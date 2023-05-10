Maria Quintero Riano had to grow up fast when at age 6 her father was deployed to Afghanistan and she became her mother’s link to the English-speaking world in Texas, motivating the young girl to develop and passion for learning.

The family of four had immigrated from Columbia two years earlier, later her father joined the Army and several moves later was sent to Fort Carson, where he is a sergeant first class working in infantry managing artillery. Riano didn’t initially realize what was happening when she saw her father and other soldiers line up near buses at a farewell ceremony before his deployment, only later figuring it out after seeing her mother and other military wives in tears.

“A flood of emotion rushed over me when my dad hugged me and said, ‘I will be back soon; you are in charge,’” Riano said her successful application for The Gazette’s Best and Brightest scholarship.

Her mother “cried and tried to hide it, but her frustration was apparent. She would sit in her room in silence at times reading the Bible or sometimes simply burst into tears at dinner time. Seeing my mother react in these ways confused me, but also motivated me to take initiative and help her as much as I could, especially with translating and practicing English.”

That experience kindled her love of reading and writing and soon she would win first place in an annual reading competition. She began to write stories as an escape from the stress at home and her father would return after the one-year deployment. Riano continued to pour herself into her studies through moves to Hawaii and New York and became a top student before arriving at Fountain-Fort Carson High School about 2½ years ago and compiling a 4.33 grade-point average.

At Fountain-Fort Carson, Riano played volleyball during her first three years and ran cross-country last fall, and she was also involved in student council, National Honor Society and DECA, a career education nonprofit. Through her work with student council, Riano learned about the Make-A-Wish Foundation during a conference and brought the program to her school to help a critically ill 7-year-old boy swim with dolphins in Florida in September.

“We raised more than $20,000 for the foundation, which was enough to also grant the wishes of two other children,” Riano said. “I was touched by the presentation I heard on Make-A-Wish and I wanted to help make a difference in the lives of kids who have been through so much.”

Mary Heisel, assistant principal at the Academy of Advanced Learning in Aurora who previously was student council adviser while at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, wrote in her letter of recommendation for Riano that she was “blown away at her ability to take initiative and make things happen. Maria is remarkable, setting herself apart from other students with her mature perspective, attention to detail and her outstanding leadership ability.”

The Fountain-Fort Carson High School senior plans to attend New York University in the fall, where she has received the Stern scholarship and will major in international finance. She said the international finance program will give her the opportunity to travel and interact and network with businesses and executives around the globe. She said she fell in love with the city for its “diversity and opportunities for growth that will take me to a whole different level.”

Before she leaves for college, she will see her father off on another deployment, this time to South Korea.