This is the fifteenth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
Whether it’s playing a volleyball game, being part of a music concert, maintaining a 4.5 grade point average, or leading successful school supply drives, Sand Creek High School senior Britney Tran uses self-motivation through every effort.
Tran helped raise money that funded school supplies to be delivered to high school students in Vietnam, in which 15 students received pens, notebooks, folders, highlighters and chalk. While writing thank-you notes to donors, Tran realized that helping others isn’t about the number of hours or dollars you give, but rather the bridge that is built between someone needs help and someone who can give.
“(Community work) is about the connection that we as individuals create with those that are different from us,” Tran wrote in her Best and Brightest essay.
As a Being Vietnamese, Tran realizes though she looks and thinks like the high school students she helped, she has her own differences. The service she gave to others in her homeland helped Tran reconnect with her culture.
“...the common ground is the “bringing together.” Whether our differences be of age, living circumstances, or health circumstances, it is important to bridge divides,” Tran wrote.
The bridges Tran speaks of are paths that allow people to connect and grow with, just how she plans to use her bridge between her cousin, and the health issues that she faces.
Her cousin deals with Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare condition caused by four heart defects in combination. She has since grown to be an honors student, a soccer player, and Tran’s best friend.
“She is one of the most important people to me; this relationship helped grow my dream to become a biomedical engineer,” Tran wrote.
Tran is motivated to help others in the future the way the doctors did. Tran plans to focus on heart treatment and medical technology, specifically bio-instrumentation, no matter the obstacles she might face in her continuing her educational career. Self-motivation is Tran’s key to success, knowing she is the only one who can get her where she wants to be in the future. She knows how to support herself mentally and does so without any expectations of reward. “The reason I am successful now is not because my parents require me to be, but because I have the work ethic to be. Everything I am is the result of my own determination.”
Tran is determined to combine her success in mathematics and science to become a biomedical engineer. Tran plans to study bioengineering at Stanford University with the Daniel’s Scholarship, which can be used at any nonprofit college or university in the United States. According to its website, the scholarship is awarded to “proud Americans who value the nation’s free enterprise system and are prepared to give the world their very best shot.”
“Someone had helped my little cousin in her trials of health care, making an important impact on her by giving her the opportunity to flourish in spite of her condition. My future self is going to be that person for someone else, supporting a family and being involved in a solution that will make a difference in their lives.”