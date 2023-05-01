Abigail Vsetecka is a top student in her class, captain of the softball and basketball teams, award winner in speech and debate, and a leader of every activity she is involved in. As she heads to University of Colorado Boulder to study medicine, Vsetecka appears to have the world at her fingertips. But beneath her self-described “busy girl” persona, she deals with the devastating loss of her mother.

Vsetecka was in the eighth grade when her life changed forever. Her mom quickly succumbed to an aneurysm within the period of one short week. Although this tremendous loss led to constant struggles, Vsetecka said it “has made me more of a strong, independent woman than I could have ever imagined.”

Vsetecka has spent her high school years leading her peers, honing her athletic abilities and pursuing her goal to become a physician in family medicine. Personal challenges led her to become a volunteer at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, where she is a patient floor volunteer. “I know the comfort and compassion I bring to patients makes all the pain worth it, even healing that lost part of myself in the process. … I have found my passion for working with patients and building relationships with them,” says Vsetecka.

As a co-founder and current chapter president of the future health professionals group, HOSA (formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America), Vsetecka found the perfect conduit to further her goals and future vision. HOSA is described as a “global student led organization, whose mission is to promote career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.”

Under Vsetecka’s leadership the Widefield HOSA chapter learned of the significant blood donation shortages in the United States. The group organized and ran a blood drive, exceeding its goals and making a difference for hundreds of blood recipients, and creating new opportunities in the Widefield health care system.

As an aspiring physician specializing in family medicine, Vsetecka plans to focus on preventive medicine, an area she sees as often overlooked and underfunded. “I can get to know people and advocate for them as individuals … to prevent the development of diseases, before they become serious.” Further plans are to “work closer with communities as a whole; providing consistent, accessible and affordable health care to all, no matter their situation or background.”

With a focus on public health, Vsetecka’s objective is to work closely with communities as she empowers people. Her parents have been instrumental in guiding her future. Her father, a school administrator, “showed me what strength is” by putting family first, being supportive and making sure that opportunities are pursued. Vsetecka credits her mother with teaching her to be positive, outgoing and approachable. And her lasting impact has been to give Vsetecka “the fire to change the medical system.”

Vsetecka is captain of her softball team and basketball teams, and ran track until a recent injury sidelined her. Nicholas Leonard, Widefield High School softball head coach, notes that “there is nothing that this young student cannot achieve when she sets her mind to it.” He added that she consistently displays leadership skills as a multisport athlete, ensuring that her teammates succeed both on and off the field. She works hard, and never gives up. “I will never encounter another leader who is so widely and deeply respected by her peers.” Simply put, Leonard says, she is “one of a kind.”