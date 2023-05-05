“I cannot describe myself without first describing my mom, Karoline Borega,” said Haley Kern. “She is the person that has forged my personality, my determination and my intelligence.”

In the fall, Kern will attend Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., in the Pre-Professional Law Scholars Program where she hopes to earn her juris doctorate in six years. Kern has decided to pursue family law, a decision made in no small part due to the love, care and connection she witnessed from her mother’s own divorce attorney.

At a time of charged emotions and upheaval, Kern saw firsthand the support of the women closest to her mother and that of her mother’s attorney, Mrs. O.

“Mrs. O went above and beyond within the context of advocacy,” Kern said. “Our relationship with her was a key example of women supporting women.”

Not long after Borega filed for divorce from Kern’s father, Kern was T-boned by a drunken driver and severely injured. Borega couldn’t make it to the crash site quickly enough, so called Mrs. O, whose office was a mere 10 minutes away.

“While it might seem atypical, my family lawyer was the first person to help me out of a totaled car and console me,” Kern said. “She helped us professionally … but she also aided us emotionally.”

Kern’s weighty emotional and physical adversity has not stinted or hindered her own academic career. The Pine Creek High School senior has a grade-point average of 4.38 and has received multiple college scholarship offers.

“I am most proud of my ability to sustain my academic standing despite facing multiple moments of adversity,” Kern said. “The pain I endured has pushed me into wanting to be an advocate for children who have faced similar struggles and hurt.”

Kern interned with a criminal defense attorney after the upheaval in her family leveled out. She said that having another female attorney as a mentor was a great experience.

“I learned a great deal about the justice system,” Kern said. “Despite this … I felt that the defense attorney I was shadowing did not have as much of a connection with her clients as a family lawyer would.”

Kern is not only driven to give back as a future family lawyer but with her peers and the lives she touches every day. As a freshman at Pine Creek High School, Kern was teamed up with a “Creek Connector,” school counselors of sorts — who are students themselves — who help guide and mentor incoming freshmen through their high school experience and serve as a friendly face on a very large campus.

As a junior, Kern applied to be part of the program and now has 22 freshmen and sophomores under her own wing.

“My Creek Connector graduated two years ago, yet I still remember her quick notes of support and smiles in the hallway,” Kern said. “Being able to have someone as a guidepost and advocate is a major aspect of feeling comfortable in a new environment.”

Kern has the ability to look beyond her own pain and loss, evidenced by her organizing a donation drive for “Be The Match.” The nonprofit organization, which helped Kern’s grandfather live another seven years, matches patients in need of marrow or stem cells with donors. Kern’s drive saw more than 200 people sign up to see if they were a match.

Stephanie Cornelio, who is a college career counselor, said that although it was painful for Kern to hear the stories of volunteers who had lost loved ones to cancer, “It was a rewarding experience to be able to connect with others and help those in need.”