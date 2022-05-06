As for many Coloradans, life changed dramatically for Air Academy High School senior and Boettcher Scholarship finalist Josh Kates in 2020.
For him, it was not as much the worldwide pandemic as it was the harsh, violent acts against Black people playing out on television screens and showcased by the Black Lives Matter movement that upended his reality.
“Instead of calling police stations in another state or signing online petitions, I decided to do my best to create change in my community,” Kates said. “The community I knew best was the Colorado Springs baseball community.”
So in July 2020, Kates made his move, founding a 501c3 he named Equality at the Plate. It's mission, he says, is to increase baseball accessibility for low-income and minority families. Though Kates has succeeded in raising more than $3,000 with an additional $1,000 of in-kind donations, his focus has remained on creating connections.
At a summer camp in 2021 for the Stratton Meadows community, Kates introduced the kids grades 3-8 to the basics of baseball and handed out baseball cards to every camper, which was particularly popular.
“I didn’t hand out just any baseball cards, I handed out cards that featured Latino and African American athletes,” Kates said. “I also had Harrison High School baseball players help with the camp so kids could meet role models in their community.”
“The connection between players of different economic backgrounds are just as powerful as the connections between players of different ethnic backgrounds."
His work in the community has been featured on local television and radio news programs and gained the attention of Taylor Dufford, a former Cherry Creek High School teacher. Dufford said that he was not only taken by Equality at the Plate’s goals, but also by Kates' poise and philosophy of taking action and making a direct impact.
After 28 years spent educating youth, Dufford said that the unique convergence of the qualities of intelligence, articulation, empathy and being highly motivated are incredibly rare.
“I am not sure I have known anyone else where these qualities are so fully manifested,” Dufford said. “He will be someone who will truly use the gift of education to enhance the lives of others and the community around him.”
Outside of his philanthropic and equity efforts in baseball, Kates is also heavily committed to environmental causes in Colorado Springs. Kates is president of the Keep Colorado Green Club at Air Academy. While reflecting on the KCG's efforts in trash cleanup, Kates realized that the group's work was having minimal environmental impact.
“I don’t want to do things halfway,” he said. “When I became president of the club … running the club meant optimizing the work the club does as well as the experience of being a member. Optimizing the work the club does meant shifting KCG’s focus to long-term impacts.”
To that end, KCG is now currently working on a video to educate staff and students about how to maximize their recycling efforts as well as focusing on collecting 100% recyclable aluminum cans.
“I’ve learned to think in an environmentally conscious manner,” Kates said.
Josh has been accepted to a long list of top-tier universities but said that if offered the Boettcher Scholarship, he probably will be attending the University of Colorado Boulder in the fall.