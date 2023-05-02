Takaya Montez de Oca went from the joy and pride of making the Palmer High School tennis team to intense grief in seconds when he received a call that his brother had overdosed on drugs and had to be rushed to the hospital.

His older brother had ingested a combination of pills in August 2021 that included fentanyl and a variety of other drugs, arriving at the hospital with both hearing and vision impairment, muscle damage and extreme swelling in his left leg that kept him in the hospital for two weeks. Montez de Oca said his brother spent the next four months in a local sober living home, and ended up with no lasting affects from the episode, remaining sober since the incident.

“This ordeal taught me two valuable lessons. First, how to deal with grief. I was very hesitant to talk or even think about it,” Montez de Oca said in his application for The Gazette’s Best and Brightest scholarship. “The second valuable lesson I learned was to never give up on someone. From a young age my brother was someone I looked up to, but now in many ways, our roles had reversed. It was hard to even look at him.”

Montez de Oca also has a passion for fighting climate change, which he developed while in eighth grade while working on a school assignment on issues that challenge the world. That has led him toward a career in environmental science as a mechanical engineer to find ways to reduce the amount of resources people use daily for entertainment and travel, such as fuel and clothing, and finding ways to boost recycling and promote walking and bicycling.

His passion for the environment and helping others with health issues, like his brother, has left Montez de Oca torn between what he will study when he enrolls at Brown University in the fall. He may major in health and human biology as a path to medical school, seek a degree in mechanical engineering and environmental science or explore a career in psychology that likely would include graduate school. Montez de Oca said he doesn’t have to make that decision for another two years.

While at Palmer, Montez de Oca has been on both the tennis and volleyball teams, serving as captain of the tennis team; been a member of the school’s rock-climbing club; serves as president of student body and Palmer’s National Honor Society chapter and been a member of the school’s International Baccalaureate Leadership Council and the School District 11 Student Advisory Board. He has been a big part of his school’s food drive and even went door-to-door on Halloween to raise money for the drive.

Jeremy Joiner, Montez de Oca’s math teach and adviser to the climbing club, called him “a critical thinker, knowledgeable, determined and one of the hardest working students I have encountered” in his letter of recommendation. “I have witnessed a lot of student council members that utilize their position on council to further their popularity or as a stepping stone to get into college but Taka is dedicated to improving our school and helping others through service and leadership.”