A love of nature as a place of refuge and beauty helps Christian Kleynhans in many ways, including guiding him toward his goals.

The Discovery Canyon High School senior aspires to work for the National Park Service as an environmental scientist or conservationist. However, Kleynhans is the first to admit the great outdoors was not always something he enjoyed.

“When I was a kid my family did a lot of camping and hiking, which I didn’t like,” he said. “Then last summer I started hiking on my own and camping on my own and found I really enjoyed it.” This led him to climb two 14-ers, his first mountain expeditions. His goal this summer is climb one 14-er per week before he leaves the state to attend Western Washington University where he’ll be in the Honors College to major in environmental science with a minor in geology.

He said caring for the environment is important to him and a way to have a positive impact on the world. Natural surroundings are not the only area in which he wants to have an impact. Volunteering in the community is also central to his beliefs, he said.

Kleynhans estimates he logs 100 community service hours a year. Some of that time is through his involvement with the National Honor Society, but other time is spent at a senior living facility. In January 2022 he began volunteering Friday evenings by setting up movie nights complete with making popcorn for the residents. He also assists in preparing for special events including concerts and luau nights, among others.

He said he was surprised by how much he enjoys his time spent with the seniors. “At first I wasn’t sure I really wanted to volunteer there; but I learned I love interacting with them,” he said. He appreciates hearing their stories and conversing with them, even if it is only friendly small talk.

Staci Wayant, DCHS chair for counseling, wrote this about Kleynhans, “When he is working or speaking with someone, he gives this his whole attention because in his mind, they are the most important person at that moment.”

Kleynhans admits that his social anxiety has initially frequently been an obstacle for trying new things, such as hiking or volunteering at the senior facility. “It’s often hard for me to try new things,” he said. “Sometimes it can be scary, but I have learned that how I find what I love requires taking risks. This has been good for me.”

The ability to take those first steps, whether on a mountain peak or in the hallway at a senior center, reflect what Kleynhans describes as representative of his personal definition of work ethic. In his Best & Brightest application, he wrote, “… to me, work ethic is about so much more than just effort; it is about the way I carry myself, the values I hold, the choices I make, the relationships I form with others, and most importantly, the challenges I overcome.”