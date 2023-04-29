A self-perceived lack of people skills and charisma doesn’t deter Elanor Fugate from getting involved in her school and community where she’s become a leader.

Yet, a conversation with Fugate suggests she’s more capable interacting with others than she suspects. She’s enthusiastic and engaging.

“I spent a long time thinking I couldn’t be a leader because I wasn’t a shepherd with a flock of sheep eagerly following me wherever I set foot,” she said. She now realizes, “It isn’t being loud and powerful; it’s doing what you can, where you can, to make an impact.”

Fugate is vice president of Key Club and an executive board member of three other clubs. She attributes her organizational skills and attention to detail as contributing to her ability to help mobilize change.

“I realize that just doing little things, like how I treat people,” she said. “I try to be kind and respectful. I like to do what I can to make a difference which is a lot less overwhelming than taking on changing the world.” She added that sometimes just a hug, a smile or a word of encouragement can make a difference.

When she was 15, Fugate was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. It initially left her depressed as she struggled to keep her blood sugar levels under control. With support from family, friends and her endocrinology team and determination, she’s able to find and appreciate her life.

“One thing I really learned from my diagnosis,” she said, “is to look at things with more purpose. I now know that whatever comes my way is something to learn from.”

Her medical experience and interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) are driving the Manitou Springs High School senior to pursue a career as a biomedical engineer. Fugate describes herself as scientifically minded, but she also has a passion for writing.

She said she doesn’t see the different disciplines as competing against one another. “It’s more about me enjoying discovery and learning,” she said. “Whether it’s STEM-focused or writing-focused, both bring a lot of joy to me. As I move forward in my life I could never imagine having to pick one over the other,”

In fact, she added, whenever asked to name her favorite subject, her response is an emphatic “all of them!”

Fugate writes poetry, short stories, has written a dramatic script and has completed four novels — so far. Her work has been published by the American Society of High School Poets and her script won a Scholastic Art and Writing honorable mention award.

Although she is busy with a full course load and multiple extracurricular activities, she said, “I make time to write every day. It’s that important to me.”

When not playing soccer, writing or at a club meeting, she is a math tutor popular among peers and staff for her patience and mathematical skills.

In her vision statement, Fugate explained that her name, Elanor, means “sun-star” from a J.R.R. Tolkien reference or “shining light in real life.” She plans to live up to its meaning.