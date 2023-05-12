Katarina Eid battled a poor body image and self-harm for six years, plucking out leg hairs, picking at her blemishes, skipping meals, and trying to force herself to throw up before she turned to dance to feel better about her self-image.

Though Eid had been dancing since she was nine, she started dancing for fun and therapy at 16, filming herself and liked what she saw. For the first time, she didn’t see her legs and stomach as fat but instead as beautiful, strong and capable. Eid has made filming herself while dancing a favorite pastime — making videos of everything from elegant ballet to eclectic jazz and from intricate rehearsed dance steps to improvised movements.

“It never occurred to me that maybe I was going too far. Maybe it wasn’t normal to spend hours on end hunched in front of a mirror picking my blemishes. Maybe someone who hadn’t even hit puberty wasn’t supposed to be skipping breakfast to try and slim down their legs. I told myself everyone was doing it,” Eid said in her application for The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Scholarship. “I spent six years telling myself that, defending everything I did to hurt myself so long as it made me prettier. It wasn’t until a few days after my sixteenth birthday that I couldn’t defend what I was doing anymore.”

Eid’s own experiences with her body image may have influenced her to take a key role in rewriting Air Academy High School’s dress code and fix issues about racial and gender inequities in enforcing the code. She worked with the school’s administration and Academy District 20 Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory for more than a year to make changes in the code’s enforcement and rewrite the code, which is still in process.

“Kit exhibits an unusual ability as a late teen to listen first and respond second,” Gregory said in a letter of recommendation for Eid. “Kit is less concerned about responding and more concerned about understanding. She is intent on listening to understand first.”

Those characteristics should serve Eid well in her career. She plans on attending Southern Methodist University and majoring in political science with a minor in psychology and continue in law school after graduating. Eid hopes for a career in politics, which she calls her passion, which was kindled by discussions with her mother and grandmother about political issues and a school field trip to the Colorado Capitol in Denver, where she saw legislators debate a bill.

“It wasn’t until I took AP Government and Politics and spent every morning answering the daily discussion question, at lengths that caused my peers to groan, that I recognized that politics provided the variety I had been searching for,” Eid said in her application. “Only through politics may I tackle environmental concerns alongside income inequality and criminal justice reform in tandem with censorship in the media. Only through politics may I transform my passion into action.”

Eid’s 4.74 grade-point average has earned her plenty of academic awards, including being named a National Merit Commended Scholar, the National Hispanic Recognition Award and being named an AP Scholar with Distinction.