This is the 10th of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
The foundation of any dream is dedication and desire. But Morgan Kreb, a senior at The Village High School, doesn’t stop there. Kreb is willing to set her goals so high that, in some cases, they can’t be higher set higher and she’s willing to take the steps to get there.
Kreb capitalized on being a student at the up-and-coming school. She helped lay the foundation for many programs, such as student council, the school’s National Honor Society, and the service club — which she describes as her most important contribution to the school. As student body president, Kreb has helped manage two homecoming dances, prom, several fundraisers and spirit weeks.
Kreb recognized the struggles of being class president while half of the school classes are via online platforms, and most students are athletes who devote time outside class to sports, “but I thought it was important, so I found a way …” she wrote in her Best and Brightest essay.
And find a way she did, like she’s always done. Kreb said she didn’t read until third grade and can still recall the infuriating hours of one-on-one time with teachers, learning thephonetics. She has since maintained a 4.0 grade-point average as her frustration turned into motivation. Although sports brought a similar difficulty, Kreb hit the ground running and gave it a shot.
Now, she’s earned her way into the National Junior Rifle Team and hopes to keep going — with her eyes set on the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The school’s service club hosts several fundraisers for the disabled. ongoing disabilities that societies faceKreb, along with other club members raised more than $2,000 for its first fundraiser, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Fundraiser. More recently, Kreb led the Treats for Troops fundraiser that was also successful, especially “considering we have just over 200 kids at my school,” she wrote. And each month, before the coronavirus pandemic, the service club visiteds the Bonaventure Senior Living center to play games with elderly citizens.
Volunteering is often seen as only possible when one has the extra time, but Kreb said the efforts of volunteerism “fills a part of our society and ourselves.” She said volunteering means more than expanding efforts away from home, because she perceives the help she gives at home just as valuable as what she does for the service club.
“Whether that means caring for my siblings, and coaching them in their sports so they can experience the thrill of competing that I know, or standing in the blowing snow to bell ring for the Salvation Army year after year. My service does not stop there though,” she wrote in her essay.
Kreb’s brother was born with a rare form of dwarfism and her other four adopted siblings each live with a variety of forms of dwarfism, including one who is also legally blind. Kreb aids her siblings in sports, even if it’s just playing baseball in the front yard.
“My mom always tells [my siblings:] in America, you can become anything despite your disability. I want to assure that these freedoms will always be available to them and their children,” Kreb wrote. “There’s different journeys with each of the kids,” she said.
This wish for her siblings has motivated Kreb to study either at the U.S. Naval Academy or the Air Force Academy after graduation, hoping to become a fighter pilot after studying basic engineering through a bachelor of science degree.
“I think through all of my volunteer work and the stuff going on with my family has definitely made me a softer, more accepting person than I think a lot of people are. It’s given me a different perspective than a lot of teenagers have, like my perspective of the world is a little bit deeper,” Kreb saidin a phone interview.