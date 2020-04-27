This is the first of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
Between wrapping up online classes and toiling over his valedictorian speech to virtually give to his Palmer High School class, Wesley Wright used April to take long runs. With school closed due to the pandemic, he was logging 50-plus miles a week.
"There's all these new places I've been," he said. "I always shock myself. Just by going on an 8-mile run, there's all these new places to explore. I get to places I've never been. You feel free."
Wright's athletic and intellectual feats are among the reasons he was selected for The Gazette's Best and Brightest scholarship. He is one of 20 high school seniors in the Pikes Peak region receiving the annual award, which this year gives $500 to each winner.
Wright is bound for Rice University in Houston. There he plans to continue one passion in mathematics and hopes to continue another in running; he intends to try out for the cross-country team.
He captained the squad at Palmer while also competing in long-distance events on the track and field team. Much of his community service has come at races, setting up course markers for kids and water stations for such events as the Garden of the Gods 10K and Barr Trail Mountain Race. He's also volunteered for park clean-up days, helping to preserve the natural places he loves.
While rigorously training his body, Wright has sharpened his mind, crafting arguments for the speech and debate club and maintaining his place atop his class. His flawless 5.0 grade-point average was boosted by all honors courses.
"It was definitely a lot of work," he said. "There were also things that I enjoyed about it, though. I would always do my math homework first, because that to me was fun."
In math, results were absolute, provable — much unlike, say, developments on the soccer field.
Wright spent several seasons officiating youth soccer, taking verbal abuse from parents and coaches. Sometimes, he'd go home and cry.
"I am very shy, and that was the biggest opportunity I had to be a leader and to take criticism," he said. "You're in that game, and there's no way you can run from it, and you have to keep making decisions ... What I found is you have to be confident in your decisions, otherwise they're just going to eat you alive."
He's confident in his decision to go to Rice, where he thinks he might just expand his math skills to one day contribute to space exploration.
He's most curious to see where life takes him beyond the classroom — what more he might discover, as he does on long runs.
"I'm saying in my (valedictorian) speech, especially for me and other kids that value academics, we sort of take comfort in that, in having this way of judging ourselves. So it's kind of like, What am I going to do next? It scares me but also excites me."