“Not any one thing stands out about Caleb Chung. Everything Caleb does, stands out!” says Stephanie Cornelio, college career counselor.

She describes him as: “Pine Creek High School’s premier leader” and “a shining star.”

The goal of this Harvard-bound student is to pursue justice on the global stage through humanitarian projects. In college, Chung plans to focus on social sciences, economics or government as a starting place for “doing good.” He continues: “I plan to use these tools to fix what is broken. I hope to one day work in an international nonprofit, humanitarian group.”

The building blocks are already in place for Chung to reach his goal. In elementary school, he began running races to raise money for clean-water projects in Rwanda. He describes himself as then being a: “chubby 10-year-old who hated physical activity.”

He persevered, comparing the struggle to strengthen his body with striving to influence world injustice.

“It did not matter that I was not athletic, and it did not matter that the world was unjust. What mattered was my willingness to change both," Chung says. "In the same way I had to discipline my body before the race through days of painful practice, a just world must be constructed piece by piece, action by action, over days of painful sacrifice.”

To date, he has personally raised more than $80,000 for clean water, working his way up to running half-marathons. “No matter how many steps I ran, no matter how much money I raised, I could always do more to help,” he says.

Chung’s impressive fundraising efforts led to becoming a founding member of World Vision Next Gen, a team of youth that has raised more than $420,000 to build Zambian health care clinics.

His experience as a gifted member of the speech and debate team segued into speaking engagements at multiple national World Vision events. Chung has won more than 70 awards for his speech and debate prowess, and is co-captain of his school's debate team.

Chung credits his parents with influencing and guiding his focus on the global community and shared humanity. His father is a Vietnamese refugee, and his mother a Korean immigrant. Both arrived in the United States as toddlers. Along with their international acumen, he credits them with instilling in him an intentional faith that goes hand in hand with his passion for nonprofit work.

Additional involvement in community services includes serving as a student lawyer for Teen Court, defending peers over the past three years. As district president of Future Business Leaders of America, Chung conducts the district leadership conference and competes in events.

Chung is a true student leader at Pine Creek as well as valedictorian. He was class president in grades 9-11, and as a senior serves as student body president. Stephanie Cornelio states that Chung has “heart and compassion for others. … He is brilliant and fortunately for all of us, Caleb is a leader who is willing to do the work to make a difference.”

His public speaking skills, intellectual drive, excellence and leadership qualities have led to recognition on state, national and world levels.

The future shines brightly for Caleb, and the world he lives in will definitely benefit from the work of this superlative high school senior.

Cornelio sums up his excellence: “I’m not sure a month goes by when I don’t hear a staff or faculty member say, ‘I sure hope Caleb runs for president some day!’”