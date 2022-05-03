At the tender age of 4, Hojin Han immigrated with his family from South Korea to the United States. Speaking the only English words he knew, Hojin shouted “Hello America” as he stepped off the plane onto U.S. soil for the first time.
Hojin’s mother and father, Mihyum Lee and Geun Jo Han, remember this clearly because Hojin would shout it at the top of his lungs quite frequently in their recollection.
But as enthusiastic and determined as he was, Hojin faced a sharp learning curve and the language barrier made it difficult for him to make friends when he entered school.
It was through English as a Second Language courses that Hojin began to blossom and gained confidence and friends. In elementary school he translated for his parents and teacher at parent-teacher conferences and he continually practiced his Korean at home. In middle school, he helped his mother communicate by writing emails and placing phone calls on her behalf. By high school, Hojin’s strong language and communication skills were put to good use on the speech and debate team.
“I still look back on this experience that I gained with a smile,” Hojin said. “As an immigrant, I had to interact with people that I never would have met otherwise. I’ve seen firsthand the difficulties that come with speaking English as a non-native speaker. But, even with these challenges, I always saw that putting in effort came with results.”
In 2019, Hojin applied to volunteer with the Colorado Lions Camp. The camp’s mission is to provide programs to persons with varying abilities to promote independence and challenge their abilities in a safe and positive environment.
“It was at this camp that I really learned the importance of helping people,” Hojin said.
He also realized how small the lives of the campers were when they were at home. Hojin cut down on sleep so that he could be available as much as possible to the campers and give them a perfect camp experience.
“Our world relies on connections to keep going,” Hojin said. “Our place in the world isn’t limited to what we can do alone. Instead, it is limitless in what we can do together.”
Hojin’s desire to help others has found an outlet in his passion for cybersecurity. In 2020, Hojin joined the MITRE Corporation for a two year internship where he developed software for space and cybersecurity. He even gained security clearances to work on government-sponsored projects.
“When I inquired about the kinds of projects Hojin was responsible for at his internship,” Stephanie Cornelio, a college career councilor at Pine Creek High School, remembers, “I was met with a respectful, ‘Ms. C., I am not allowed to share information about the projects I work on at my internship.’”
“While other students in the senior class brag about their awards, Hojin is mature about his accolades in the field,” Cornelio said. “Hojin is compassionate and honorable and leads from a place of noble character … This kid is exactly who we want leading in our nation.”
Hojin has committed to attending the United States Military Academy at West Point.