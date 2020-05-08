This is the twelfth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
A STEM career that sprouted in Colorado Springs could take Isabelle Kemp to the cosmos.
“Right now, my dream job would be in the aerospace industry,” Kemp said before listing potential future employers like NASA, SpaceX and Lockheed Martin.
Kemp was honing her science, technology, engineering and math skills before she became a standout student at Pine Creek High School and mulled valuable scholarships from Georgia Institute of Technology, Harvey Mudd College and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, among others, thanks to her 4.56 GPA and near-perfect ACT (34) and SAT (1390) scores.
“We had a lego robotics team in my elementary school, which I got to start participating in,” she said.
“That’s when I kind of really knew I liked to do robotics and STEM stuff and things like that.”
The interest in STEM came from her father, William, who was raised by a single mother working multiple jobs. He was exposed to the curriculum when his high school became a STEM magnet school. He went on to become the first in his family to earn a college degree and works as an engineer.
“He talked to us a lot — especially when we started getting a little older, like middle school — about how he thought it was really important for us to get good educations because of how it changed his life,” she said.
Kemp helped expose other students to the benefits of a STEM education before leaving for college. With the help of others, she introduced FIRST LEGO League (FLL) clubs throughout a local school district with a high percentage of students receiving free or reduced lunch and wrote grants to secure funding for the programs. The program is expected to expand to 13 more schools in the coming years.
“Isabelle found her passion and then worked tirelessly to help others discover their hidden talents in STEM, particularly minority students who come from a challenging socio-economic background,” Stephanie Cornelio, her college career counselor, wrote.
With the schools spending a lot of time on the basics, Kemp said many of the students she interacts with had no exposure to her preferred subjects.
“A lot of them who would be interested in this don’t even know it exists, really.”
She also is president of her 4H club and volunteers with her church and honor societies. She was a promising lacrosse player and viola student before being diagnosed with severe chronic migraines in ninth grade. She transitioned into managing the lacrosse team and gave more of her time to other activities like CyberPatriot, though the pain persists.
“It’s still a pretty big problem,” Kemp said. “I still have headaches everyday. So, yeah, I’ve kind of learned to work around that, but we haven’t been able to really find a solution yet.”
Kemp said she’s driven my by expectations and doesn’t like to let herself or anyone else down. So far, she’s excelled at the second.
“She looks beyond her own physical suffering because she has a dream of reaching excellence while truly building a community that lifts others,” Cornelio said. “I love Isabelle. She is the very best that PCHS has to offer. She makes a difference in our lives and the lives of others.”
If she meets her expectations, her future could be out of this world.