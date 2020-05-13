This is the 17th of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
Like most high school seniors, the COVID-19 pandemic has directly impacted Katie Morales.
While she wishes she could be walking the halls of St. Mary’s with her friends as she ends her successful high school career, Morales said the pandemic has opened her eyes to more possibilities and interests in her future as she prepares to begin her journey as a pre-med student at the University of Notre Dame.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this before, and it’s the biggest event in my lifetime. It’s definitely kind of scary looking forward but I’m also interested in maybe what I can do in the future,” Morales said. “A couple months ago me and my friends were like, ‘We don’t want to go to school,’ but now for the first time we wish we were at school. It showed me that everyone is going through difficulties, and I think this situation has made me more grateful for what I have and the opportunities.”
While the most recent pandemic has sparked some interest, her heart has been set one working with children and pediatric medicine since she began volunteering in the pediatric wing of Memorial Hospital.
“It meant a lot to me to feel like I’m making a difference,” she said. “I love seeing the children play and I love making them laugh. Even with their circumstances, I’ve never seen a kid that looked very sad. They are so strong and happy and are able to just enjoy the moment.
I’ve learned that I don’t want to take anything for granted, and (the kids) have taught me to find the beauty in everything and enjoy life even when it’s hard.”
At Notre Dame, Morales plans to major in biomedical engineering with a minor in computer science, with hopes of earning a pediatric residency to specialize in oncology and hematology. But her per-med track wasn’t always her plan. Morales originally thought engineering would be her future, but seeing her older brother, Joe, go through medical school inspired her to forge the same pafirst hand the different opportunities available to her brother, especially when he spent time in hospitals throughout Colorado Springs.
Through her brother’s experience, Morales is aware of the work and dedication required to successfully complete medical school. But thanks to her extracurriculars and advanced academic track at St. Mary’s, she has established a balancing act to remain focused and organized.
Morales said she struggled with anxiety through high school, which peaked her sophomore year as she stretched herself too thin in an attempt to balance her activities and high expectations for herself.
“I think what I found is the more things that I was involved in, it just made it harder for me to feel fully committed. When I was doing one thing I was worrying about the next thing, and I wanted everything to go perfectly. I was never really enjoying the moments I was in,” she said.
But a conversation with her high school priest opened her eyes to a new mindset to help her work through her anxiety without sacrificing activities.
He told her value lies in who she is as a person, as opposed to how successful she is.
“That has been something that’s really freeing for me. I opened up to him telling him the high standards I set for myself and how I’m sometimes disappointed in myself. But he told me that God loves me and my family and friends love me for who I am rather than how successful I am,” Morales said. “I pushed myself harder and got up early to finish stuff. I think it will help me because I know what I will have to do to get work done and push myself through even though it seems hard at the time. When I’m done, I know it will be worth it.”