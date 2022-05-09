Makenna West is thankful she doesn’t remember the first three excruciating years of her life. What she does know is how wonderful life has been the past 15 years because of her adopted family, friends and teachers who helped her overcome a myriad of challenges to flourish academically and socially.

Her first three years were spent in an orphanage in China. She was severely malnourished, her hair streaked with gray, her fingernails crossed with ridges. She had to drink from a bottle because of a cleft palate and jaw problems. She understood Mandarin but could only make sounds in return. She also had hearing problems.

Steve and Brandi West of Colorado Springs had heard testimony from a Christian singer who had adopted a Chinese child. “We wanted a third child, a special needs baby, and God pointed us to Makenna,” he said.

Makenna said, “I had to learn to eat solid food and develop my tongue muscles so I could talk."

Once in school she had an individualized education plan for speech impairment and English Language Learner support. She worked hard, and by her freshman high school year she needed no special academic accommodations. Over time she has had surgeries to correct medical problems. She said she has never been treated differently, that students merely were curious about her medical conditions.

Makenna West Palmer Ridge High School College Plans: Wingate University Parent(s): Steve and Brandi West Other: All-State and All-Conference (Field Hockey), Lettered in Academics, Merit Scholar, Gazette Peak Performer of the Year

“I’ve learned that people are good and supportive.”

Field hockey is a big part of her life. She was team captain and first team All-State and All-Conference in her high school junior and senior year. She is a mentor for new players.

“She is an exceptionally talented student,” said Brandy Doan, special education teacher at Palmer Ridge High School. She noted that Makenna volunteered to work in and out of school with the most significantly impacted students.

“She sets aside disability to engaging them as equals and ensures their unique needs aren’t neglected,” Doan said. “She is compassionate and has the remarkable ability to honor and value each student and build long-lasting relationships.”

As a result, she received the school district’s Aliorum De Award for her peer tutoring with special-needs students.

She works as a babysitter, and sometimes does it free so parents can participate in church activities. She also enjoys helping with the children’s ministry.

Community service has also included being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, and helping an elementary teacher with organizing her room for class projects.

“I love helping others to make them feel good, and it makes me feel good, too.”

West plans to attend Wingate University in North Carolina and is excited to get a chance to play college field hockey.

She plans to be a physical education teacher. “Children spend so much time behind screens. I think it will give me an opportunity to help students feel valued, build relationships, learn teamwork, and understand the importance of physical activity.”