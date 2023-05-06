Kainna Gray wants to combine two of her passions as she moves to college and later into a career — law and sign language — to become a lawyer and a legal interpreter for non-hearing clients.

Gray was inspired as a teen to learn American Sign Language while becoming a fan of deaf actor Marlee Matlin after seeing her in the TV series “Switched at Birth” and the 1986 film “Children of a Lesser God,” for which Matlin won the Oscar for best actress. The Air Academy High School student started taking sign language classes as a freshman and credits the teacher for three of the four years she took the class, Natalie Thomas, for helping her pursue that career path.

“I strive to dually become a legal interpreter for the deaf and a lawyer because the Deaf community inspires me to remember that a voice can come in many forms, whether visual or auditory, but all that matters is deciding to use it,” Gray said in her application for The Gazette’s Best and Brightest scholarship. “I hope to use my voice to fight for justice in court, and currently I use it by involving myself wherever I can.” That includes heading her school's sign language honor society and serving as vice president of the sign language club at Pikes Peak State College, where she takes some courses.

Gray calls herself a NERRDA (Not Even Remotely Related to a Deaf Adult), an acronym she made up as a play on words based on Matlin’s role in last year’s Oscar-winning film “CODA,” an acronym for Children of Deaf Adults. Neither of Gray’s parents is deaf.

Gray will receive an associate's degree in political science in June from Pikes Peak State (she also took some online classes at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs) and hopes to attend either American or George Washington university to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science, while also taking classes at Gallaudet University. She is awaiting admission to American and George Washington, but has already been accepted by Gallaudet. She plans to continue to law school.

While in high school, Gray has been a volunteer with Forge Evolution, a restorative justice nonprofit program for minors who have committed misdemeanor crimes and are seen by a jury of their peers in Colorado Springs Teen Court. She became involved as way to fulfill her civic responsibility and has served as both a juror and student attorney, finding she had “a passion for supporting their (clients) progress away from poor decision making into healthy involvement with supportive peers.”

She also has been involved in student council but not in the way she had hoped. She ran for student body president but found out she finished third and was offered the “participation trophy” of secretary of communications. Her disappointment at losing turned to enthusiasm when she learned the job put her in charge of student government social media, events marketing and school communication, which she used as an opportunity to learn more about marketing.

Gray’s high school counselor, Sean Brotherton, said she is “one of the most charismatic personalities” in his 16 years as a counselor. He cited a story of Gray’s visit to Washington, D.C., as part of a scholarship program where she asked an unnamed member of Colorado's congressional delegation how they work with those on the other side of the aisle and remained poised and respectful as the Congress member yelled at her on the steps of the Capitol.