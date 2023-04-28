Ana Lucia Ferguson hits all the marks as a top-drawer high school student. She will graduate from Coronado High School at the top of her class, is co-captain of the tennis team and an upper-tier athlete. Her involvement in community service is admirable, and she is a caring student leader.

All of her success has not come without embracing and accepting a speech impediment. Ferguson recognizes that her stuttering “…affects me yet it does not define me…Everyone has something they cannot change about themselves so we can’t let that prevent us from doing what we love”.

Through perseverance she continually challenges herself to step out of her comfort zone. She has developed remarkable public speaking skills that have led to preparing speeches and presenting them for fundraising. Recently she and a speaking partner competed at a Couples Who Care event, winning around $10,000 for her favorite nonprofit: Cougars Care.

Ferguson notes that her involvement in student-led Cougars Care has impacted her more than any other activity during her high school years. She is on the Board of Directors, and is a pivotal leader of this school nonprofit that is geared toward meeting tangible needs that prevent Coronado students from participating in their education. Cougar Cares provides food, necessities, and clothing for students; Thanksgiving baskets; and ongoing community support.

Recently Cougars Care partnered with Care and Share to form Corner Market, a food distribution center for students, staff, and families in the west side area. Ferguson learned the skills to get Corner Market up and running through her involvement in the unique class offered at Coronado: Leadership for Nonprofits. She and one other student are learning how to make key decisions for the food pantry, and developing fundraising skills that make nonprofits tick. “I joined Cougars Care because it impacts more than just the student body of Coronado High School, it impacts people right in my backyard”, she explains.

Intense involvement with community service has served as a conduit for Ferguson to develop global goals. She will be attending Colorado State University in Fort Collins; majoring in Apparel and Merchandising, with a concentration on apparel and design production. Her goal is to develop a fashion line reflecting and focusing on quality and affordability of clothing, making it accessible to those in need.

Brent Urban, Ferguson’s Spanish teacher, Cougars Care Director, and tennis coach; says that she is: “…as exceptional as any student I have had the pleasure of working with in my twenty-four-year teaching career”. Urban notes that in addition to academic diligence and determination, the bilingual student is committed to community service. While some students might hide behind a speech impediment Ferguson has developed impressive oral communication skills and embraces public presentations.

Urban has been Ferguson’s tennis coach for the last 3 years noting that she has “…led the team as a servant leader and captain”. Tennis is one of Ferguson’s passions. With the encouragement of Urban, she began playing as a freshman, having never held a racket. She is rated #3 in singles this year, and made it into state competition last year.

Ferguson has negotiated her road through the fear, panic, and anxiety that are repercussions of her speech impediment. She persevered; and now capably serves her community, has developed impressive public speaking skills, and is an academic powerhouse. As she moves towards her future goals, Ferguson will assuredly have a global impact.