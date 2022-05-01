A formidable debater, Dishita Sharma is ranked 22nd internationally in the World Schools Debate format and eighth in Colorado for Public Forum Debate competition.
However, the Discovery Canyon Campus High School senior's journey started at a low point when, during her first debate — and in the middle of her speech — she was laughed at by her opponents. It was a formative experience in many ways that led Sharma to hide her interests in STEM fields in order to save herself what she thought would be more humiliation.
“I was scared of being a girl in STEM,” Sharma said. “I have definitely felt out of place several times. During these times, I had to reflect and understand why I was interested in STEM. People who mock and criticize you do not deserve to tell you what are are capable of. Only you get to tell yourself what you are capable of.”
Sharma said that finding this “why” motivated her to look beyond winning and losing and instead adopt an entrepreneurial approach to solving world problems.
“Being able to experience more than one culture has shown me the value of diversity and perspective,” Sharma said. “I truly believe if everyone worked together in a diverse and nondiscriminatory society, we would be able to solve our world’s pressing issues faster.”
In 2019, Sharma volunteered to join a research project at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs to develop an assistive technology for one of the university’s instructors with cerebral palsy. In an impressive display of ingenuity and innovation, Sharma researched and developed a solution — an eyelash prosthetic that allowed the instructor to blink to select his desired communication choice.
“This helped him communicate and voice his creative and world-changing ideas to more people,” Sharma said.
Scott Kupferman, director of the National Collaborative for Disability and Technology and a professor at UCCS, wrote that Sharma's solution “… has proved to be truly life-changing for the instructor and others with cerebral palsy. Sharma represents the best of our future generation of thinkers, doers and leaders.”
Following her successful application of assistive technology to create a profound impact for the UCCS instructor, Sharma became increasingly passionate about helping girls who were interested in STEM but perhaps hesitant to take the leap into the field.
“I have been working to establish a Girls Who Code chapter at my school,” Sharma said. “This was big step for me, because I was normalizing talking about my own fear as I pitched the idea to my school's administrators. Finding my own voice and helping others has become an essential part of my identity.”
During her research into assistive technology solutions, Sharma became aware of the inability of people with disabilities in underdeveloped nations to purchase assistive technology-based solutions that could dramatically improve their quality of life.
“I became more passionate about finding cheaper ways to design, research, and produce assistive technology,” Sharma said. “I look forward to exploring new cultures to discover new ways to integrate affordable technology.”
Sharma will attend Colorado School of Mines and plans on pursuing degrees in computer science and business.
“I hope to combine the two areas to continue uplifting and impacting the world," Sharma said.