Resiliency isn’t Eve Maramba’s middle name, but it could be based on how she’s emerged from one challenge after another throughout most of her life.

There’s her role as a military kid where the only consistency was relocating from one place to another, or being diagnosed with Alopecia, which causes hair loss, just before her freshman year in Florida, and the myriad of associated consequences: starting anew, stares, peer pressure, questions and self-doubt. The latter just for a while, though.

“Alopecia has affected me, but in a positive way,” she said. “Before, I was insecure in a lot of areas; I wondered why people were looking at me. After the diagnosis I knew for sure people were looking at me. It’s unusual to see a bald freshman. It has been difficult at times but I try not to let it get to me. It has changed me for the better, though.”

In her Best & Brightest essay, Maramba wrote, “Today, I am not defined by the challenges and doubts that held me back.” Instead, she is propelled by accepting those uncertainties.

She attended three different elementary, middle and high schools. As for moving, she said, “It made me a much better person, so I could become the best version of myself. I lost some things, especially when I was younger when I could only think about losing friends. Now I can see how much I’ve gained from it (moving).”

She started at Pine Creek High School her junior year; a time when friendships and involvement in extracurricular activities are well established. Although being the new kid in school was nothing new, this time she decided to embrace the situation.

Instead of shying away from groups, she joined them thus making friends in the process. She joined clubs and “… I spoke out when I wanted to get something done,” she noted. She further honed her math skills, became involved in Speech, beat poetry and Model UN.

Maramba was involved in Model UN in Florida and shared her experience. She has recruited new members, provided training and support to help strengthen the team. According to Stephanie Cornelio, PCHS college career counselor, “It is no exaggeration to say that without Eve’s leadership, Pine Creek would not have a Model UN Program.”

Her grades freshman and sophomore years placed Maramba at the top of her class. However, when she relocated, the grading system at Pine Creek bumped her out of the top 10. “It was hard to see that hard work go to waste,” she said, “but I’m glad I continued to work hard. One thing about higher level classes is that you get to be part of a great community. Everyone in the classes is excited to learn, just like me.” She is now ranked fifth.

Maramba has not yet decided on which college to attend, but said she is torn between staying in Colorado and returning to Florida.

Thinking about where she is now, she said, “I love Pine Creek. I’m glad we moved here. It’s great to be part of this community.”