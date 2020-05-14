This is the 18th of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
Max Lantz’s achievements include being named a National Merit Scholar finalist and a Presidential Scholar candidate while boasting a 4.42 GPA, but the Lewis-Palmer High senior’s most defining moment has little to do with education.
At the Class 4A boys’ cross country state championship last year, he found himself feeling dejected about finishing about a minute below his best time. He stumbled away only to find his smiling teammates, who ultimately celebrated a top-15 finish.
“Instantly I understood that dwelling in my failure was useless,” he remembers thinking, “but sharing in the joy of their accomplishments would not be. So, with a smile on my face, I walked away one last time with my team, congratulating them and reliving the last four years of memories.”
Next up: Purdue University. There, Lantz plans to study astronautical engineering and perhaps try out as a walk-on for the Boilermakers’ men’s cross country team. But his focused will be his studies.
“I’ve been a lucky kid growing up,” he said. “It hasn’t been anything life-altering. It’s more individual struggle with things that I’ve worked on.”
He pointed to his “disappointing” end to his prep cross country career. But that feeling is more a reflection of his determination to succeed. As the president of his school’s National Honor Society, he focused on community service projects, such as fundraisers to purchase academic materials, tutoring events and a science fair for elementary school students in Monument.
“Max does not take his abilities and talents for granted,” Kathleen Thirkell, Lewis-Palmer’s math chairman, wrote in a letter of recommendation. “He continues to challenge himself with a rich and demanding curriculum not only to prepare for the future, but also for the sincere love of learning that continues to allow him an understanding of the world around him.”
One project stood out for Lantz, who scored in the top 1% of students who took the PSAT last fall. And it was tied to his love of running. He started running clubs at elementary and junior high schools in his area. The goal was to provide mentorship and assistance, in hopes of helping kids develop a passion for the sport.
“The community has been a way for me to feel like I belonged to something, and I found many of my closest friends on the cross country and track teams,” he said.
“Because of this, I found myself searching for a way to give back to this incredible community my junior year. I began making flyers, sending out emails and after about a month, I had managed to start a volunteer organization without our school.”