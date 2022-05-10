Described as “a role model, a catalyst for positive change as a leader and a star player and perfect teammate” by her high school counselor, Mia Chavez has all of the boxes checked as a well-rounded individual.
Yet, there’s more to the Colorado Springs School senior than a laundry list of impressive achievements.
“Mia goes above and beyond expectations in everything she does, and she does it all with a calm and joyful attitude,” wrote Erik Playe, CSS director of college and career counseling.
Chavez is a founding member of Cross-over for Change, a nonprofit whose mission is “to foster confidence, empowerment, and leadership for young women through basketball.”
The foundation combines two of Chavez’s passions: basketball and community service. COVID-19 and a knee injury put sports on hold for a year, but she was able to join her teammates for volleyball, basketball and soccer. “Sports have allowed me to develop lifelong connections I will forever cherish, and the pandemic and injury only allowed me to further my gratitude for such opportunities,” she stated in her Best & Brightest application.
Playe estimated Chavez has more than 100 hours of community service all while being heavily involved in school sports, being an active class president, working and maintaining a balance of time with family and friends.
Besides time management, hidden toward the end of Mia Chavez’s resume, amid the numerous academic and athletic honors is evidence of her creativity. It’s not anything she addresses in her application, but it’s apparent in some of her projects and programs.
For example, she won the school’s 2019 Digital Portfolio Award, “a digitized collection of artifacts that illustrate a student’s accomplishments and pivotal learning experiences on his or her journey through CSS.” For Chavez, this included items related to her community service and other school experiences shared through video and her writing.
Chavez has been accepted to several honors programs at universities across the country. She plans to pursue a career in biomedical technology.
“It’s very hard to think of a positive character trait that Mia Chavez does not have,” Playe added. “She will be great and anything and everything.”