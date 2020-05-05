This is the ninth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
Gabriel Balbuena Trujillo turned trauma into triumph before setting out to help others do the same.
The Palmer High School senior witnessed domestic abuse, and death and experienced homelessness all before graduating high school. He flipped those misfortunes into a 4.28 grade point average and acceptance letters from 15 public and private colleges and universities in Colorado. Outside of his honors course load, the second of Gabriela Trujillo’s four sons spends a few nights a week studying violin at the Colorado Springs Conservatory. Balbuena Trujillo has also volunteered in a younger brother’s head start class and created food baskets on Thanksgiving in addition to various extracurriculars at school.
“He has outstanding abilities and he also has very strong leadership qualities,” Kelly Cline, his advanced-placement statistics teacher, wrote on his behalf. “He is not only very mature, but he is well-rounded and actively involved in both the school and the community. His aptitude is high and (his) potential is boundless. I am honored to know him.”
A series of miserable experiences throughout his youth left Balbuena Trujillo feeling “worthless.”
He remembers begging his father to stay with the family to no success and witnessing his mother — his hero who turned food-bank ingredients into “amazing home-cooked meals,” and provided new clothes from donation bins and clearance racks — be victimized by domestic violence. Sometimes, there wasn’t any furniture or enough food. Other times, there wasn’t a place to stay.
“It is a huge inspiration to me because I have seen my mom go through hell and back, and she comes out of it still with a smile on her face,” he said.
In 2018, the family’s apartment was close enough to see the killing of an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy, a painful sight that helped Balbuena Trujillo realize his suffering did not have to hurt others.
“I decided that day that I would not be like them,” he wrote. “Instead, I use all my grief, anger, pain, and life experiences to connect with those who are hurt and help them choose the right path.”
After college, Balbuena Trujillo talks about becoming a teacher, professor or therapist — or some combination of the three — and making his family proud.
“I want to do good for them, and I want to give them a better life,” he said.
His therapist is among the people he said inspired him to transform his pain into positivity. That list also includes his mom, older brother Kevin who “had to grow up extremely fast to help my mother provide,” Cline and Martha Choi, another Palmer teacher who Balbuena Trujillo said understands her students’ lives can be stressful and treats them accordingly.
Those people helped Balbuena Trujillo triumph over trauma. Now, he’s out to help others with similar stories.
“I know that — me continuing my education — I will be able to impact other lives. My main goal in life is to one day for somebody to come and tell me that I helped them get through a tough situation or that I helped them through violence in their life or a student that comes up to me and tells me that I helped them do better,” Balbuena Trujillo said.
“I think that at that moment, that’s when I’ll know that my goal in life will be accomplished.”