Chandler Wilburn is not only senior class president at The Classical Academy in District 20, he is at the top of his class. Additional accomplishments include serving as cadet deputy commander of Civil Air Patrol (a youth leadership program), small group leader and worship team member at his church, and first-rate long-distance runner.

Wilburn is looking ahead to attending Colorado School of Mines in Golden this fall, where his goal is to become a quantum engineer. He hopes to eventually earn a doctorate in quantum engineering/physics and work as a research scientist. In layman’s terms, Wilburn describes his overall focus on quantum computing “is using properties on matter at a really small scale to make significantly more capable computers to replace digital computers. … The advent of the quantum computer will likely change our world in years to come in ways currently unthinkable.”

Much more than a gifted, budding scientist, Wilburn is also a talented long-distance runner. He competes on the school track team, and is slated to run track in college. A pivotal experience for him as a high school freshman was confronting the challenge of a painful injury he experienced in a bike riding accident. “Through this one defining moment, I learned how to persist through painful adversity and saw the rewards of not quitting — lessons that I continue to enact, not only as a runner, but in all aspects of my life”, he says. He has earned his team’s Most Valuable Athlete award.

According to Wilburn’s science teacher, Jennifer Smith, he is “… full of spirit … puts others first … excels academically because of his passion and grit.” She continues: “Chandler’s life is one of service and hard work. … He is a young man with exemplary character.” Through his involvement in student council, National Honor Society, Civil Air Patrol and church, Wilburn displays confidence, and is a magnet for his peers. He is respectful and speaks passionately with others. As student council president he has been active in multiple fundraising events, including Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the American Cancer Society. He has also volunteered with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

Wilburn takes great pride in his involvement as a five-year volunteer with Civil Air Patrol. He describes it as his most rigorous leadership experience, and he has filled all the leadership roles within the organization. He has developed considerable mentoring skills in this Air Force youth leadership program, and serves as squadron cadet deputy commander guiding over 100 cadets. Through this program Wilburn has gained skills in public speaking, leadership capabilities, organizational skills and time management.

Volunteering at his church is another pivotal investment in community service for Wilburn. His involvement in a faith community provides him with fellowship, discipleship and leadership opportunities. He focuses on serving as a small-group leader for junior high students, and as a worship team leader. His youth worship pastor has become his closest mentor. Wilburn has also been a worship band member for the past three years playing percussion, keyboard and bass. He sees that music attracts newcomers into the church and provides a sense of community.

Certainly the word “leader” describes Wilburn in every aspect of his life. With the incredible support of his parents, he is poised to continue his journey toward excellence and influence.