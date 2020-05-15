This is the 19th of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
Getting Rebekah McIntosh to start reading independently was a challenge in elementary school. It’s tough to get her to put a book down roughly a decade later.
“I’ve read like 10 books in the last three weeks,” the Air Academy senior said.
Her favorite genres are science fiction and fantasy, and she’s really gotten into “The Mortal Instruments” series with a sister.
It took McIntosh, like her older siblings, awhile to grasp the fundamental task. She was asked to repeat second grade, something her parents didn’t think was necessary, and transferred for third grade. The struggles continued and her second elementary school, Star Academy, was later shut down.
Pikes Peak Elementary and a special teacher helped McIntosh tap into her potential.
“My fourth grade teacher, Ms. Lareva, spent hours after school every week to help me reach state standards and increase my reading speed to keep up with my grade level,” McIntosh wrote in her Best and Brightest essay. “As May approached, I found myself flying through passages I had struggled with in the beginning of the academic year.”
Now, she boasts a 4.39 grade point average while taking honors and advanced placement courses and scored a 1,160 on the SAT while managing extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, American Sign Language Honor Society, Drama Club, Teen Court, emergency medical technician classes and Link Crew — a group that helps freshmen and transfer students acclimate to Air Academy.
“She is a hardworking and kind person,” wrote Erica Riggs, her school counselor for the last four years. “She works hard both in and out of school and cares for others along the way. I have seen her challenge herself academically and persevere through some difficult coursework and family situations. I am honored to be able to recommend Rebekah and am confident that she is a deserving candidate.”
The EMT class is offered through District 20’s ASCENT program, which could pay for her first year of college at Pikes Peak Community College or UCCS, figures to be most applicable to her career. She’s planning to attend medical school after undergrad, though the coronavirus pandemic did give her pause.
“I still want to go into medicine, especially since I can help people. But it is scary.”
McIntosh gets extra exposure by helping care for an epileptic grandmother and diabetic grandfather who live a short walk from her family’s home and babysitting a sibling’s children with her extra time.
“I’m hard-working and fight for what I want. Perseverance and compassion for others spring me into my future and community, My community is a major reason I wish to become a health care professional,” she wrote.
To complete medical school and reach her goals of becoming a doctor, McIntosh will have to deal with plenty more books. She says she’s still a slower reader than some of her peers, and the books in her future won’t be her preferred genre, but she should be able to find some magic in medicine.
“I aspire to make a difference in my city: to improve the health of others so they can also make a difference in the community,” she said. “Paying it forward through medicine.”