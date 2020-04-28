This is the second of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
Propelling herself off the diving board and into pools of cool, clear water helped knit Lauren Gryboski back together.
It was the summer of 2018 and the Coronado High School student was rapidly losing her battle with the anxiety and depression that had nipped at her heels all her life.
“I was 3 years old when a pediatrician said I had the signs of generalized anxiety disorder,” says the now 17-year-old senior. “I’ve been dealing with it all my life, but I didn’t get the brunt of it until I was 15.”
Before there was the saving grace of diving, there was gymnastics, a sport she started at seven. As a competitive gymnast, Gryboski was about to head off to a camp to audition for college coaches, but her shaky mental state kept her grounded at home.
When school started that fall, she couldn’t stay in class for more than 15 minutes before she started to hyperventilate and needed to see the school counselor. She continued to regress at gymnastics, before finally, with a lot of torment, breaking up with the sport.
While her focus on schoolwork improved, it wasn’t long before she craved to move her body again. This time, though, she joined a club diving team and Coronado’s swim and dive team. It saved her.
“Diving practice was something to look forward to,” she says. “It was almost therapeutic for me. It gave me something to feel positive about, rather than feel hopeless.”
That was the turning point for her. She learned to manage her anxiety and began to feel like her old self.
Gryboski hasn’t shared much about her private internal struggles with many people outside of her family, close friends and coaches in the past couple of years. But in March, she submitted an essay to USA Diving about learning to manage anxiety and depression, after the sports governing body solicited diving stories. Having the piece published gave her a shot of confidence.
“Many teens struggle with anxiety and I want them to know it’s OK,” she says. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
Earlier this year she signed to dive for Boise State University on partial athletic and academic scholarships, surely a result of graduating with a 4.95 GPA and second in her class of almost 300 students.
The bulk of her dives take flight from a five-meter platform, but her signature dive is a front one and a half with two twists off a one-meter platform.
“Part of the reason I loved gymnastics was being able to flip and twist around,” she says. “When I started diving I could still do that stuff, but the environment was more positive for me. I love flipping and being upside down.”
Because of her extensive background in sports, Gryboski hopes to one day become an orthopedic surgeon. It’s a natural path after seeing so many of her teammates deal with injuries and having to deal with her own.
She dreams of returning to Colorado Springs and working for Children’s Hospital Colorado or the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. And, no surprise, she’d also like to be an advocate for youth mental health.
“If you’re not comfortable talking to your parents yet, find a friend, teacher or counselor who will listen to you,” she advises her peers who might be struggling with similar issues. “I still talk to my counselor and therapist. Find something you love to do, whether it’s arts, crafts, reading or exercise. It helps release anxiety. Anything they love to do can release tension.”