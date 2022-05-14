Tyesha Robertson believes serving as a social worker can help bring positive change to the rarely discussed and often ignored topic of mental health.
A senior at Sierra High School, Tyesha hopes to one day inspire a push toward caring for the community’s mental health and well-being. “Mental health is something not a lot of people in my community understand, and they often advise you that, ‘Hard work can get you to a comfortable place in life,’” Tyesha said.
“Mental health is more than feeling good, it’s about physical and spiritual well-being as well. You need a positive mindset and a good outlook on life to keep going, and to have the will to get up every morning. I want kids to be able to navigate their mental health safely …”
During her time at SHS, Tyesha embraced many academic challenges while maintaining a 3.79 grade-point average, and earning acceptance into Hampton University, Georgia State University and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. From 2018 to 2022 she made both Honor Roll and Principal’s Honor Roll, and from 2018 to 2020 boasted a perfect attendance.
When she wasn’t cracking the books, Tyesha’s busied herself in several community projects and extracurricular activities. These include Peak Education, National Honor Society and Student Council where she volunteered at elementary schools, food banks and tutoring lessons.
Also, Tyesha supports Advancement Via Individual Determination, an in-school academic support program designed to prepare students in grades 7-12 for college eligibility and success.
“Through AVID, I signed up to be a tutor for elementary school children to help improve their reading skills and vocabulary. While I had some doubts on whether or not I would be a good tutor, I stepped out of my comfort zone and the kids I tutored improved and found my love for learning,” Tyesha said.
In her letter of recommendation, SHS 12th Grade Counselor Caitlin Hernandez praised Tyesha as a community leader who possesses an incredible work ethic. “In my time working with Tyesha, she has proven herself as a leader in our community,” Hernandez said.
“Today, our students entering this postsecondary world have been through an incredible amount of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. While this has taught us all a lesson in adaptability, some students, like Tyesha, have had accompanying challenges as well.”
According to Hernandez, Tyesha willingly embraced additional family roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tyesha sought work to aid in family financial struggles (and) it is this resilience that encourages Hernandez’ belief that Tyesha will be successful in whatever she sets her mind to.
“I know Tyesha hops to study mental health and counseling so that she can return to her community and continue to lead in a positive direction. It is my honor to recommend her to your organization so she has the opportunity to accomplish what lies ahead,” Hernandez said.