regularly volunteers at the Catholic Charities Marian Soup Kitchen. The plight of the unsheltered was brought home to him there and when he worked with his church youth group to deliver care packages to the homeless.
“All this has helped me gain new skills, but most important, to be more empathetic,” he said.
It has also helped him chart his future.
He will attend University of Colorado Denver, where he has been chosen to be in the honors program.
He plans to be an architect and use those skills to address homelessness and affordable housing.
”When I was growing up I saw how there were few resources in certain geographical areas and for certain people. I hope to help alleviate that by working on creating equitable spaces for everyone.”