This is the seventh in a series of profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
Trevor Gard remembers the color of the wall, the number of light bulbs above his head and the nerves he felt coursing through his body. His hosts didn’t speak English. But in his limited Spanish, he was able to communicate and understand them.
When asked about the most challenging moment of his young life, it doesn’t take long for the Cheyenne Mountain High School senior to describe vividly his time in Costa Rica, two summers ago. He remembers unique details about the living room of two coffee farmers who lived high in their country’s mountains.
He went there with a charity organization. He left the experience feeling only more encouraged to pursue an engineering major combined with a minor in Spanish. This, he said, “would allow me to work with people from an extremely different way of life than my own, solve tangible problems that affect communities, and continue to use the analytical part of my brain without it defining me.”
Gard was accepted into Texas A&M, his mother Shay’s alma mater. He boasts a 4.3 GPA, takes AP courses and competes in boys’ soccer and baseball. In a letter of recommendation, chemistry teacher Janie Mueller called Gard “one of the finest problem solvers I have come across in 37 years of teaching high school chemistry.
“Trevor would often kindly correct my answers on problems from homework,” Mueller wrote. “I have a great appreciation for a student that is not afraid to calmly and correctly point out a mistake! Trevor is a step beyond most of his peers in his analytical thinking and his serene responses to all of life.”
In other words, school isn’t a chore for Gard.
“I always cared a lot about school and my grades and with playing both baseball and soccer, I had to find a balance with the two,” he said. “I always cared about my grade and about learning because I have a lot of fun in the classroom. It’s been important to me and I have always wanted to focus on my passion in engineering.”
Though he wants to continue traveling the world and help out communities on a global scale, Gard hasn’t forgotten where he comes from.
Once on a drive with his dad David through their Colorado Springs neighborhood, he said, “You know, if someone tossed a cigarette out their window here, it would probably burn down our entire neighborhood.” The conversation ignited an idea: To start a fire mitigation club at his high school.
With the help of a local fire marshal, it didn’t take long for Trevor Gard and his classmates to start a service project focused on cleaning up and mitigating high-risk fire areas in his neighborhood.
With all his accomplishments, Gard takes time to reflect on how far he has come. The death of two close friends last year helped put his life in perspective.
“It made me realize what it means to be strong and take care of yourself in every moment and take every moment as a gift,” he said. “That has to be one of the hardest moments of my life for sure.”