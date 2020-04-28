This is the third of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
Change. Sachi Rohilla has learned to adapt in virtually any scenario through encounters with neighbors, friends and schoolmates.
The Classical Academy senior discovered something needed to change when she learned her two young neighbors had jumped from foster family to foster family before being adopted, and another time when a new friend learned of her religion. Now, she’s facing a change in her lifelong career choice.
Rohilla has proved she’s willing to adapt, whether change is hiding around the corner or it’s laid out in front of her. The two young neighbors Rohilla met while she was in middle school had just been adopted by a family friend. Upon learning more about the kids’ previous time in foster care, Rohilla decided to change their worlds.
Cherished Gifts, Rohilla’s nonprofit organization, is dedicated to her young neighbors. The nonprofit aims to gift foster children with childhood tokens, like bikes.
“I picked bikes because they seemed to be a staple of childhood that Sasha and Jordan longed for,” Rohilla wrote in her Best and Brightest essay.
“Each bike translated to a little bit of happiness reestablished in each child.”
Next, Rohilla hopes to evolve Cherished Gifts into providing free treatment to pediatric oncology patients — a passion she fueled during an internship that erupted into her desire to study medicine.
Fast forward to freshman year, a time when lifelong friendships and memories bloom. After finally connecting with a classmate in English class, Rohilla kindled what she thought would be an ideal friendship. Many similarities revealed themselves between Rohilla and her friend, until religion became the topic. Rohilla was put at a crossroads with a single writing prompt.
“AJ stood up and talked about God and the importance of religion in her life. I felt incredibly honored to be her friend; we were equal in our passions; hers was her church and mine was my culture,” Rohilla writes in her essay. Then her friend asked about attending church, to which Rohilla replied she has never been because she is a Hindu.
The friend quickly rejected Rohilla and all the similarities the two shared, but Rohilla accepted herself and adapted to the pride she held for her culture.
“Her reaction to that part of who I am was one of the most important things that could have happened to me.”
Change can save lives. Rohilla plans to study medicine after high school and after being awarded the Boettcher Scholarship, she will attend the University of Colorado at Boulder this fall. After the scholarship, Rohilla changed from pediatric oncology to becoming a mental health professional to children.
“I was so passionate about oncology and pediatrics, but then I realized that we, people at school and others in my community, have such a struggle with mental health,” Rohilla said. “Change has definitely been a serious factor in my life and mental health is something I’ve struggled with personally.”
Rohilla embraced this change of heart and admitted herself into the university’s pre-med program of molecular cellular developmental biology that she plans to double major with psychology.
“I think that the first step of doing something to better yourself is to accept that you do have mental health issues and that’s totally OK,” Rohilla said.
“You need to make changes in your lifestyle and that means finding those medical professionals. I would love to be one that people look to. Someone that can help make that change go a lot easier in other people’s lives.”