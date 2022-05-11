When it comes to identifying his strengths, Mike Spar doesn’t hesitate to put the spotlight where it belongs. “My biggest strength is not necessarily my raw intelligence,” he said. “My underrated trait is resilience.”
Yet, those who know this Cheyenne Mountain High School student are well aware of this and his optimism.
Spar endured what school counselor Stan Lambros described as “an insanely difficult childhood.” This included abandonment, living with a distant relative, going to Belgium to where his mother lived and when that didn’t work out he went to Paris to live with his father.
Along the way, he learned new languages and cultures. However, his father was murdered in 2019 and Spar was placed in a group home for a short time before returning to the U.S.
He credits his academic turnaround to a teacher who motivated him to do better and to his own persistence.
“I also took inspiration from my dad,” Spar explained. “I want to make him proud. He failed high school, but then went on to be a chief general surgeon in Paris.”
When talking about his own tenacity, Spar cited Calvin Coolidge, who is not often quoted, particularly by a high school student. Yet, he said he these words are important ones to consider: “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan Press On! has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.”
Spar works after school and on weekends. Since receiving his first paycheck three years ago, he has donated 10% to vetted charities. He also volunteers in the radiology department at UCHealth Memorial Hospital.
Spar plans to attend the University of Colorado Boulder to major in integrated physiology.
“To me, I see things like the Best & Brightest as a great opportunity to spread the merits of determination and persistence,” Spar said. “A lot of people might have more academically to offer than me, but they have a lot of self-doubt. People owe it to themselves to try. I’m happy with whatever happens.”