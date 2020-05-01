This is the fifth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
The words came from her seventh grade algebra teacher: “Melissa, this is all the time that I can allow you. Everyone else finished 20 minutes ago, and I need to go home.”
The Manitou Springs High School senior has often needed extra time, more than you might expect from an honors student, to finish homework or tests. But years ago, she asked herself a question: “Was I going to allow this hurdle to get in my way?” For Melissa MacDonald, the answer is a big “no way.” She hasn’t let dyslexia stop her. Among many accomplishments, she has a 4.096 GPA, serves as Student Body president, volunteers in several areas and is the only student member of El Paso County’s Community Mental Health and Wellness Team.
“Melissa is a joy to have in class, as she is not shy about voicing her opinions on controversial topics and provides thoughtful and intelligent counterpoints to common arguments,” said Ben Mack, of Manitou Springs High’s Science Department.
MacDonald has a passion for helping others, specifically in the field of medicine. That started early: In fifth grade, she single-handedly brought the nationally acclaimed children’s author, Avi, to her school to talk about rising above learning disabilities. In middle school, she shadowed a clinical pathologist. And at the beginning of high school, she began volunteering with the Summit County Ambulance Service. She also shadows an emergency physician at Breckenridge Medical Center during the ski season.
Fittingly, she proved a strong student in AP Biology, Mack says.
“She has also shown a very strong curiosity and desire to understand how the natural world works,” Mack says. “She continuously challenges me to explain the ‘why’ of biology, leading to a deeper and fuller understanding for everyone in the class. This natural curiosity and desire to understand how things work, will undoubtedly allow her to become successful in whatever she chooses to do.”
She has also proved to worked hard to overcome struggles.
“Though I have not cured my dyslexia, I have been able to find ways not to let it hold me back from my potential by working hard and advocating for myself,” MacDonald said.
The teen plans to follow her passion by becoming an infectious disease specialist.
“I want to help those who do not get the resources and treatments that should be their fundamental right as a human, especially those who are dying from preventable diseases in poverty-stricken areas,” she said.
She was accepted to the University of Colorado Boulder and University of Puget Sound and plans to go to medical school. She’d like to work with Doctors Without Borders.
“My goals include providing medical care to those in need while making contributions to the field of infectious disease to impact future generations positively,” she said.