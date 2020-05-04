This is the eighth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.

Nina Florek is more than a star student and three-sport athlete. She’s a helper.

Throughout her successful career at Rampart High School, she has asked herself, “What can I do to help?” She has volunteered at a nursing home, where she spent time with a Holocaust survivor and a World War II veteran, and volunteered with the nonprofit Mellow Memories.

In response to several teen suicides in her community, Florek again wondered what she could do. She started making handmade cards to hand out to peers, in hopes, she says of being “the light for people who may have lost their way and are in a dark times.” She calls it “Card Cares.”

“I will truly never know who or how I might have impacted in my community,” Florek said. “But I do know that when I have personally or secretly handed someone a card, my reward is their smile.”

At Rampart, Florek has competed in varsity cross country, swimming and track and field while taking a strenuous course load. She boasts a 4.2 GPA.

“Nina’s chosen sports, triathlon and distance running, are ones where the only path to success is via hard work over a duration of months and years,” says Robert Young, who coaches cross country and track at Rampart. “She has embraced these challenges fully and has found success because of it.”

Florek has lent more than talent and speed to her teammates. Young calls Florek “an adept leader” and “the glue” that holds a team together.

“My teammates know that they can count on me to be there in times of need,” says Florek. “If someone needs a ride I will be the first to offer. If someone needs help studying for a class, I jump at the opportunity to help. If someone just needs a shoulder to lean on through a difficult time.”

Because of her leadership and work ethic, Florek received the highest coaching staff award at the end of the cross country season.

“She is always seeking growth, both as an athlete but also as a student,” Young said. “She has purposefully chosen among the most rigorous paths through our high school’s curriculum and then has pushed herself to find success in each of these difficult courses.”

Florek plans to attend California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo to study mathematics with a minor in statistics and a focus in actuarial science. She aspires to be a certified actuary.

“Many people look at my career choice and ask, ‘Isn’t that boring? Why would you choose that?’” Florek said. “My answer is easy, it is the cross section between my love of problem solving and my love of math.”

She noted, too, that actuaries “work to solve the world’s most challenging questions,” such as how to stop the spread of COVID-19. By design, they are helpers.

“The idea that my problem solving could lead to a cure for a disease, a more cost effective way of insurance or an increased standard for safety equipment in cars is incredibly inspiring,” Florek said.