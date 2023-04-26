Shreeya Roy couldn’t stay silent when two classmates in her Delaware elementary school bullied her friend from India about the ethnic foods she ate for lunch – reporting it to her teacher, which resulted in an end to the bullying and an apology to the friend from the classmates.

She counts standing up for a friend as a proud moment and now tries to use her voice to help others whenever possible. She has improved her advocacy skills through involvement in speech and debate and has joined Discovery Canyon High School’s chapter of the No Place for Hate. The national anti-bias program of the Anti-Defamation League that tries to build a learning community of inclusivity, respect and equity at 1,800 U.S. schools.

“I’m still proud because I was able to change someone’s life for the better. I’m glad I chose to speak up for someone who didn’t speak up for themselves.” Roy said in her application for The Gazette’s Best and Brightest scholarship.

While speech and debate have been a big part of Roy’s life in high school, science is her first love, first cultivated by a grandmother in India who taught her when she was a child about parts of a flower by dissecting the plant.

Roy completed a summer internship last year at the BioFrontiers Institute at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a summer program focused on science and technology at Yale University; founded an Inventor’s Club at Discovery Canyon; is co-president of Medicinal Youths, an organization that helps inform high school students about health care careers, and qualified for the Future Health Professionals’ International Leadership Conference in Biotechnology.

She started the Inventor’s Club to “promote engaging STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) outreach to younger students,” Roy said in her application. She cited an example in which students from the club volunteered to operate a table at a local STEM event, where they shared information about targeted muscle reinnervation and displayed an interactive model of a prosthetic arm that was a hit with all participants, leaving them “filled with amazement and curiosity.”

Roy also has volunteered as a mentor in her school during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping students improve their study skills that had eroded while students were learning remotely. In one case, she found that a student was distracted by doodling instead of taking notes, brainstormed with her and realized she didn’t have a creative outlet. Roy recommended the student dedicate time to creating art to limit how much they doodled.

“Shreeya’s passion for science is evident in her pursuit of science based extracurricular” activities, Kay Snider, one of Roy’s science teachers at Discovery Canyon, said in her letter of recommendation. “Her natural curiosity and thoughtful approach will serve her well in her future course of study.”

Roy has been accepted for admission by both University of Michigan and San Diego State University and once she decides between the colleges, she will major in biomedical engineering for a possible career in research and development for pharmaceuticals, vaccines or cancer delivery systems.