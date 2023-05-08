Steven Zhou got his first exposure to artificial intelligence at the cinema, watching the 2015 science-fiction drama “Chappie” about how gangsters steal a law enforcement robot and turn it into a murderous criminal device.

Zhou, then a fifth grader, sobbed during the entire gruesome film and asked his father, University of Colorado Colorado Springs computer science professor Xiaobo “Charles” Zhou, why a robot would behave that way.

“He said it was because of artificial intelligence,” Steven Zhou said. “He knew I liked the 'Transformers' movie” and perhaps thought his young son would like another robot film, apparently unaware of the violent plot of “Chappie.”

“Gruesome scenes with robots ripping people apart definitely left their mark on me, but the movie gave me something else to think about,” Zhou said in his application for The Gazette’s Best and Brightest scholarship. “However, with that, he planted a seed, one that would sprout five years later in 2020 when I met Aadi, a high school senior looking to recruit students for his nonprofit focused on teaching AI to groups underrepresented in the field, All in AI (AIA).”

As he continued to learn about and explore artificial intelligence, Zhou contacted one of his father’s colleagues, Terry Boult, a UCCS computer science professor who focuses on artificial intelligence applications, and later applied for a position in his lab. While researching he came across a video from Joy Buolamwini, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher who found critical flaws in facial recognition products using artificial intelligence.

Boult put Zhou in charge of a team researching bias in artificial intelligence applications. The team created CAST (Conditional Attribute Subsampling Toolkit), software that helps detect hidden racial biases in AI models. The team authored an article on its software that was published in the IEEE WACV Computer Vision Research Journal in hopes that those working on artificial intelligence projects would use the tool to find weaknesses in their systems.

“It’s impossible to predict AI progress. If we don’t fix the biases in AI, crazy robots like those in Chappie could come to life. But I know I will fight against this, working at the intersection of AI and education to build a fairer future,” Zhou said in his application. “By teaching students of diverse backgrounds about emerging fields like AI, more perspectives will be included in transforming tomorrow's technology.”

To accelerate that process, Zhou started an annual five-day All In AI summer camp to teach middle- and high-school students more about artificial intelligence and machine learning by introducing them to programming and getting them started on building their own machine learning models. The first camp last August attracted 25 students to Cheyenne Mountain High School and Zhou plans another event in late July or early August that will include discussion about the popular ChatGPT AI software. More information on this year’s camp will be posted soon at https://www.all-in-ai.org/.

Zhou plans to travel this summer to visit his extended family in eastern China, where his father has been since June to care for ill family members. His parents, both from the Tiantai area of China, immigrated to the U.S. in 2000 through Germany and eventually ending up at UCCS in 2003. He said it is “hard for me to understand what they went through to get to the U.S., but I am proud of their achievements and hard work.”

Zhou played varsity tennis all four years at Cheyenne Mountain High School, winning state championships in 2019 and 2021, was twice a member of the school’s team when it finished second in Colorado and was twice named to the all-state tennis team.

He has compiled a 4.53 grade-point average, earning him early acceptance at both Columbia and Yale universities, where he plans to study a mixture of computer science, math and possibly economics.