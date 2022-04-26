Williams Liu founded the Students Supporting Culture from his desire to create a safe and inclusive culturally aware school environment.
“Our impact has extended from influencing teacher behavior and curriculum in the classroom to promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategic plan initiatives in the district. We’re excited to help multi-cultural clubs start in other school, too,” said the community-minded Williams.
The son of Zhi Qiang Liu and Yue Juan Huang, the Pine Creek High School senior holds a 4.71 GPA and a focuses his energy chiefly on cultural awareness and community service projects.
“This recognition adds a small piece to the support in my life. It's my duty and goal to transform this support into building a better world -- a world worth more than ever. I am thankful, and this recognition makes me want to give back all the more,” Williams said.
Williams’ parents immigrated to the U.S. from China, moving several times before settling in Colorado Springs. His parents worked in the restaurant business, and their work ethic inspired Williams to follow in his parents’ footsteps and give something back to the community.
In 2021, Williams was involved with Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America, and earned second place honors in the International Leadership Pharmacy Science Conference.
Also that year Williams captured third place honors in the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference LifeSmarts, and was a National Speech and Debate of America National Tournament Public Forum Debate Elimination round qualifier. Also, he is a Boettcher Scholarship semi-finalist.
When he isn’t studying, Williams combines his interests in medicine and pharmacology, computer science and cybersecurity, and business and economics to tackle the world of health disparities. He captured 46th place in the 2022 CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.
“Anywhere from creating artificial intelligence-guided diagnostic tolls to business-driven public health projects, I plan to explore all facets of my passion to address the health and cultural needs of my communities,” Williams said.
According to Williams, communities disproportionately affected by social determinants of health have lower standards of living, shorter lifespans and receive less attention in the journalism and research sphere. “These people are the ones I can help the most. Any opportunity to give back to the world, I will dive into. I will give back in my medical pathway,” Williams said.
Stephanie Cornelio, PCHS college career counselor, said Williams isn’t the typical high school senior and that the teenager is already seeking to make a difference in society. When Cornelio thinks of Williams, she thinks of hope, both for the community and the world, she said.
“What makes Will a leader is his ability to make meaningful connections with all groups of students. He is brave, not the kind of bravery that comes from confrontation, but more the kind that comes from just living one’s life authentically. He gives hope to others because of his benevolent kindness. He’s really the best the human spirit has to offer,” Cornelio said.