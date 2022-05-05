Like everyone else, Iriana Cejudo did not anticipate COVID-19 impacting her life, but it became a call for action for the Atlas Preparatory High School student.
Cejudo obtained her certified nursing assistant certification in 2020 when she was 16. Now a senior, in her Best & Brightest application she wrote of working as many as 16-hour double-weekend shifts “cloaked in triple layers of PPE.”
Despite staff shortages due to the pandemic and the demands of helping the elderly patients in the care facility where she worked, Cejudo said she felt she gained more than she gave. She grew to consider many of those she helped and grew to know as family members.
“If I’m honest,” she wrote. “I was mostly thinking about how much this position may help me apply to college, and give me the type of valuable experience in the medical field that could help me get where I wanted to go. But after almost two years, I stand here today dozens of new ‘family members’ richer, filled with a confidence in myself and my own strength that I didn’t have before.”
In addition to her CNA job, Cejudo has volunteered at COVID-19 testing sites and helped administer vaccines. Even while working she took honors and Advanced Placement (AP) courses, while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average in the process.
Before becoming a CNA, Cejudo volunteered at a local hospital. “This was way before COVID," she said. She learned that once she turned 16, she was eligible to apply for the CNA certification.
While working and volunteering, Cejudo has excelled academically, taking hpnors and AP classes. Her plans are to major in biology and public health and then apply to medical school.
“I’ve always known from a very young age that I wanted to be a doctor,” she said. “Once I set my mind to it, I follow through.”
Growing up in a poor community, Cejudo said her goals beyond completing her postsecondary education are to helps find ways to make health care more accessible to those living in poverty. She said she’s interested in specializing in pediatrics or neurosurgery.
Cejudo is one of four children. “I want to thank my family and my friends for supporting me. I couldn’t do this without them,” she added.