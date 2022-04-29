Danny Cho doesn’t shrink from his experiences. The Pine Creek High School senior, despite his academic success and athletic prowess, is open about his struggles to accept changes as a top-tier soccer player.
Cho went from making the varsity team as a freshman and being honored as Rookie of the Year to being "benched" his sophomore year as the needs of the team changed. As soon as he had risen, just as quickly he saw himself demoted.
“I felt worthless and betrayed by the coach,” Cho said. “My confidence was shattered and replaced by doubt. … I was afraid people were secretly talking about my downfall behind my back. … My life had been mainly focused on soccer and, at that point, I absolutely despised it.”
Cho worked to suppress and manage his devastation by becoming the best teammate he could be. He took every second on the field as a chance to give his all. By his junior year, the hard work and dedication had paid off in a starting position, and he was selected for First Team All-State.
“My traumatic experience of being relegated to a bench player has made me a better leader,” Cho said. “I can empathize with other players’ emotions when they endure similar individual struggles. … Unexpected results … occur, so I learned to persevere and find the internal motivation to work harder.”
The empathy that Cho cultivated on the soccer pitch seeped into all areas of his life. COVID-19 tore through patients at UCHealth Memorial Hospital, where Cho worked as a medical surgery floors volunteer. Cho has long aspired to join the medical field, particularly in the area of molecular and computational biology.
Valerie Babbitt, an English teacher at Pine Creek High School, recounted a story Cho told her of an elderly woman about to undergo surgery without the loving support of her family members.
“I asked Danny how he comforted her and he said he just sat and listened to her share her life story with him,” Babbitt said. “He said they laughed together and when he left, she was smiling. As his teacher, amongst the plethora of Danny’s successes, this was the most impactful.”
Cho’s volunteer work soon stretched to include working at a local food bank, where most of the volunteers were senior citizens.
“It made me realize that there is no limit when it comes to helping other people,” Cho said, “especially one’s age. The people I met at the food bank motivated me to be come more involved. … I wish to be like them when I’m older.”
Seeing the need for more volunteers Cho eventually grew his own school volunteering club, Pine Creek Cares, into 54 members who during 2½-hour sessions can package an estimated 8,000 pounds of food.
“I understand the need to be inclusive to all people in our Colorado Springs community,” Cho said, “regardless of their backgrounds, as I can personally relate to vulnerable experiences of isolationism caused by the exploitation of individual characteristics.”
Cho is currently deciding between attending California Institute of Technology, Cornell University in New York or an eight-year program at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.