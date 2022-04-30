Shreya Krishnan loves music, be it singing into a hairbrush-turned-microphone or dreaming about winning a Grammy for her latest chart-topping album.
“Imagine my excitement when I learned Grammy winner Jeffery Redding would be coaching me for my Carnegie Hall performance. He taught me, ‘Sing to inspire, not impress,’” Shreya said of the high school choral activities director who won the 2019 Grammy Music Educator Award for helping shape students’ lives through music.
Taking Redding’s advice, Shreya organized a project to record songs and play at six senior centers for individuals severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic closures. “It was not just a musical showcase, (but) a chance to enrich lives,” Shreya said.
The daughter of Krithika Prashant and Prashant Krishnan, Shreya is a Discovery Canyon Campus senior who boasts a 4.6 grade-point average and lengthy list of academic accomplishments, notably in the performing arts. For her efforts, Shreya received the Boettcher Scholarship and has been accepted to several colleges.
Shreya was a National and Regional Gold Medal Recipient and captured first place in voice and music theory at the Royal Conservatory Music Exams and earned Carnegie Hall performance honors and recognition as an All-State Honors Choir vocalist.
Also, she served as a student in Utopia Arts Fellowship, Washington, D.C., and the Julliard School Voice Enrichment program.
While in high school, Shreya studied music at Pikes Peak Community College and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs where she earned a 4.0 GPA.
“I sing to express my love to family and friends, show gratitude and respect to the fallen and build civic pride in my community. Giving back to my community is important and has shaped who I am today,” Shreya said.
For her involvement, Shreya received a Distributive Education Clubs of America Emerging Leader National Award. She is a Carson Academic National Scholar, has been inducted in the National Honor Society of Scholars for Academic Excellence, and is an American Legion Girls Nation Colorado Senator in Washington, D.C.
Shreya is a proven leader, having earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award (Gold Level), Local Honoree Prudential Service Community Award, Young Champion Ambassador Award, Student of Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program and participated in the Mayor’s Ticket to Success Leadership Program.
While researching corporate social responsibility for a business management course, Shreya learned that companies are reimaging themselves in order to solve issues.
“A digitally connected global world has allowed companies to create impact in local and far-reaching places. Business leaders have always had a passion through common, shared experiences (and) I hope to explore those shared experiences as a future business leader,” Shreya said.
In a letter of recommendation, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers described Shreya as one of the most remarkable young women he has ever met. “I have known Shreya since 2015 when she first started volunteering for the city of Colorado Springs. … She is and will continue to be a great credit to her community in the years ahead,” Suthers said.