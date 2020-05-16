This is the last of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
It takes just one word to describe Charles ‘Gus’ McIntyre — and that is ‘joyful.’
Not ‘Eagle Scout,’ or ‘runner,’ or ‘academic’ — even though he is.
Above all, he is joyful.
When asked what the Palmer senior will remember most about his four years of high school McIntyre couldn’t narrow it down to just one. When asked what he sees in his future — his career, or even his major at the University of Wyoming — he is undecided.
But one thing in his life he is absolutely certain is no matter where his future takes him, he wants to be joyful.
“My future or career choice can change rapidly, but what won’t change is I want to be joyful,” he said. “It’s unchanging and it’s comforting to know that no matter what I’m doing, being joyful is at the center of my mind.”
His joy is evident when you see McIntyre’s smile, and indisputable to those who know him best. And he credits his army of mentors, which include his family, coaches and mentors from 11 years of Boy Scouts for his success.
“I’m really blessed to be a part of these different communities,” McIntyre said. “My parents have been instrumental in connecting me with these communities that help so much about myself and how to be a better person. For me (Best & Brightest) is recognition to the adults, coaches, scoutmasters in my life who have done so much for me to be here. Without that guidance in my life, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve any of this.”
McIntyre earned the rank of Eagle Scout in February 2019 after the completion of his Eagle project, in which he led a small team of scouts and adults on a two-day effort to clean a plot of land 20 minutes outside Cripple Creek. The land, which was reclaimed by the Bureau of Land Management, was littered with waste materials like scrap metal, old water tanks and at least a half-mile stretch of barbed-wire fencing that posed a threat to wildlife.
“That project was a really rewarding experience because I love running and camping and backpacking, so I wanted to do something to give back to the outdoors in a way that was really impactful for that community,” McIntyre said. “We were able to open up old game trails and remove some hazards so they could really reclaim the land for the wildlife.”
In addition to his profound view on life, McIntyre is clear on another path — running. He was named the Gazette Preps Boys’ Cross Country Peak Performer of the Year in fall 2019 for his performance in the Class 5A state cross country championships and signed a Division I national letter of intent to run cross country and track & field at the University of Wyoming.
He said his dedication to his sport and the discipline that comes with it has developed habits in other areas of his life, especially his IB academic coursework.
“I’m by no means the most disciplined person, and running has taught me that it’s possible. Being disciplined in running is the easiest thing in my life and has shown me how much being disciplined in your life and staying focused is really going to make a difference in whatever you’re doing,” McIntyre said. “Keeping me more than just a student I think is really important. If all you do is academics a tough grade is going to destroy you, but if you have other things that bring you joy it’s going to make you want to continue.”